Read full article on original website
Related
The EU will likely delay a cap on Russian oil prices as the bloc struggles to reach an agreement, report says
Efforts to implement a Russian oil price cap are falling flat as the EU struggles to come to an agreement over the matter, sources told Bloomberg.
It's the worst ever collapse of the pound but far from the first. Here's a look back at them, all the way back to 1971.
Before 2022, there was 1976, 1985, 1992 with George Soros (remember him?), and of course, 2008 and 2016.
Comments / 0