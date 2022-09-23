Gov. Hochul announces 'Free Fishing Day' on Saturday

Gov. Kathy Hochul says this Saturday will be a "Free Fishing Day" for all New Yorkers.

That is because Sept. 24 marks the 50th anniversary of National Hunting and Fishing Day.

Residents and non-residents may fish in New York's fresh waters for free without a fishing license.

Participants of Free Fishing Day are reminded that all other fishing regulations remain in effect.

Hochul says this will boost the state's economy and will show people the progress made toward conservation efforts.