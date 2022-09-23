ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Blue and White Homecoming Parade Deadline is Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's Homecoming season in the Wabash Valley and Indiana State University wants to see you at this year's Blue and White Homecoming Parade. Monday is the deadline for all homecoming parade entries. Businesses, non-profit organizations, bands, and Indiana State University offices, departments, and student organizations are all invited to participate. Click here for more information.
Illiana Ambulance Update

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing our coverage on ambulance services that are concerning residents in Vermillion County. Illiana Ambulance Service was required to have three ambulances to serve the county at all times. Illiana only had two that were staffed which violated its contract according to county...
Walk to End ALZ

The Terre Haute community is stepping up to help end Alzheimer's Disease. Each year, more than 600 communities across the country join forces to help end a deadly disease. And this weekend, Terre Haute became part of that movement with the Walk to End Alzheimer's Disease.
Monarch Madness

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, Knox County hosted the Monarch Madness event where people of all ages could come and try their best to catch all kinds of butterflies. After catching a butterfly, they were tagged and then let back into its habitat as other tried to catch it again.
Explore Wabashiki begins with a special dedication ceremony

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dive into a day of nature and wildlife with us as we take a look at the third annual Explore Wabashiki event in Vigo County. To get the day underway, Mayor Duke Bennett, Vigo County Commissioners, and state leaders came together at Dewey Point for a special presentation and dedication ceremony.
Six-week grief support group through Horizon Health is available this Fall

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - If you've lost a loved one recently, there is support out there for you. Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois, is now offering a new six-week grief support group. The free grief support group will provide emotional support and effective ways that promote healing after loss. The...
Over The River and Through the Woods 5k run

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend one Wabash Valley event is bringing counties together through one special connection. The Over the River and Through the Woods event will be more than just a 5K run and walk. It is an event that will connect Parke and Vermillion counties through...
Terre Haute organization celebrates new location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization in Terre Haute is opening a new chapter. The FSA Counseling Center held a ribbon cutting on Friday for its new location. It was hosted by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce" with Mayor Duke Bennett attending. The new location can be found...
"Project in Her Boots" honors local women veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is bringing honor and recognition to all women veterans. This is the fifth year for "Project in Her Boots." Here, women veterans from all over come to share their experiences in war and decorate combat boots. Then, on Veterans Day, their stories, experiences, photos, and decorated combat boots will be on display for all to see.
Terre Haute Balloon Festival is underway now!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you ever wanted to take a ride in a hot air balloon? Now is your chance!. The first ever Terre Haute Balloon Festival is happening this weekend. Chances and Services for Youth is hosting the festival at the Terre Haute Regional Airport this Friday...
A Happy ending for an abandoned potbelly pig

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a happy ending for a potbelly pig that was abandoned at a Vigo County property. Tuesday, MyWabashValley.com told you about a man who’d found an unexpected visitor on his property in southern Vigo County. As of Friday morning, John Holcomb said the pig is on its way to a […]
Time Zone in City of Sullivan, Indiana, USA

The graph above illustrates clock changes in City of Sullivan during 2022. Daylight Saving Time (DST) changes do not necessarily occur on the same date every year. YearDate & TimeAbbreviationTime ChangeOffset After. 2021Sun, Mar 14 at 2:00 amEST → EDT+1 hour (DST start)UTC-4h Sun, Nov 7 at 2:00 amEDT...
