Covington County, AL

wtvy.com

Two women arrested for helping Houston/Holmes double murder suspect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two women are now behind bars after police say they assisted one of the two identified wanted suspects for a Houston County and Holmes County double murder. In a Monday morning release by the Dothan Police Department, investigators identified the females as having helped 32-year-old Devante...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Slocomb man died early Saturday when the pickup truck he drove ran off a Geneva County roadway and overturned. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Brenton M. Stanley, who they say was not wearing a seat belt. Stanley was ejected and pronounced dead...
SLOCOMB, AL
wtvy.com

Pike County @ Headland | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Pike County takes on Headland.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

GW Long @ Dale County | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as GW Long takes on Dale County.
DALE COUNTY, AL
Covington County, AL
wtvy.com

Barbour County @ Daleville | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Barbour County takes on Daleville.
DALEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Ozark Dale County Library’s new location opening in October

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - After months of renovations, moving, and setting up at their new location, the Ozark Dale County Library have announced the date for their official grand opening. In a PSA release from the library, they locked in a date of Thursday, October 27 at 10 a.m. for...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Providence Christian @ Elba (FNF GAME OF THE NIGHT) | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of FNF's 2022 Week 5 Game of the Night, as Providence Christian takes on Elba.
ELBA, AL

