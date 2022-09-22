ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

SC tech apprenticeship offers paid training

A paid apprenticeship program available in South Carolina and recently registered with the U.S. Department of Labor is offering software engineers an opportunity to receive a skills-based education that can prepare them for good-paying or better-paying jobs. Greenville-based Build Carolina runs the Develop Carolina fellowship in the Palmetto State, saying...
Kiawah Island developer's owner plans new golf course in southern SC

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. South Street Partners to add new golf course at Palmetto Bluff near Hilton Head. A real estate investment...
2 SC co-workers rue the day they cheated a COVID loan program

Two former co-workers who bilked a COVID-19 emergency loan program out of nearly $232,000 avoided prison time last week after expressing deep remorse and shame for what they described as a "stupid decision" and "despicable acts." A "tragic lapse of judgment" also comes to mind. Adam Cessna and Suzanne Weintraub,...
Tropical storm watch issued for Florida Keys as Ian gathers strength

The lower Florida Keys were under a tropical storm watch the afternoon of Sept. 25 as Ian gathered strength on its trek toward the U.S. mainland. Ian, the ninth storm of the Atlantic season, was about 160 miles south of Grand Cayman, according to the National Hurricane Center's 8 p.m. update. It was moving northwest at 12 mph with wind speeds of 60 mph, placing the tropical storm well below the threshold for a hurricane.
