Source: Celtics Made ’No Guarantees’ to Ime Udoka About His Future

By Madison Williams
 3 days ago

Last season marked the Boston coach’s first season as head coach.

The Celtics officially suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022–23 season for “violations of team policies.” This comes just a day after it was reported that the coach had an “improper intimate and consensual relationship” with a female member of the team’s staff.

According to a source via Sports Illustrated ’s Chris Mannix , the Celtics did not guarantee Udoka a job once his suspension ends for the following 2023–24 season.

“A decision about [Udoka’s] future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date,” the Celtics’ statement read .

With Udoka’s suspension, Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla is reportedly expected to take over as interim coach. Mazzulla has never held a head-coaching job in the NBA, though he did coach Boston’s Summer League team.

The 2021–22 season marked Udoka’s first season as Celtics coach. He led the team to a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, and eventually to the team’s first NBA Finals appearance in 12 years.

