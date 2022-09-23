PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The Iowa football team downed Rutgers, 27-10, in front of a sellout crowd at SHI Stadium Saturday night. The Scarlet Knights and Hawkeyes are now both 3-1. Iowa picked up the win thanks in part to two defensive touchdowns from sophomore Cooper DeJean and senior Kaevon Merriweather. DeJean struck first, intercepting an errant pass from Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon during the first quarter. The defensive back caught the ball over his left shoulder, turned around, and made his way from the Scarlet Knight 45-yard line to the end zone. DeJean has now picked off two passes this season.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO