Read full article on original website
Related
Look: 'The Calling' photos introduce new David E. Kelley series
"The Calling," a new show from David E. Kelley based on Dror Mishani's detective book series, is coming to Peacock.
Mind, Body & Business Podcast With Maria More ‘More Action, Less Distraction’ | Episode 5
This episode teaches you how to be productive by getting more done in less time and crush your goals without the overwhelm.
Woman who says ‘vintage Doctor Who is ruining her relationship’ told to flee
A woman who claims her boyfriend’s insistence on watching vintage Doctor Who is ruining their relationship has been advised to “run for the hills”. In a Reddit post filed under “relationship advice” the woman explains how when she and her boyfriend first got together, he insisted she watched “all the classic Doctor Who episodes in order, starting with the original doctor, William Hartnell”. She writes: “It gets exhausting. My mind wanders, but I'm supposed to ‘pay attention’.”Despite going along with his wish, he has now said he wants her to watch them all again because “the more I watch...
Comments / 0