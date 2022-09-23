Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in ArkansasTravel MavenArkansas State
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Teen Girl Vanished From Doctor's Office Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPine Bluff, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has LostThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Related
KATV
Renters sound the alarm on poor conditions at Conway apartment complex
CONWAY, Ark. (KATV) — A future tenant and current tenant called Seven On Your Side complaining about the conditions of a Conway apartment complex. One woman drove all the way from Illinois just to find out her apartment was not ready. Meanwhile a current tenant and his family -...
ARDOT: Person struck on I-630 near Arkansas Children’s Hospital
A person was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Interstate 630 on foot shortly after noon Saturday.
KATV
Pedestrian hit while crossing Interstate 630 Saturday afternoon
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian was hit Saturday afternoon while attempting to cross Interstate 630 near Exit 2. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the person was struck on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 1.6 at around 12:28 p.m. The name of the...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATV
Traffic stalled on I-40 near Maumelle after vehicle catches on fire
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated 6:30 p.m.:. The traffic that was stalled on I-30 is all clear now. According to IDrive Arkansas, the lanes that were previously blocked near mile marker 11.6 are clear. Original story:. A vehicle fire on Interstate 40 in Pulaski County is stalling traffic Wednesday...
KHBS
This Day in History: Little Rock Nine enroll at Central High School in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On this day in 1957, nine black students entered Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, an all-white school. The students, known as the Little Rock Nine, were escorted into the school by the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division. The nine that were chosen...
More Arkansans are driving with expired tags
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
talkbusiness.net
New Little Rock Federal Reserve leader looks to convene, connect
Matuschka Lindo Briggs, who was named in June as vice president and regional executive for the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’ Little Rock branch, is down with Arkansas hospitality. “The hospitality is overwhelming. I will say the big surprise is the food. I’m a foodie and the food...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: SWAT unit called to home on Fair Park Blvd
A SWAT unit from the Little Rock Police Department has been deployed at a home shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night.
Two Bryant police officers involved in accident on Springhill Road
BRYANT, Ark. — Early on the morning of Saturday, September 24, two Bryant officers were involved in an accident on Springhill Road in the Springhill Village area. The officers were in a vehicle together when they reportedly went off the road and struck a tree. A piece of their car also broke off and hit another vehicle.
Bryant police: 2 officers injured in crash, ASP to investigate
Officials with the Bryant Police Department said that two Bryant police officers were injured in a crash Saturday morning.
North Little Rock officials break ground on Big Dam Bridge North Plaza
City officials in North Little Rock broke ground on the Big Dam Bridge North Plaza Project Wednesday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Food Spotlight: McClard’s & DownHome Catering
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – DownHome Catering is teaming up with McClard’s to bring the Hot Springs staple to Little Rock. On September 30th, McClard’s & DownHome Catering will officially open on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock. Watch the video above and visit the McClard’s & DownHome Catering Facebook page for more information.
Little Rock FBI offering reward in search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of 42-year-old Jason Lierl who was last seen in Madison County on January 25, 2022. After Lierl's disappearance, some of his belongings were recovered by law enforcement in Fayetteville, Benton County, and Madison County in...
KATV
Ark. celebrates the 65th anniversary of Central High's desegregation by Little Rock Nine
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — South Park Street in front of Central High School in Little Rock was renamed as "Little Rock Nine Way" in a ceremony Sunday afternoon. The program was put on by the city of Little Rock, the Clinton Foundation, and the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum.
KATV
New restaurants and businesses coming to Benton
BENTON, AR — The city of Benton is making way for new developments. "We have Whataburger coming down a the Alcoa exit. We have [The Mighty Crab] coming out," Mayor Tom Farmer with the city of Benton said. "We just opened Rock N' Roll Sushi downtown. " Farmer said...
Little Rock Police Department officer arrested, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Little Rock Police Department officers responded to a call for battery at 6523 Brookview Drive. According to reports, once officers arrived they met up with a male who was at the home because his sister had reportedly called him several times.
Crazy Video: Benton police investigating ATM theft
Benton police are investigating after someone attempted to steal an ATM Thursday morning.
Report: First Little Rock Whataburger location set for city’s west side
According to a posting from an Indiana restaurant construction company, the first Little Rock Whataburger location is coming to the city’s west side.
KATV
FBI Little Rock offering reward for tips regarding missing person
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock is offering a $30,000 reward for information on a missing person. According to the FBI in Little Rock, Jason Lierl was last seen between Capps Ranches Road in Benton County and County Road 1101 in Madison County around Jan. 25.
Comments / 1