Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Two women arrested for helping Houston/Holmes double murder suspect
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two women are now behind bars after police say they assisted one of the two identified wanted suspects for a Houston County and Holmes County double murder. In a Monday morning release by the Dothan Police Department, investigators identified the females as having helped 32-year-old Devante...
wtvy.com
Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Slocomb man died early Saturday when the pickup truck he drove ran off a Geneva County roadway and overturned. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Brenton M. Stanley, who they say was not wearing a seat belt. Stanley was ejected and pronounced dead...
wtvy.com
Pike County @ Headland | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Pike County takes on Headland. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
GW Long @ Dale County | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as GW Long takes on Dale County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Barbour County @ Daleville | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Barbour County takes on Daleville. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Ozark Dale County Library’s new location opening in October
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - After months of renovations, moving, and setting up at their new location, the Ozark Dale County Library have announced the date for their official grand opening. In a PSA release from the library, they locked in a date of Thursday, October 27 at 10 a.m. for...
wtvy.com
FNF Live Game of the Week - Dothan vs. Baker
Play of the Night: Pike County plays to the whistle!. Houston Academy takes home this week's Team of the Night.
wtvy.com
Providence Christian @ Elba (FNF GAME OF THE NIGHT) | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of FNF’s 2022 Week 5 Game of the Night, as Providence Christian takes on Elba. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Comments / 0