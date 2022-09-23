Read full article on original website
Tracking Ian
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it tracks out of the Caribbean and into the eastern Gulf. It has the potential to rapidly intensify to a major hurricane. The models are in decent agreement that this system will impact south and eastern sections of the Florida Peninsula especially Thursday. The NHC forecast cone remains east of our area at this time. Our local impacts will include a high risk of rip currents at our beaches starting Wednesday. Winds could gust out of the north to 35 mph Wed-Fri, with lower than normal tides by the end of the week. Stay tuned to FOX10 for updates. You can also follow the forecast anytime on our FOX10 Weather App. A front is sliding through this evening. This boundary will bring some nice early fall weather to the Gulf Coast. Our local pattern looks mild, breezy and dry this week. The nights will be much cooler with lows near 60. Rain chances remain low on the drier west side of Ian. Highs will be in the low to mid 80′s.
Hurricane Ian to enter southern Gulf on Tuesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Let’s get started with the latest on now Hurricane Ian. This storm is rapidly gaining strength. Ian now has hurricane force winds at 75 mph. As the storm tracks across the Caribbean, it will continue to grow in strength and eventually become a major hurricane as it approaches the western tip of Cuba.
The Fly Boyz RC Club hosting “fly in” to benefit Mary’s Shelter of the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fly Boyz RC Club in Elberta is gearing up for a fly in event. The 5th annual event will take place on Oct. 1-2, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Open and free to spectators. Pilots must register by contacting Marco Gaona, at (941) 544-3258 or gaonafish@gmail.com.
Vacationers keep an eye on Hurricane Ian while enjoying Pensacola Beach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A lot of eyes are on Hurricane Ian as the storm makes its way closer to the gulf. Just to be on the safe side the Gulf Islands National Seashore closed all Florida areas of the park. Those camping at Fort Pickens were told to evacuate.
Tram the Town to offer haunted tram rides in October
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Haunted Trams are expected to start mid October. They will depart from Iron Hand on Friday and Saturday nights. Details will be released on tramthetown.com. Private trams can also be booked for birthday parties, booze cruises, and more! Email info@tramthetown.com for more information. Tram The Town brings...
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Dauphin Street Beer Festival 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Dauphin Street Beer Festival is an annual one-day event held annually in downtown Mobile. Bars, taverns and restaurants welcome participants to sample different craft brews and imports from all over the world. This year there will be 39 beers at 13 different venues creating one...
New LED wall opens doors for the future of filmmaking in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile filmmakers can now travel to different places-- at the click of a mouse. An LED wall has been installed at the Expo Hall in the Mobile Civic Center. “In the course of a day, we could shoot 10 plus different sets and different scenes- we...
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama announce Munchies and Mags program
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Girl Scouts develop skills in financial literacy and learn how to set goals, make individual and group decisions, craft a unique sales pitch, manage troop proceeds and ethically run a business. With their earnings, girls fund important community projects at the local level. Emma Pitts and...
Tropical disturbance in Caribbean has the attention of gulf coast residents
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A disturbance in the southeast Caribbean is already drawing the attention of a lot of folks here on the gulf coast. We’ve just passed the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Sally and many coastal spots are just recovering from that damage. One of those spots...
Fall events at the Mobile Civic Center and Saenger Theater
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster from ASM Global joined us on Studio10 with a preview of upcoming fall events at the Mobile Civic Center and the Saenger Theater. Below are a few of the upcoming events!. -The Mann’s 10/1 at Civic Center Theater. -The Concert: Tribute to ABBA...
2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest is happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a patriotic weekend at The Wharf this weekend with the 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest. Friday and Saturday will be full of arts and crafts vendors. The festival will be held in conjunction with the inaugural Fall Bama Coast Cruisin’ event. Bama Coast Cruisin’ participants will line Main Street at The Wharf on Friday and Saturday.
Spread the Cheer USA hosting toy drive and Cheer Choice Awards for social media creators
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are fast approaching and Spread the Cheer USA is already planning ahead for those needing assistance during that time. Plus - they have some great opportunities coming up for social media creators that are using their platform to help their communities. Spread The Cheer...
Escambia County Emergency Manager urges residents to prepare
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County's Emergency Manager is urging residents to have food and water on hand for seven days for your entire family in the event the storm takes aim for the panhandle. The manager says there is no reason to panic, be prepared, start gathering lawn furniture...
Pensacon HalloweenFest returns this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacon HalloweenFest returns this weekend. Pensacon HalloweenFest is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at Splash City Adventures, 6709 Pensacola Blvd. in Pensacola. The event offers two full days of spooky pop-culture fun in an outdoor, convention-style atmosphere. The weekend will feature vendors, live entertainment, celebrity guests, artists, trick-or- treating and other fun in a safe environment. Costumes are encouraged, and each day will include a costume contest. A raffle-style auction of unique collectibles, original art and celebrity autographed memorabilia will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida. In addition to the free HalloweenFest festivities, Splash City Adventures’ amusement park will be in full swing, featuring go-karts, amusement rides, the Pirate Cove Arcade, miniature golf, Laser Tag and more. VIP packages including park wristbands and enhanced access to HalloweenFest will be available, and the first 250 passes sold will come with a free limited-edition pin.
Halloween Treats: Dracula Cookies and Mummy Rice Krispies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Get into the Halloween spirit with some spooky treats. Today we’re making Dracula cookies and Mummy Rice Krispies. 1. Preheat oven to 350°. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Roll cookie dough into 1 ½” balls and place on baking sheets. Bake until golden, about 12 minutes. Let cool completely then cut in half.
Fairhope sending utility workers, supplies to Florida
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Fairhope is sending several utilities workers to Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday morning to provide relief to that city after Hurricane Ian moves through. Ten crew members along with bucket trucks and other equipment and supplies the city can spare will depart early Wednesday. Gainesville...
Tips for flu season with VIVA Health
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Flu season is just around the corner. We talked with VIVA Health about things you need to know for the upcoming flu season. A: We usually start to see an increase in flu activity starting in October. Flu season tends to peak between December and February, but it can last as late as May.
Pet of the Week: Jasper from The Haven
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jasper is this week’s Pet of the Week. Jasper is a boxer mix. Donna Hoskinson from The Haven joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about Jasper and how you can add him, or any of their furry friends to your family!. The Haven.
Spooky event ‘Horror Con’ comes to Mobile this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s spooky... it’s scary... and it’s a convention that draws horror-loving fans each year. The Gamers n’ Geeks Horror Con 2022 took place this Saturday and Sunday on Moffett Road. Anime characters, artwork, and other creations lined the walls. Halloween might be...
Meals in Minutes with Chef Nick Wallace
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Fall is here, and families are settling back into their seemingly chaotic routines. Between kids being back in school, after school sports in full swing and the everyday hustle of long to-do lists and endless tasks lie in front of us… It’s time to buckle up for the busy season and look for ways to save time.
