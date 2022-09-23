Read full article on original website
WTHI
Blue and White Homecoming Parade Deadline is Monday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's Homecoming season in the Wabash Valley and Indiana State University wants to see you at this year's Blue and White Homecoming Parade. Monday is the deadline for all homecoming parade entries. Businesses, non-profit organizations, bands, and Indiana State University offices, departments, and student organizations are all invited to participate. Click here for more information.
WTHI
Big Brother Big Sister of the Wabash Valley hosts "big for the day" event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Indiana State University students stepped into the role of being an older sibling for the day. Big Brother Big Sister of the Wabash Valley hosted its "Big for the Day" event on Sunday. Right now, there are about 75 kids on the BBBS wait...
WTHI
Illiana Ambulance Update
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing our coverage on ambulance services that are concerning residents in Vermillion County. Illiana Ambulance Service was required to have three ambulances to serve the county at all times. Illiana only had two that were staffed which violated its contract according to county...
WTHI
Walk to End ALZ
The Terre Haute community is stepping up to help end Alzheimer's Disease. Each year, more than 600 communities across the country join forces to help end a deadly disease. And this weekend, Terre Haute became part of that movement with the Walk to End Alzheimer's Disease.
WTHI
Monarch Madness
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, Knox County hosted the Monarch Madness event where people of all ages could come and try their best to catch all kinds of butterflies. After catching a butterfly, they were tagged and then let back into its habitat as other tried to catch it again.
WTHI
Explore Wabashiki begins with a special dedication ceremony
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dive into a day of nature and wildlife with us as we take a look at the third annual Explore Wabashiki event in Vigo County. To get the day underway, Mayor Duke Bennett, Vigo County Commissioners, and state leaders came together at Dewey Point for a special presentation and dedication ceremony.
WTHI
Six-week grief support group through Horizon Health is available this Fall
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - If you've lost a loved one recently, there is support out there for you. Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois, is now offering a new six-week grief support group. The free grief support group will provide emotional support and effective ways that promote healing after loss. The...
WTHI
WTHI
Over The River and Through the Woods 5k run
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend one Wabash Valley event is bringing counties together through one special connection. The Over the River and Through the Woods event will be more than just a 5K run and walk. It is an event that will connect Parke and Vermillion counties through...
WTHI
Terre Haute organization celebrates new location
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization in Terre Haute is opening a new chapter. The FSA Counseling Center held a ribbon cutting on Friday for its new location. It was hosted by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce" with Mayor Duke Bennett attending. The new location can be found...
WTHI
"Project in Her Boots" honors local women veterans
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is bringing honor and recognition to all women veterans. This is the fifth year for "Project in Her Boots." Here, women veterans from all over come to share their experiences in war and decorate combat boots. Then, on Veterans Day, their stories, experiences, photos, and decorated combat boots will be on display for all to see.
WTHI
"We work year-round" - Businesses are getting ready for the Covered Bridge Festival with less than 3 weeks until it starts
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Covered Bridge Festival is less than three weeks away. Whether you're in Rockville or Mansfield, you'll see a lot of businesses gearing up for the 10-day rush. It's almost time for the covered bridge festival, but as people drive through town anticipating Indiana's largest...
WTHI
"Making his dreams come true" - Local man receives one of his final wishes this weekend
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local man's final wishes came true this weekend. Rob Teague was diagnosed with Stage 4 Brain Cancer 16 months ago. One of his final bucket list goals was to ride in a DeLorean. After reaching out to many people and receiving over 100,000...
WTHI
Terre Haute Balloon Festival is underway now!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you ever wanted to take a ride in a hot air balloon? Now is your chance!. The first ever Terre Haute Balloon Festival is happening this weekend. Chances and Services for Youth is hosting the festival at the Terre Haute Regional Airport this Friday...
WTHI
"Explore Wabashiki" event is providing family fun activities on Saturday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An event in Terre Haute is letting folks take a good look at wildlife. It's called "Explore Wabashiki." It's the third annual "Explore Wabashiki" event. People will have the chance to learn more about the Wabashiki wetlands through "Explore Wabashiki." It's a free family fun...
G2E: South Putnam vs West Vigo
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – South Putnam vs West Vigo
G2E: Evansville Harrison vs Vincennes Lincoln
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Evansville Harrison vs Vincennes Lincoln
A Happy ending for an abandoned potbelly pig
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a happy ending for a potbelly pig that was abandoned at a Vigo County property. Tuesday, MyWabashValley.com told you about a man who’d found an unexpected visitor on his property in southern Vigo County. As of Friday morning, John Holcomb said the pig is on its way to a […]
WTHI
"That's a big amount." Several Wabash Valley communities receive COVID-19 relief money
CASEY & OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI)- The state of Illinois is distributing $371 million of Covid-19 relief money. One of the lucky grantees is the city of Casey. The state awarded the city $356,541.79. The city's mayor knows exactly where that money is going. "We're going to use the largest part...
