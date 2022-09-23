ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Pilot program aims to deescalate mental health crises in El Paso County Jail

By Mallory Anderson
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4XRT_0i6m6ixz00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A pilot program at the El Paso County Jail is hoping to decrease the number of times deputies have to intervene when an inmate is suffering from a mental health crisis, by bringing in Mental Health Professionals to deescalate situations.

The Therapeutic Response Unit and Stabilization Team, also known as ‘TRUST,’ will now be utilized inside the jail during emotional and behavioral crises.

"The TRUST program is a therapeutic response to our incarcerated citizens who are in some level of emotional distress," said Laura Ridenour, Detentions Behavioral Health Manager.

It’s a program the Sheriff's Office of Behavioral Health says has been in the works for a while, and came about after seeing a rise in people experiencing mental health symptoms in jail.

Now, instead of deputies always stepping in, Mental Health Professionals — who have master's degrees in clinical counseling — will help a distressed inmate.

"First off, they're going to help role model calming behaviors, going through some of those behaviors with them, help them manage their triggers, help them find some level of self-soothing, and then follow up with a continuation of care after that crisis is managed," said Ridenour.

That help extends even after the immediate crisis has been diffused.

“It's a continuation of support, whether that be helping connect them to resources in the community upon release, or getting referrals over to our medical vendor, or just continuing being able just to listen to them while they're here in the jail,” said Ridenour.

The Sheriff's Office says this specialized unit is staffed with two clinicians and a supervisor who are trained in crisis response. In the initial month of this initiative, they say the program has seen success in de-escalating citizens experiencing acute and prolonged emotional distress.

Those behind the new program hope it will get people the help they need, so they don’t end up back in jail.

"We want jail to not be necessarily just about the punishment, but to be a good stepping stone for recovery, whatever that might look like for that person," said Ridenour.

Sheriff Bill Elder says this program will allow for the best outcomes in situations of crisis.

"Addressing mental health issues is a priority for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office," said Sheriff Elder. "Individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis will now have an opportunity for an enhanced law enforcement response in the Jail. This interaction will provide the best outcomes for those in crisis. I am committed to making sure our workforce is well prepared to respond and deal with this segment of our population."

In addition to TRUST assisting with de-escalation inside the jail, Sheriff's Office deputies are all trained in crisis intervention. The Sheriff's Office says deputies also are trained in effective use of verbal and non-verbal communication techniques and know how to implement de-escalation strategies that are oriented toward recovery and resilience.

The post Pilot program aims to deescalate mental health crises in El Paso County Jail appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A week after 13 Investigates shed light on what's believed to be a homeless camp in the Fountain Creek area of Pueblo, the city is taking action to address those struggling within the city. In our initial report, 13 Investigates showed drone footage obtained by a citizen showing several people in The post Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

2 people scheduled to go to trial for the death of 5-year-old girl in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman and her boyfriend are scheduled to go to trial tied to the death of the woman’s five-year-old daughter in Colorado Springs. First responders were called on Jan. 13 to attempt life-saving measures on 5-year-old Emily Canales before she was taken to the hospital where she passed away. The Crimes Against Children Unit was notified and an investigation was launched.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state

WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
El Paso County, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
El Paso County, CO
Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Wolf center aims to educate public and break down ‘big bad wolf’ stereotype

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the recent release of the endangered red wolf for the first time in Colorado history, the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center is working to educate the public about wolf behavior and break down the 'big bad wolf' stereotype. "Having red wolves here is just going to spark that knowledge of The post Wolf center aims to educate public and break down ‘big bad wolf’ stereotype appeared first on KRDO.
DIVIDE, CO
KKTV

First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
KXRM

Two arrested after shots fired near Astrozon & South Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two suspects in relation to shots being fired at a parking lot early Sunday morning on Sept. 25. CSPD is working to identify other suspects who were also involved. Shortly before 3 a.m., CSPD officers heard shots being fired while on a traffic stop. Officers […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Crisis#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health
KXRM

Man found dead at home on Gunshot Pass Drive identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a home on Gunshot Pass Drive near North Powers Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Trevor Branson, 19, was a resident of Colorado Springs. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Coroner’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Two teens ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in rollover accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says two teens sustained serious injuries in a single vehicle accident early Saturday morning. According to police, the vehicle failed to negotiate a left turn on the 9400 Block of Vista Del Pico Boulevard and two of the four passengers were ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle was reported to have rolled two to three times, while the two teenagers ejected from the vehicle were unbuckled at the time of the accident.
KRDO

CDOT suggests improvements to deadly Pueblo County intersection

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's a deadly intersection that's already taken the lives of four people this year. Now, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is looking to fix the area of divided highway at U.S. 50 and 36th lane. CDOT presented a traffic study to the Pueblo County Board...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
Westword

Isabella Thallas Murder: Guilty Verdict After Denver Cop Lawsuit Quietly Settled

On September 22, a jury found Michael Close guilty of murder in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas just over two years ago. As noted by the Denver District Attorney's Office, Close used an AK-47 to open fire on Thallas and her boyfriend, Be a Good Person brand founder Darian Simon, in Denver's Ballpark area following "a verbal exchange with them over a command they used to have their dog defecate."
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KXRM

2 seriously injured in rollover crash on Vista Del Pico Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a traffic incident after two passengers were ejected from their vehicle in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on Sept. 24. At approximately 12:15 a.m., CSPD was notified of a single-vehicle crash near Vista Del Pico Boulevard and Pacific Crest Drive. The vehicle was […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

The School Buzz: Colorado Springs elementary school with dual language immersion celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

History lessons, student projects, and special activities are all part of how D11 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. One school in particular also goes the extra mile in making all of it extra fun for their students. Ms. Vazquez is the dual language immersion teacher at Will Rogers Elementary. She printed flags of the Hispanic The post The School Buzz: Colorado Springs elementary school with dual language immersion celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Victim identified in shooting near I-25 & Bijou Street bridge

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 22-year-old Gene Carnes, as the man who was fatally shot downtown at Bijou Street and I-25. On Friday, Sept. 16, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received calls about a shooting on the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. Officers found Carnes dead, and witnesses […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

FBI, police investigate reports of ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters at schools across Southern Colorado

DENVER (KRDO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver Field Office and Colorado Springs law enforcement is investigating multiple reports of swatting incidents across schools in Southern Colorado. Monday, FBI Denver confirmed with KRDO that they've received many reports of an active shooter at schools in Colorado. Statement below: The FBI is aware of numerous The post FBI, police investigate reports of ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters at schools across Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Body found on Colorado Springs elementary school grounds; death not suspicious

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police responded to a Colorado Springs elementary school Tuesday morning after a deceased person was found on the school grounds. The incident was reported at Giberson Elementary School sometime before 8:30 a.m. Police have confirmed that the death is a suspected suicide. The person was...
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy