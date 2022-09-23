Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Sunday night news update
In this update, two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River, a new dispensary just opened up in Springfield, and the Big E hosted Vermont Day on Saturday. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast. Saturday night news update. Saturday morning news update. Updated: Sep. 24, 2022...
Berkeley Beacon
Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike
The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
westernmassnews.com
Diocese of Springfield adds extra collections to help Puerto Rico after recent hurricane
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Diocese of Springfield is taking action to help the people of Puerto Rico overcome a devastating hurricane. Bishop William Byrne requested the parishes that make up the Archdiocese hold special collections this weekend and next weekend to support those in need after hurricane Fiona caused widespread destruction on the island.
whdh.com
Emerson College women’s volleyball team bus goes up in flames in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Emerson College women’s volleyball team was heading to its game against Springfield College Saturday morning when their bus went up in flames. “We thought that one of the tires exploded, just from the sound that happened,” said volleyball player Isabella Cubba. The bust...
westernmassnews.com
6 Brick’s cannabis dispensary opens in Springfield
Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday. Annual Pawzaar Craft Fair benefits homeless animals in western Mass. Annual Pawzaar Craft Fair benefits homeless animals in western Mass. Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West...
westernmassnews.com
Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Hampshire County hold fundraising event in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Hampshire County held a fundraising event in Northampton Sunday. The national non-profit organization strives to create ad support one-on-one mentoring relationships to empower our youth. Western Mass News spoke with the director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County, Susan Nicastro to learn more about the event ant the impact the program has on young people in the community.
westernmassnews.com
Thousands gather in Holyoke for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thousands came together for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Holyoke Sunday. Alzheimer’s is a disease in which brain cells degenerate over time, leading to memory loss, and loss of other important mental functions. For years, the Alzheimer’s Association has organized walks in communities to raise awareness and fundraise for research to find a cure for the disease. Western Mass News spoke with Jim Wessler, the CEO of the Massachusetts and New Hampshire chapters to learn more about the goal of the event.
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to bus fire on Mass. Pike in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to the Mass. Pike in Sturbridge Saturday morning for reports of a bus fire. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the incident took place on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 78.2. Police said that the fire has since been extinguished...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: September 23
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. United Way of Pioneer Valley announced they have compiled a list of volunteer opportunities throughout Hampden County for this year’s Day of Caring, which was Friday. This year’s Day of Caring sites include Stanley Park, Camp Moses, Square One, Camp Shepard, Ronald McDonald House, Westfield Schools, Camp Lewis Perkins, Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee, and United Way of Pioneer Valley and many more!
westernmassnews.com
Annual Pawzaar Craft Fair benefits homeless animals in western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Animal lovers united for a good cause Saturday to enjoy the annual Pawzaar Craft Fair. The show brings together crafters all across the Pioneer Valley along hundreds of animal loving patrons, all to benefit homeless animals in the community. The event featured 30 different vendors, food trucks, and lots of pet products!
Heavy police presence seen on Stonina Drive in Chicopee
A heavy police presence was spotted on Stonina Drive in Chicopee Sunday.
amherstindy.org
Amherst Mourns Death Of High School Junior
Anna Burns, a 16 year-old junior at Amherst Regional High School, collapsed near the end of a cross country race in Ludlow on September 13, 2022. They suffered a cardiac arrest, and although medical personnel at the site and EMT’s were able to restart their heart, they never regained consciousness. After several days, life support was discontinued. According to the family, Anna’s organs were donated as Anna had requested.
westernmassnews.com
Post Malone cancels performances at TD Garden
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -If you were hoping to see rapper Post Malone in Boston this weekend, you may be out of luck. The artist announced on social media Saturday that his shows at TD Garden in Boston this weekend were cancelled. Malone said he is experiencing pain from his fall last week on stage in Missouri and is having difficulty breathing. The post was published after the scheduled 7:00 p.m. start time for his Saturday show.
westernmassnews.com
Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
Coney Island Donating 100% of Sales on Sunday to Worcester Area Charities
WORCESTER - For the second year in a row, George's Coney Island will donate 100% of their sales from their stand at Polar Park to local charities. Sunday marks the final home game of the 2022 Worcester Red Sox season and the second annual Coney Island-WooSox fundraiser. All proceeds will...
westernmassnews.com
Game of the Week: Agawam at Putnam
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We asked, you voted! This week’s Game of the Week” Putnam at Commerce! Check out the highlights in the video!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
2 Longmeadow teens saved from CT River
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Gardens residents protest over living conditions
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents at Springfield Gardens still say they are still looking for relief from what they call unsafe living conditions. This time, they are taking their protests to the attorney’s office that represents their landlord. About a dozen Springfield Gardens residents protested Friday afternoon. Western Mass...
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
westernmassnews.com
Agriculture remains at the heart of The Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E’s roots are based in the history of agriculture across New England and that still holds true over a century later. On Friday, Elena Hovagimian, the director of agriculture at the Eastern States Exposition, spoke to Western Mass News about some of the great agricultural displays and events at this year’s fair.
