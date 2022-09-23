Port St. Lucie has plan for yard waste pickup ahead of possible storms

What will yard waste pick-up look like in Port St. Lucie ahead of a storm?

When preparing for a hurricane, people like Barry Griffin in Port St. Lucie said taking care of your landscaping is just as crucial as supplies.

"The branches were hitting the roof and hanging out over the powerline about a third of the way over the street," said Griffin. "Being a native Floridian, tree branches hit your roof hit your awning and worst part is hit your neighbors too, don't want to be liable for that."

In Port St. Lucie, Dan Brazil, the Vice President of Operations with FCC Environmental Services said "FCC will operate as normal, with a once-a-week pick-up, leading up to a storm but will work to increase resources based on demand."

"There's definitely going to be piles, there's going to be debris everywhere just like there always is. People wait until the last minute," said Craig Cottrell the owner of 2 Tree Fellers .

"We've been getting slammed. A bunch of people with these storms starting to brew up and stuff," said Cottrell.

Cottrell said it's important not to wait until the last minute and to call a professional ahead of a storm.

"Not even just your trees, if you have just debris lying around, flower pots etcetera, you want to bring them inside," said Cottrell.

2 Tree Fellers will also haul away branches after the job is done, and have a 24/7 service if there is an emergency during a storm.

"You know trees don't grow that fast, about once a year get them trimmed, get them tightened up for these storms just in case," said Cottrell.

If there is a hurricane set to come to the area, Port St. Lucie has a contract with a third-party hauler to sweep the city before any storm.