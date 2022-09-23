Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Dess Dior Talks Her Shit On "Rich And Raw" From New "RAW" EP
Dess Dior delivered her 8-track RAW EP earlier this weekend, complete with bougie, bad bitch anthems like "Bottega," "Paris," and "Mood Board," just to name a few. The 23-year-old received a co-sign from her ex-beau, Future, after dropping off the project, sending plenty of rap lovers her way to check out her work.
Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Is Now Streaming Online — Here’s Where You Can Watch It
It’s not a bad miracle that Jordan Peele’s sci-fi horror spectacle is finally available to watch at home, with Nope now on VOD rental streaming platforms with never-before-seen deleted scenes. Nope, written and directed by Peele was one of the must-see movies this summer, and marks the filmmaker’s...
Complex
Lil Baby Shares Tears for Fears-Sampling New Song “The World Is Yours to Take”
Lil Baby samples a Tear for Fears classic on his new single “The World Is Yours to Take.”. Released Friday, the song—which is among the eight singles set to be featured as part of the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack—samples the duo’s still-ubiquitous 1985 track “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” In a statement, Baby called this release a “special one” for him and also shouted out Budweiser, which has been designated as the “official beer” of the FIFA World Cup.
