tillamookcountypioneer.net
Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS Reaches Goal of $20,000 for their Dollar for Dollar Matching Gift Challenge June 15 – September 15, 2022
The Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS (Watershed, Estuary, Beach and Sea) is excited to announce that we met our goal of raising $20,000 for our first-ever Matching Gift Challenge! The Charles Becker Foundation* generously offered to match donations received by WEBS between June 15 and September 15. As of September...
beachconnection.net
That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
mojotraveler.com
Spending the Night Vintage Camping Trailer in Rural Oregon
Our fascination with vintage camping trailers took us about an hour south of Portland Oregon to the lovely little community of Dayton. That’s where we we found the Vintages Trailer Resort. Dayton is home to about 2,500 people in the middle of wine country and an area where they...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OBITUARY: Phyllis Ann Stephens – December 17, 1930 – September 19, 2022
Phyllis Ann Schollmeyer Stephens was born December 17th, 1930 in Tillamook, Oregon. She was the second daughter born to August and Eva Schollmeyer of Nehalem, Oregon. August Schollmeyer’s family immigrated from Germany to homestead in the Nehalem Valley in 1860. They eventually developed a dairy farm large enough to supply milk to the local population of Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, and the Nehalem Valley. Her mother arrived from Portland on a ship as there were no accessible coastal roads at that time. Phyllis was brought home from the hospital to this idyllic ancestorial home and lived on the farm her entire life.
cannonbeachgazette.com
Razor Clamming: State closes harvesting in selected area
The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed razor clam harvesting from the Columbia River south to Cascade Head, just north of Lincoln City. Recent lab results indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has exceeded the closure limit. Razor clam harvesting...
focushillsboro.com
Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins
The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
pdxmonthly.com
5 Must-Try Spots for Beaverton Restaurant Week
The secret is out: Beaverton’s food scene is full of both offshoots of Portland classics, and its own unique blend of restaurants, some of which (dare we say) rival Rose City favorites. So it’s no surprise the city has a thriving restaurant week brimming with limited, restaurant-week-specific specials only available during that period. Over 40 businesses are participating in this week's event, offering everything from coffee to Thai to pizza. Beaverton Restaurant Week is running now through Saturday, October 2. Not sure where to start? Here are five picks that represent the best of the west.
3 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in the state of Oregon and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should visit. Here's what made it on the list.
matadornetwork.com
This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall
Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY HOUSING COMMISSION MEMBERS SOUGHT
The Board of Commissioners is seeking representatives from Tillamook County to serve on the Tillamook County Housing Commission. Formed by the Board in June 2018, the Housing Commission is charged with creating, maintaining, and implementing a strategic housing plan for the entire county based on work done by the Tillamook County Housing Task Force and housing needs data. The Housing Commission will provide a framework to support development and preservation activities which will increase and/or preserve workforce housing in unincorporated areas of Tillamook County, and to partner with incorporated cities for the same.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: First Win at Woodburn last Friday Sept. 16th; Away Game today Saturday
The Mooks took care of business in Woodburn last Friday September 16th, 28-7, improving to 1-2 for the year while handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Coach Johnson noted, “We really did a good job cleaning up the specific details we needed from the two close losses in weeks one and two. We didn’t turn the ball over. We were much better in the run blocking schemes.” The Cheesemakers utilized their ground game effectively and fought hard on defense, as well: “Woodburn is not a very fun team to defend. That style of offense is hard to get off of the field, they can sustain drives through their run game. But we did a good job of fighting hard when they took drives deeper into our territory.” Coach Johnson has been pleased with his defense, particularly in the red zone.
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 219 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:55 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Buell motorcycle, operated by...
Cousins killed in serious 2-vehicle crash in Hillsboro
Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash at the Sunset Square mall intersection in Hillsboro Thursday evening, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.
North Carolina woman prints her resume on a cake, has it delivered to Nike
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Denise Baldwin has been delivering for Instacart for about six months. "Orders come and go, so that's probably the hardest part is just getting enough orders in a day," Baldwin said. On Sept. 8 when she opened her Instacart app, an order had just come in...
1 killed in Yamhill County 2-vehicle crash
A two-vehicle crash in Yamhill County on Wednesday proved to be fatal, according to Oregon State Police.
2 young women killed in fiery Hillsboro car crash
Two young women were killed Thursday night in a fiery car crash near the Sunset Square shopping center in Hillsboro, according to local police. Cousins Adriana Shelton, 19, of Sheridan, and Aaliyah Shelton, 20, of Beaverton died at the scene after a car heading south at high speed on Northwest 185th Avenue hit their vehicle as it was turning into the shopping complex, police said.
Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring
When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
kptv.com
2 confirmed dead after ‘serious’ crash in Beaverton
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two have been confirmed dead and at least one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro Police are describing as a “serious” crash in Beaverton. The Hillsboro Police Department made the announcement just after 8 p.m. saying the crash happened at the...
Lax supervision that led to Oregon prisoner escape, brutal attack ‘appalling,’ judge says
A distracted Oregon Department of Forestry worker was the lone supervisor at a work site last year when a prisoner with a violent history walked away and bludgeoned two women with a large tree branch in an isolated Washington County campground, according to state officials and investigative reports released Friday.
