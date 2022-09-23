Rocklin police arrest youth athletic coach for crimes committed against minors 00:24

ROCKLIN — The Rocklin Police Department has arrested a youth athletic coach on suspicion of crimes against minors.

According to police, on Sep. 22, detectives arrested 47-year-old Eric James Hawkins, a youth athletic coach in Placer and Sacramento counties, who works with different programs.

Rocklin police began their investigation after they were contacted about "inappropriate" communications between Hawkins and a juvenile living in Rocklin. During their investigation, police say they discovered that there was a second juvenile victim.

Hawkins was subsequently arrested on charges of annoying or molesting a victim under 18.

Hawkins' arrest comes one day after it was announced that another Placer County youth athletic coach was arrested on suspicion of crimes committed against minors.

Roseville police say they started investigating 50-year-old wrestling coach and former Olympian Quincey Lee Clark back on Sept. 3 after they got a tip from a community member.

Detectives soon identified several juveniles who had trained with Clark that he allegedly victimized. A case was then forwarded to the Placer County District Attorney's Office and, on Tuesday, a warrant was issued.

Clark, who competed in the 2000 Summer Olympics, was arrested that same day. He is facing several charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 18.