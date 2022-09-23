Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Coming alongside families, “to love them,” yearly fundraiser for Women’s Resource Center
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It is the 23rd Annual Fundraising Celebration for the North Platte Women’s Resource Center. The theme, “Fearfully and Wonderfully Made by God’s Design” brought nearly 400 people together in North Platte Thursday evening. Their mission reads: “To empower individuals to make...
knopnews2.com
Wreaths Across America reaches out to North Platte community for help
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wreaths Across America is starting to gear up for their holiday season and that means they need your help. The goal of the organization is to put a wreath on every veteran’s tomb stone. Wreaths cost $15 each, and they are encouraging anyone who can donate to do so.
knopnews2.com
Relay for Life to take place in North Platte downtown on Saturday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Relay for Life of the Plains kicks off Saturday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m. in downtown North Platte on the bricks. There will be a relay, silent auction and a luminary ceremony to honor all who have fought cancer at 6 p.m. Organizer Lori Tobiasson...
Young STEM prodigy from western Nebraska moves up in national contest
A teen from Grant, Nebraska, has been recognized as one of the country’s most promising STEM middle schoolers — named this week as a contest finalist headed to Washington D.C., to compete for roughly $100,000 in awards. Cooper Kroeker, now 15, is among 30 youths (and the only...
knopnews2.com
Ogallala Football hosts Alliance
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Ogallala Indians hosted the Alliance Bulldogs Friday evening in Ogallala. The defenses were hot to start as the Indians tried to punch it in on 4th down from the 6 yard line, but Alliance was there to force the turnover on an incomplete pass. The Indians would get their revenge though as Jayden Curtis would intercept the pass and set up the Indians with first and goal. This time Ogallala would not be stopped as Harry Caskey would get the touchdown on a QB sneak, and Ogallala was on the board first. The Indians wouldn’t look back as they would lead this one 44-6 late in the fourth.
klkntv.com
West Nile Virus found in Lincoln County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KLKN)- The West Central District Health Department confirmed that a mosquito pool in Lincoln County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV). The end of the summer season (August to September) is the most likely time of the year that positive West Nile samples are collected and reported. The health department is advising residents to continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites.
knopnews2.com
North Platte travels to Kearney to face the Bearcats
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2-2 North Platte Bulldogs hit the road and travel to Kearney to face the unbeaten 4-0 Kearney Bearcats. In their previous match-up, the Bulldogs faced Columbus at home on Bauer Field and won 28-0. North Platte looks to keep that momentum going on the road and hand the Bearcats their first loss of the season.
North Platte convenience store employee accused of scanning lottery tickets, cashing winners
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-An employee at a North Platte convenience store has been arrested on theft allegations. North Platte police said officers responded to the report of a theft from Fat Dogs convenience store in North Patte at around 12:32 a.m. on Friday. Police said it was reported that Mandie Cole,...
knopnews2.com
Seasonable and nice conditions for the first weekend of Fall
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a couple of cool,cloudy and rainy days, the sun has returned with temperatures feeling like Fall during the first weekend of the season. With high pressure in control during the day Friday, we are going to see temperatures in the upper 70s to near...
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg hosted Chadron Cardinals
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes hosted the Chadron Cardinals. Friday night. Both teams were coming off a win, and both teams were looking to keep their season going on the right track. In the first quarter, both teams scored a touchdown on their opening drives. The momentum...
KSNB Local4
Big announcement for 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero Summer Jam concerts
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Country music fans get ready to buy tickets for the 2023 NEBRASKAland Day Viaero Summer Jam concerts. It’s an all-country line-up. Being announced today, the 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series tickets go on sale next Wednesday for Cody Johnson and Jason Aldean. No announcement until late October on supporting acts coming.
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Lane Randy Hall, 30, Sutherland and BoDelle Mae Mueller, 32, Sutherland. Aaron John Kreuscher, 24, North Platte and Devan Nicole Newton, 26, North Platte. William August Hopper, 38, Sutherland and Ashley Danielle Mills, 34, Sutherland. Alexander James Lamb, 31, Atlantic Beach FL and McKenzi Jean Hiebner, 27, Atlantic Beach FL.
knopnews2.com
Arthur County football visits Paxton
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Arthur County Wolves made the trip down to take on the Paxton Tigers on Friday evening. And this one started out tight as the Wolves would get on the board first on big pass from Talan Storer would find Dakota Storer for the touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff, the Wolves tried to surprise the Tigers with an onside kick, but Paxton’s Noah Coppersmith was ready for it and gave the Tigers a short field. The Wolves would lead by just 2 at the half, but would pull away to win this one, 60-30.
knopnews2.com
Friday Night Sports Hero: Kolten Tilford
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Kolten Tilford is a three-sport athlete at North Platte High School. Tilford competes on the football field, basketball court, and the track for the Dawgs. But it’s football where Tilford will be taking his talents to the next level. In the fall, Tilford will head to South Dakota State University to play football. At North Platte, Tilford plays both sides of the ball (Running Back & Defensive Back) and he also punts, however, he is unsure where the coaching staff at South Dakota State will have him play.
knopnews2.com
Sandhills Valley travels to Saint Pats for a battle of the unbeatens
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 4-0 Sandhills Valley Mavericks travel to North Platte to face 5-0 Saint Pats. Both Team unbeaten and both looking to keep it that way. In the Mavericks’ previous match-up they faced Maxwell at home and came away with the 48-0 shutout win. In the Irish’s Previous match-up they were on the road at Sutherland and came away with the 57-14 win.
kiwaradio.com
Sibley Man Involved In Accident That Killed Nebraska Man
Merna, Nebraska — A Sibley resident was involved in a fatal accident near Merna, Nebraska on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office in central Nebraska reports that at about 1:00 p.m., 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater of Arnold, Nebraska was driving a 2005 Lincoln westbound on Nebraska Highway 92, two miles west of Merna. They tell us that 53-year-old Robi Brose of Sibley was eastbound on 92 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
