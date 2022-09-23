Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Franklin County mom speaks out after stopping school bus driver now charged with DUI
Rhonda Barksdale is charged with DUI after attempting to drive 40 students to school Friday morning while under the influence. Franklin County Schools mother Heather Malone stopped the bus during its route along Alabama 77. "(Barksdale) came right over ... the hill right there, and that's where she started to...
WAAY-TV
Franklin County school bus driver arrested with bus full of students pleads not guilty to DUI
The Franklin County School System school bus driver charged with DUI while transporting a busload of students on Friday has pleaded not guilty. Rhonda Barksdale also waived her arraignment hearing, according to court records. Her next court date is Nov. 9. Barksdale also faces 40 counts of reckless endangerment. That’s...
Colbert County deputies locate missing teen
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office said a missing teenager has been found.
The Decatur Daily
Decatur man charged with possession of obscene photos of child
Decatur police arrested a Decatur man on Friday and charged him with possession of obscene photos of a child.
Alabama school bus driver arrested for DUI with 40 students on board
A Franklin County Schools bus driver is facing charges after witnesses say she was driving erratically with a bus full of students.
1 injured in motorcycle accident in Decatur
Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to an accident on Sunday afternoon.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle man guilty of rape of juvenile
A Hartselle man was convicted this week by a Morgan County jury rape in the first and second degrees and incest. Brian Matthew Mills, 40, of Lee Road, now faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. In 2019, the Morgan County Department of Human Resources received an anonymous tip...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 23
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $93. September 20. domestic violence-3rd degree; Cleveland Ave. N.W. September 22. theft by deception-1st degree; Merchants Bank; 2nd Ave....
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Colbert County Sheriff's Office says missing runaway teen has been found
----- The Colbert County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing 13-year-old Tristan Szezorak. They say Szezorak walked away from his home in the Colbert Heights area around 10:15 Saturday morning. He was wearing black gym shorts and a black Under Armour t-shirt with some orange design on it, according to...
radio7media.com
City of Florence Police Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Teen
THE CITY OF FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING A MISSING JUVENILE. IYSIS KYANNA FULLARD WAS LAST SEEN IN THE 700 BLOCK OF OAKLAND AVE ON SEPTEMBER 16, 2022. SHE IS A BLACK FEMALE WHO STANDS 5' 0" TALL AND WEIGHS 95 LBS. HER LAST KNOWN CLOTHING IS UNKNOWN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Schools incentivizing new bus driver hires
There are about 4,000 Morgan County students who rely on the bus to get to and from school. Lately, those bus rides haven't been as dependable as years past. School leaders say a lack of drivers is causing routes to be extended, re-routed or even canceled. "If we have to...
Authorities ID two killed in Jefferson County head-on crash
Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a head-on crash in Jefferson County that also left a child injured. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Paul Davis McKinnon, 38, of Dora, and Lisa Ann Delfeld, 59, of Adamsville. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about...
State yanks medical license from doctor who gave opioids to woman who died of overdose
A north Alabama cancer doctor had his medical license permanently revoked by a state licensing commission after the agency said he provided drugs to a 21-year-old woman he had a sexual relationship with who died of an overdose. Dr. Sammy Becdach, an oncologist at the Clearview Cancer Institute in Decatur,...
1 wanted, 1 arrested after Decatur drug bust
One person was arrested and another remains at large after police say drugs were found inside a Decatur home on Wednesday.
2 charged with burglary in Decatur
Two people were arrested after a burglary in Decatur last month.
radio7media.com
Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
ON SEPTEMBER 19TH, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT ROOM 127 LAKEVIEW INN AND SUITES IN KILLEN. CHANCE THOMPSON WAS LOCATED AND WAS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF APPROXIMATELY 45 FENTANYL PILLS, POWDER FENTANYL, COCAINE, SPICE, AND METHAMPHETAMINE. THOMPSON WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (X2). THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE WAS ASSISTED BY THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT, LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT, KILLEN POLICE DEPARTMENT, AND THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE.
Father arrested following six-year investigation into child with skull fractures
A Lawrence County man has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse six years later, after a lengthy investigation revealed multiple skull fractures, according to authorities.
Man arrested after 45 fentanyl pills and other drugs found in hotel room
One man has been arrested after several drugs, including fentanyl, were found in his Killen hotel room, according to law enforcement.
Multiple fire departments respond to County Road 222 structure fire
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shut down the 7200 block of County Road 222 this morning due to a structure fire in the area. The fire was in the Trimble VFD coverage area. Trimble, Logan, Bethsadia, Good Hope, Loretto, Crane Hill and Jones Chapel fire departments responded to the large house fire. Logan Fire Chief Toby Bates confirmed that all occupants made it out of the house safely. The structure was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The departments received the call at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire took about five hours and an estimated 70,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish. Bates stated, “This was a large fire that took all departments working together to get under control. Everyone did an outstanding job getting a water supply established more than half a mile away because the nearby hydrant was broken. I appreciate every department that came to help.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Garbage truck fire causes traffic on Highway 20 in Decatur
All eastbound lanes on Highway 20 in Decatur are completely shut down due to a garbage truck fire, according to authorities.
