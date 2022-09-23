Read full article on original website
It's Hunger Awareness Month, but a Centre County organization says food donations are at an all-time low
September is National Hunger Awareness Month, but the anti-hunger program at the Centre County YMCA has seen food donations at an all-time low in recent months. “It’s not a topic that is in the news constantly, like it was during COVID," said Mel Curtis, director of the anti-hunger program. "I think a lot of people really don’t understand hunger, they don’t know the true meaning behind it, and how fast someone can fall into a situation where they’re going to face food insecurity.”
Beer stations coming to Beaver Stadium now that Penn State trustees approve selling alcohol during games
The Penn State board of trustees voted Friday to approve the university's plan to expand alcohol sales in Beaver Stadium to the general public in a move the Athletics Department says will improve the football day experience. Alcohol sales will be limited to beer, and will not include hard seltzer,...
