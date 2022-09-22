Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Important lesson from I-26 expansion has nothing to do with roads
We’re so accustomed to big construction projects coming in years if not decades behind schedule (and over budget) that it’s worth taking note when one is ahead of schedule. Particularly when it’s a government project. So we celebrate news that the western-most portion of the I-26 widening...
The Post and Courier
SC tech apprenticeship offers paid training
A paid apprenticeship program available in South Carolina and recently registered with the U.S. Department of Labor is offering software engineers an opportunity to receive a skills-based education that can prepare them for good-paying or better-paying jobs. Greenville-based Build Carolina runs the Develop Carolina fellowship in the Palmetto State, saying...
The Post and Courier
Charleston’s tourism machine: Lack of scrutiny, accountability keeps public in dark about millions of taxpayer dollars spent every year
Promoting Charleston as one of the world’s top tourist attractions has cost taxpayers nearly $150 million during the last two decades, and they have no way to know exactly where the money went. That’s because the state and local governments that gave away that cash have failed to seek...
The Post and Courier
Kiawah Island developer's owner plans new golf course in southern SC
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. South Street Partners to add new golf course at Palmetto Bluff near Hilton Head. A real estate investment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
2 SC co-workers rue the day they cheated a COVID loan program
Two former co-workers who bilked a COVID-19 emergency loan program out of nearly $232,000 avoided prison time last week after expressing deep remorse and shame for what they described as a "stupid decision" and "despicable acts." A "tragic lapse of judgment" also comes to mind. Adam Cessna and Suzanne Weintraub,...
The Post and Courier
Tropical storm watch issued for Florida Keys as Ian gathers strength
The lower Florida Keys were under a tropical storm watch the afternoon of Sept. 25 as Ian gathered strength on its trek toward the U.S. mainland. Ian, the ninth storm of the Atlantic season, was about 160 miles south of Grand Cayman, according to the National Hurricane Center's 8 p.m. update. It was moving northwest at 12 mph with wind speeds of 60 mph, placing the tropical storm well below the threshold for a hurricane.
Comments / 0