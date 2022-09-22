The lower Florida Keys were under a tropical storm watch the afternoon of Sept. 25 as Ian gathered strength on its trek toward the U.S. mainland. Ian, the ninth storm of the Atlantic season, was about 160 miles south of Grand Cayman, according to the National Hurricane Center's 8 p.m. update. It was moving northwest at 12 mph with wind speeds of 60 mph, placing the tropical storm well below the threshold for a hurricane.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO