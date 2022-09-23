Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Review | Leslie Odom Jr. returns to Iowa City with invigorating Hancher performance
As the overhead lights dimmed and the audience rang out its first bout of applause, Leslie Odom Jr. took the stage in a navy blue suit and pristine white kicks. On the evening of Sept. 24, Odom returned to Hancher Auditorium for another vocal performance. Odom, a Tony and Grammy-award-winning...
Daily Iowan
UI associate professor receives research grant to study human migration, family trees
Caglar Koylu, an assistant professor in the University of Iowa’s Geographical and Sustainability Science Department, recieved a research grant to increase the information available about family lineage in the U.S. His research will focus on migration and family trees. The three-year grant was awarded on Sept. 1 and is...
Daily Iowan
DITV: Newscasts Mon Sept 26th, 2022
On this Monday morning episode of DITV, our anchors Ashley Weil, Sam Heyn, and Johnny Valtman keep you up to date on all happening in and around the University of Iowa. Find out more about UI mental health programs, new happenings at the Iowa City Farmers Market, Iowa football starting the Big Ten season strong, and much more on this edition of DITV News.
Daily Iowan
Iowa’s public universities report a decline in conduct violations on campus
Iowa’s three public universities reported conduct violations and criminal offenses decreased over the past year at the state Board of Regents meeting on Sept. 14. At the meeting, student life representatives from the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa agreed conduct numbers have gone down, partially crediting the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on student behavior.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Purdue
Purdue defeated Iowa, 3-1, during a volleyball game at Xtreme Arena in Coralville on Sunday. The Boilermakers won the first set 29:27, Iowa came back in the second set winning 25:19. In the second half the Boilermakers won both sets 25:16 and 25:18. Purdue lead the game in Kills 61...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa football at Rutgers
Iowa defeated Rutgers, 27-10, during a football game at SHI Stadium on Saturday. Iowa’s previous game against Nevada was the most total yards produced by the team this season with 337. Following that win, Iowa was still last in offense rankings for college football. The Hawkeye’s offense produced 277...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowa football might have found its offensive identity Saturday night
PISCATAWAY, N.J., — Saturday’s Iowa-Rutgers game didn’t go as many projected it to. Initially billed as an Australian “Puntapalooza,” the contest featured fewer than 10 punts between the Hawkeyes’ Tory Taylor and the Scarlet Knights’ Adam Korsak — who both hail from Melbourne, Australia.
Daily Iowan
Iowa football forces five turnovers, wins Big Ten-opener against Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The Iowa football team downed Rutgers, 27-10, in front of a sellout crowd at SHI Stadium Saturday night. The Scarlet Knights and Hawkeyes are now both 3-1. Iowa picked up the win thanks in part to two defensive touchdowns from sophomore Cooper DeJean and senior Kaevon Merriweather. DeJean struck first, intercepting an errant pass from Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon during the first quarter. The defensive back caught the ball over his left shoulder, turned around, and made his way from the Scarlet Knight 45-yard line to the end zone. DeJean has now picked off two passes this season.
Daily Iowan
Watch: Iowa football safety Kaevon Merriweather records Hawkeyes’ second interception against Rutgers
Scoring a defensive touchdown wasn’t enough for Iowa football safety Kaevon Merriweather. After Merriweather completed a scoop and score off of a Rutgers fumble in the second quarter, he captured a pass from quarterback Evan Simon for his second interception of the day at the 5:49 mark of the third.
Daily Iowan
Grading Iowa football’s Big Ten-opening victory over Rutgers
Offense — C- The Hawkeye offense was once again bailed out by the defense. While the initial box score makes it look like the Hawkeyes were finally consistently effective on offense, they can only put their name to one touchdown. Iowa’s offense was largely ineffective, actually, especially in the...
Daily Iowan
No. 6 Iowa field hockey takes down No. 1 Northwestern
The sixth-ranked Iowa field hockey team got revenge on the road Friday afternoon, shutting out No. 1 Northwestern, 2-0, in Evanston. Last season, the Wildcats swept the Hawkeyes in two games. Northwestern stopped then-No. 1 Iowa’s school-record 16-game winning streak to begin the 2021 season, then ended the Hawkeyes’ season in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament.
Daily Iowan
Watch: Iowa football’s Drew Stevens banks in 51-yard field goal to extend Hawkeye lead over Rutgers
Although Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has maintained the competition at kicker between freshman Drew Stevens and sophomore Aaron Blom is “wide open” Stevens has built quite the resume in his two games this season. After Blom converted just one of three field goal attempts in the first...
Daily Iowan
Defensive back Cooper DeJean continues run of dominance in Iowa’s 27-10 win over Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Kirk Ferentz has never been afraid to fill his roster with players that hail from small high schools. From Super Bowl-winning tight end Dallas Clark to All-Pro offensive lineman Marshal Yanda, Iowa football’s head coach has embraced prep institutions with fewer than 1,000 enrolled students.
Daily Iowan
Watch: Iowa football’s Cooper DeJean scores 45-yard pick six, gives Hawkeyes early lead over Rutgers
Iowa football’s first points of Saturday’s Big Ten-opener against Rutgers didn’t come from its offense. Instead, sophomore defensive back Cooper DeJean found the end zone after picking off an Evan Simon pass with 5:26 left in the first quarter. Iowa leads, 7-3. For his first college score,...
Daily Iowan
Watch: Iowa football’s Kaevon Merriweather returns Rutgers’ fumble for touchdown
Iowa’s defense has been its offense in the first half of the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten-opener against Rutgers. First, sophomore defensive back Cooper DeJean scored a pick six from 45 yards out. Then, senior DB Kaevon Merriweather scooped up a Rutgers fumble and returned it 30 yards for a score.
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball drops Big Ten opener to No. 7 Ohio State, prepares for No. 11 Purdue
Iowa volleyball dropped its Big Ten Conference opener to No. 7 Ohio State, 3-0, at Xtream Arena on Friday night. Ohio State now leads the all time series, 66-12. The Hawkeyes, who have already matched their win total from 2021, are now 6-6 on the season. Head coach Jim Barnes...
