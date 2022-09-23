We are tracking a warming trend that will take us into the 70s for a sunny, dry weekend. We’ll be in the 80s next week!. It’s the first weekend of fall, and there are apples to pick and a big football game at WSU. But despite all of the typical trappings of autumn, it’s going to feel more like lake weather. If you’re heading down to Pullman early to tailgate before cheering on the Cougs against the Ducks, take a sweatshirt. Temperatures will start out in the upper 40s, but they will climb quickly into the mid-70s with lots of sunshine and light winds.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO