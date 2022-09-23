ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Ogallala Football hosts Alliance

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Ogallala Indians hosted the Alliance Bulldogs Friday evening in Ogallala. The defenses were hot to start as the Indians tried to punch it in on 4th down from the 6 yard line, but Alliance was there to force the turnover on an incomplete pass. The Indians would get their revenge though as Jayden Curtis would intercept the pass and set up the Indians with first and goal. This time Ogallala would not be stopped as Harry Caskey would get the touchdown on a QB sneak, and Ogallala was on the board first. The Indians wouldn’t look back as they would lead this one 44-6 late in the fourth.
OGALLALA, NE
klkntv.com

West Nile Virus found in Lincoln County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KLKN)- The West Central District Health Department confirmed that a mosquito pool in Lincoln County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV). The end of the summer season (August to September) is the most likely time of the year that positive West Nile samples are collected and reported. The health department is advising residents to continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte travels to Kearney to face the Bearcats

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2-2 North Platte Bulldogs hit the road and travel to Kearney to face the unbeaten 4-0 Kearney Bearcats. In their previous match-up, the Bulldogs faced Columbus at home on Bauer Field and won 28-0. North Platte looks to keep that momentum going on the road and hand the Bearcats their first loss of the season.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Seasonable and nice conditions for the first weekend of Fall

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a couple of cool,cloudy and rainy days, the sun has returned with temperatures feeling like Fall during the first weekend of the season. With high pressure in control during the day Friday, we are going to see temperatures in the upper 70s to near...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Gothenburg hosted Chadron Cardinals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes hosted the Chadron Cardinals. Friday night. Both teams were coming off a win, and both teams were looking to keep their season going on the right track. In the first quarter, both teams scored a touchdown on their opening drives. The momentum...
GOTHENBURG, NE
KSNB Local4

Big announcement for 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero Summer Jam concerts

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Country music fans get ready to buy tickets for the 2023 NEBRASKAland Day Viaero Summer Jam concerts. It’s an all-country line-up. Being announced today, the 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series tickets go on sale next Wednesday for Cody Johnson and Jason Aldean. No announcement until late October on supporting acts coming.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

Lane Randy Hall, 30, Sutherland and BoDelle Mae Mueller, 32, Sutherland. Aaron John Kreuscher, 24, North Platte and Devan Nicole Newton, 26, North Platte. William August Hopper, 38, Sutherland and Ashley Danielle Mills, 34, Sutherland. Alexander James Lamb, 31, Atlantic Beach FL and McKenzi Jean Hiebner, 27, Atlantic Beach FL.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Arthur County football visits Paxton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Arthur County Wolves made the trip down to take on the Paxton Tigers on Friday evening. And this one started out tight as the Wolves would get on the board first on big pass from Talan Storer would find Dakota Storer for the touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff, the Wolves tried to surprise the Tigers with an onside kick, but Paxton’s Noah Coppersmith was ready for it and gave the Tigers a short field. The Wolves would lead by just 2 at the half, but would pull away to win this one, 60-30.
PAXTON, NE
knopnews2.com

Friday Night Sports Hero: Kolten Tilford

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Kolten Tilford is a three-sport athlete at North Platte High School. Tilford competes on the football field, basketball court, and the track for the Dawgs. But it’s football where Tilford will be taking his talents to the next level. In the fall, Tilford will head to South Dakota State University to play football. At North Platte, Tilford plays both sides of the ball (Running Back & Defensive Back) and he also punts, however, he is unsure where the coaching staff at South Dakota State will have him play.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Sandhills Valley travels to Saint Pats for a battle of the unbeatens

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 4-0 Sandhills Valley Mavericks travel to North Platte to face 5-0 Saint Pats. Both Team unbeaten and both looking to keep it that way. In the Mavericks’ previous match-up they faced Maxwell at home and came away with the 48-0 shutout win. In the Irish’s Previous match-up they were on the road at Sutherland and came away with the 57-14 win.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
kiwaradio.com

Sibley Man Involved In Accident That Killed Nebraska Man

Merna, Nebraska — A Sibley resident was involved in a fatal accident near Merna, Nebraska on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office in central Nebraska reports that at about 1:00 p.m., 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater of Arnold, Nebraska was driving a 2005 Lincoln westbound on Nebraska Highway 92, two miles west of Merna. They tell us that 53-year-old Robi Brose of Sibley was eastbound on 92 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
MERNA, NE

