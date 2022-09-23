Read full article on original website
Back to work and school with sunny and even warmer weather – Kris
The weekend is over, but the summer weather continues!. We are tracking record-high temperatures for the start of the school and work week with blue skies and sunshine. It will be a cool start to Monday with morning lows in the 40s, but that will not be the case for long. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s for highs. That’s the warmest weather we’ve had in more than two weeks. Expect dry conditions, light winds and sunny skies.
Summer temperatures are back – Mark
We’ll have some sun to start the week off with record high temperatures on Tuesday. It’ll cool down mid-week, and there will be some possible showers. It’ll be sunny and warm with light winds today! If you’re headed outside today, you can enjoy the return of summer temperatures.
Above-average weekend with warmer temperatures moving in – Mark
Here is what you need to know about the upcoming forecast. We’re going to see some partly cloudy skies and cool nights before it warms up next week. We are expected to be near 90 degrees on Tuesday, and there is no sign of rain in the foreseeable future.
The first weekend of fall will start to feel more like the middle summer! – Kris
We are tracking a warming trend that will take us into the 70s for a sunny, dry weekend. We’ll be in the 80s next week!. It’s the first weekend of fall, and there are apples to pick and a big football game at WSU. But despite all of the typical trappings of autumn, it’s going to feel more like lake weather. If you’re heading down to Pullman early to tailgate before cheering on the Cougs against the Ducks, take a sweatshirt. Temperatures will start out in the upper 40s, but they will climb quickly into the mid-70s with lots of sunshine and light winds.
Pack your sweater for tailgating this weekend – Mark
Today will be a beautiful day with some breezy conditions. The trend continues into the weekend, but if you’re heading out to tailgate this weekend, make sure you grab a sweater. It will be a bit chillier in the morning, but we’ll warm up for the afternoon. Tracking...
Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian
SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
Downriver Disc Golf Course and TJ Meenach access area to close for Stormwater Treatment Facility construction
SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction will begin on Sept. 26 for the Cochran Basin Treatment Facility project. The project will temporarily close the Downriver Disc Golf Course and the TJ Meenach watercraft access area starting on Monday, Sept 26. The Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility will be the main point...
Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility construction starts Monday
SPOKANE, Wash — Another construction project will be happening in Spokane. Construction at Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility starts on Monday. As a result of the construction, Downriver Disc Golf Course and access to the TJ Meenach area will be temporarily closed. Construction includes creating ten ponds that will treat and infiltrate water from north Spokane. The ponds will be...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Home grown produce is just around the corner
Fall in the Inland Northwest is a beautiful time of year, and provides Spokane with an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables. For students who want to support the local community or incorporate more fresh produce into their lifestyle, getting involved is as easy as taking a closer look at the region’s agricultural community.
Gonzaga Bulletin
4AM has entered the chat: New thrift shop keeps Spokane fitted
4AM is the newest place for premium streetwear in Spokane located at 1009 N Washington St. The former law office – with gray carpets and bare walls – was transformed into a spunky vintage oasis. Currently decked out with turf carpets, spacious and organized clothing racks and intricate...
Wendle Ford reviving ‘Y Drive-In’ for one night only
SPOKANE, Wash. – Wendle Ford is bringing back the “Y Drive-In” once again. Spokane was once home to six drive-in movie theatres, including the Y Drive-In, where the dealership is now. That theater opened in 1952 but closed its doors in 1984. This Friday, old will meet...
Crews respond to house fire near Franklin Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the Spokane Fire Department put out a house fire burning near Franklin Park. The fire was burning off North Howard Street and West Wabash Avenue inside the garage of a home on Saturday. When arriving to the home, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the home. Crews confirmed with the homeowner that no one was inside the garage.
Vehicle vs motorcycle crash creates traffic at Crawford Road roundabout on SR 395
SPOKANE, Wash. — A motorcycle and vehicle crash created heavy traffic on State Route 395. The crash happened on SR 395 at the Crawford Road roundabout. No one was hurt in the crash. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Wendle Motors powers drive-in movie with all-electric truck
SPOKANE, Wash. — Wendle Ford in north Spokane is going back to its roots for one night. People will have the chance to experience a drive-in movie again. Thirty-seven years ago there was the Y Drive-In movie theater where the Wendle dealership now stands. On Friday night it will host a drive-in movie showing Back to the Future. The event...
Friday Night Sports Extra: GU Prep vs Mead, Lewis & Clark vs Ridgeline
We are starting to get into the thick of the high school football season, and Friday night gave us possibly the game of the year between Gonzaga Prep and Mead up at Union Stadium and Lewis & Clark cruised over Ridgeline as they look to make the playoffs. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Washington Wildlife Dept. director authorizes hunt for Leadpoint wolves
WASHIGTON – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one or two wolves from the Leadpoint pack to stop repeated attacks on cattle in Stevens County. The agency has confirmed three kills and two injuries of livestock grazing on private lands in...
Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found
The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
Police: Moses Lake woman found dead in Lincoln Co. had injury consistent with strike from shovel
MOSES LAKE — Investigators say Charles Bergman, still unaccounted for, purchased a shovel on the same day he left to pick up his wife Theresa Bergman from the Spokane airport. Theresa was found with an injury to her head consistent with a strike from a shovel, according to court records.
Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich plans to clear I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich wrote a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating he plans to clear out the homeless camp near I-90 by mid-October. Knezovich's letter comes nearly two weeks after Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter...
