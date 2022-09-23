September is National Hunger Awareness Month, but the anti-hunger program at the Centre County YMCA has seen food donations at an all-time low in recent months. “It’s not a topic that is in the news constantly, like it was during COVID," said Mel Curtis, director of the anti-hunger program. "I think a lot of people really don’t understand hunger, they don’t know the true meaning behind it, and how fast someone can fall into a situation where they’re going to face food insecurity.”

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO