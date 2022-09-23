ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

Back to work and school with sunny and even warmer weather – Kris

The weekend is over, but the summer weather continues!. We are tracking record-high temperatures for the start of the school and work week with blue skies and sunshine. It will be a cool start to Monday with morning lows in the 40s, but that will not be the case for long. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s for highs. That’s the warmest weather we’ve had in more than two weeks. Expect dry conditions, light winds and sunny skies.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Summer temperatures are back – Mark

We’ll have some sun to start the week off with record high temperatures on Tuesday. It’ll cool down mid-week, and there will be some possible showers. It’ll be sunny and warm with light winds today! If you’re headed outside today, you can enjoy the return of summer temperatures.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

The first weekend of fall will start to feel more like the middle summer! – Kris

We are tracking a warming trend that will take us into the 70s for a sunny, dry weekend. We’ll be in the 80s next week!. It’s the first weekend of fall, and there are apples to pick and a big football game at WSU. But despite all of the typical trappings of autumn, it’s going to feel more like lake weather. If you’re heading down to Pullman early to tailgate before cheering on the Cougs against the Ducks, take a sweatshirt. Temperatures will start out in the upper 40s, but they will climb quickly into the mid-70s with lots of sunshine and light winds.
PULLMAN, WA
Spokane, WA
KXLY

Pack your sweater for tailgating this weekend – Mark

Today will be a beautiful day with some breezy conditions. The trend continues into the weekend, but if you’re heading out to tailgate this weekend, make sure you grab a sweater. It will be a bit chillier in the morning, but we’ll warm up for the afternoon. Tracking...
SPOKANE, WA
KING 5

Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian

SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility construction starts Monday

SPOKANE, Wash — Another construction project will be happening in Spokane. Construction at Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility starts on Monday. As a result of the construction, Downriver Disc Golf Course and access to the TJ Meenach area will be temporarily closed. Construction includes creating ten ponds that will treat and infiltrate water from north Spokane. The ponds will be...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Home grown produce is just around the corner

Fall in the Inland Northwest is a beautiful time of year, and provides Spokane with an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables. For students who want to support the local community or incorporate more fresh produce into their lifestyle, getting involved is as easy as taking a closer look at the region’s agricultural community.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

4AM has entered the chat: New thrift shop keeps Spokane fitted

4AM is the newest place for premium streetwear in Spokane located at 1009 N Washington St. The former law office – with gray carpets and bare walls – was transformed into a spunky vintage oasis. Currently decked out with turf carpets, spacious and organized clothing racks and intricate...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews respond to house fire near Franklin Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the Spokane Fire Department put out a house fire burning near Franklin Park. The fire was burning off North Howard Street and West Wabash Avenue inside the garage of a home on Saturday. When arriving to the home, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the home. Crews confirmed with the homeowner that no one was inside the garage.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Wendle Motors powers drive-in movie with all-electric truck

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wendle Ford in north Spokane is going back to its roots for one night. People will have the chance to experience a drive-in movie again. Thirty-seven years ago there was the Y Drive-In movie theater where the Wendle dealership now stands. On Friday night it will host a drive-in movie showing Back to the Future. The event...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich plans to clear I-90 homeless camp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich wrote a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating he plans to clear out the homeless camp near I-90 by mid-October. Knezovich's letter comes nearly two weeks after Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

