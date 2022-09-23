ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cory Houghton
3d ago

these "kids" need to be tried as adults. you wanna commit adult crimes? you get adult punishments. that's attempted murder and battery

Sheri McCaslin
3d ago

They should be expelled and prosecuted and USD 259 needs to start remote learning again for highschool students. They are going to wait til it's too late and a child or more than one is dead. Stop this craziness Now. If the school cannot secure the safety of our children and the parents of these out of control teens cannot handle their teens then remote learning is the safest way.

FreeTheUSA
3d ago

Praying that your son heals fully and well! These sorry excuses for HS football players need to be expelled. No longer to play football

