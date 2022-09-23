NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Ogallala Indians hosted the Alliance Bulldogs Friday evening in Ogallala. The defenses were hot to start as the Indians tried to punch it in on 4th down from the 6 yard line, but Alliance was there to force the turnover on an incomplete pass. The Indians would get their revenge though as Jayden Curtis would intercept the pass and set up the Indians with first and goal. This time Ogallala would not be stopped as Harry Caskey would get the touchdown on a QB sneak, and Ogallala was on the board first. The Indians wouldn’t look back as they would lead this one 44-6 late in the fourth.

OGALLALA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO