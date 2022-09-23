ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

DITV: Newscasts Mon Sept 26th, 2022

On this Monday morning episode of DITV, our anchors Ashley Weil, Sam Heyn, and Johnny Valtman keep you up to date on all happening in and around the University of Iowa. Find out more about UI mental health programs, new happenings at the Iowa City Farmers Market, Iowa football starting the Big Ten season strong, and much more on this edition of DITV News.
Iowa’s public universities report a decline in conduct violations on campus

Iowa’s three public universities reported conduct violations and criminal offenses decreased over the past year at the state Board of Regents meeting on Sept. 14. At the meeting, student life representatives from the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa agreed conduct numbers have gone down, partially crediting the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on student behavior.
Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Purdue

Purdue defeated Iowa, 3-1, during a volleyball game at Xtreme Arena in Coralville on Sunday. The Boilermakers won the first set 29:27, Iowa came back in the second set winning 25:19. In the second half the Boilermakers won both sets 25:16 and 25:18. Purdue lead the game in Kills 61...
Photos: Iowa football at Rutgers

Iowa defeated Rutgers, 27-10, during a football game at SHI Stadium on Saturday. Iowa’s previous game against Nevada was the most total yards produced by the team this season with 337. Following that win, Iowa was still last in offense rankings for college football. The Hawkeye’s offense produced 277...
Iowa football forces five turnovers, wins Big Ten-opener against Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The Iowa football team downed Rutgers, 27-10, in front of a sellout crowd at SHI Stadium Saturday night. The Scarlet Knights and Hawkeyes are now both 3-1. Iowa picked up the win thanks in part to two defensive touchdowns from sophomore Cooper DeJean and senior Kaevon Merriweather. DeJean struck first, intercepting an errant pass from Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon during the first quarter. The defensive back caught the ball over his left shoulder, turned around, and made his way from the Scarlet Knight 45-yard line to the end zone. DeJean has now picked off two passes this season.
Grading Iowa football’s Big Ten-opening victory over Rutgers

Offense — C- The Hawkeye offense was once again bailed out by the defense. While the initial box score makes it look like the Hawkeyes were finally consistently effective on offense, they can only put their name to one touchdown. Iowa’s offense was largely ineffective, actually, especially in the...
No. 6 Iowa field hockey takes down No. 1 Northwestern

The sixth-ranked Iowa field hockey team got revenge on the road Friday afternoon, shutting out No. 1 Northwestern, 2-0, in Evanston. Last season, the Wildcats swept the Hawkeyes in two games. Northwestern stopped then-No. 1 Iowa’s school-record 16-game winning streak to begin the 2021 season, then ended the Hawkeyes’ season in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament.
