ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

'Critical Mass' is 30 – and still imagining what cities can be

By By Chris Carlsson | Special to The Examiner , Photo by Chris Carlsson, Photo by Chris Carlsson
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pPTxI_0i6m4sTb00
San Francisco Bicycle Coalition ride participants bike up one Vermont Street in Potrero Hill in August 1999. Photo by Chris Carlsson

As I’ve been doing for the past 40 years, I shopped for my groceries today by bicycle, going first to the Farmer’s Market in UN Plaza and then to Rainbow Grocery on Division. Eventually, I was riding home with about 55 pounds of groceries, a typical Wednesday. I took the painted bike lane both ways on Folsom, as well as the separated green cycle path on Market between 11th and 7th streets.

Even though the infrastructure of bicycling has been significantly improved in the past 25 years, my safety as a cyclist is still entirely up to me — I must pay attention to every moment of vulnerability on the road. So far, at age 65, I’ve never been hit by a moving vehicle, largely thanks to my own alertness and ability to evade dangers barreling down on me. After decades of riding on city streets, I have a sixth sense about where danger might be lurking.

It was this grinding sense of undeserved vulnerability, in part, that gave rise to the idea of “riding home together” once a month — the bicycling event that became Critical Mass. Thirty years ago, on the last Friday of September 1992, the first Critical Mass was held in San Francisco. It got its moniker from Ted White’s movie “Return of the Scorcher.” A scene in that 1991 film shot in Shanghai shows an insanely complicated intersection with no traffic lights or cops, where vast numbers of bicycles (and some trucks and buses) are flowing in one direction until an equally vast number piling up at the crossroad finally reached “critical mass” and pushed through. Voila! The perfect name!

Within a year of that first ride, the monthly “organized coincidence” had taken San Francisco by storm, with over 1,000 cyclists filling the streets. Similar rides soon erupted in Austin, Texas, Portland, New York and as far away as Poznán, Poland. This was before the World Wide Web was part of our everyday lives, so the rapid spread was due to phone calls and snail mail. By early 1994, websites were springing up in cities across the world with news and information about this exciting new political and social experience called Critical Mass!

A motley crew of couriers, commuters and recreational cyclists together invented a new kind of celebratory public event. Sure, we wanted to call attention to the dangerous marginalization we were routinely subjected to on the streets of San Francisco. Sure, we knew we were doing everyone a favor by riding — “one less car” as a slogan had it then. And we were making “A Quiet Statement Against Oil Wars,” too, in the midst of decades of pointless destruction and mayhem inflicted on the Middle East and beyond by the U.S. military working hand-in-glove with multinational oil companies.

But in this simple act of riding home in a group, we discovered a new kind of public space, empty of the incessant clamor of buying and selling, and produced an unexpected euphoria that was hard to beat. For anyone who participated, the event allowed people to imagine what cities could be like. Amidst spinning wheels and tinkling bells, surrounded by friendly attractive people, a more relaxed life of conviviality, solidarity and empathic connection was suddenly palpable. We weren’t waiting around for someone else to fix anything — we were already making the world we wanted to live in!

And that euphoria was contagious. It spread to over 400 cities around the world and is still going on several continents.

In April 1994, we rode under the slogan of “ Ban Cars on Market and Smell the Flowers ” and gave away bouquets cadged from the end-of-day at the flower mart. In other rides we weaved through downtown, split and regrouped, toured the waterfront and North Beach, made it to the top of Russian Hill and down Lombard Street, visited the Wave Organ and the Palace of Fine Arts, the Golden Gate Park bandshell by way of the Wiggle (now an “official” bike route through the lower Haight) and often ended a long social ride with burritos and beer in Dolores Park (long before it became the living room for overcrowded tech workers paying $1,200/month for half a bunk bed in a shared dorm).

Critical Mass is a joyous mass seizure of the streets by bicyclists once a month. It made no demands, but thanks to the impassioned energy and consistency of the event, bike activists began to get a hearing from worried politicians. Eventually, years later, we gained an improved network of separated, dedicated bikeways and, prior to the pandemic, there were probably between 10 and 20 times more daily cyclists in San Francisco than there were in 1992.

Another funny thing happened over the years. What had exploded into popular consciousness and the political fabric of San Francisco as a political movement of bicyclists gradually diminished. Until one day, unnoticed by most, it simply vanished. Sure, there’s a formal organization called S.F. Bicycle Coalition that claims to represent bicyclists — but it doesn’t even demand immediate full access to the Bay Bridge — something any real bicycling organization would have foregrounded when the East Span finally opened years ago.

But where there had been cycling rodeos, cycling ballets, all sorts of alleycat races, derbies, a variety of small DIY bike shops — a cycling culture — most of it gradually succumbed to the relentless rise in the cost of space that drove out most of the creative culture that we cherish in San Francisco. (Ongoing rides by Bicis del Pueblo, and the 200+ kids who did bike stunts across the Bay Bridge a few weeks ago, are signs that something endures.)

Hardly anyone identifies themselves as a “cyclist” anymore — even though there are many more people using bicycles than ever! Perhaps it’s not surprising — do people who use microwaves call themselves microwavists? Why would we wrap ourselves in an identity pegged to a device we use simply because it is a better way to go from here to there?

But maybe, on the 30th anniversary of Critical Mass, it’s time to resuscitate our mass seizure of the streets. After all, motordumb still dominates San Francisco and the rest of the world. A Sept. 12 UK Guardian article featured dozens of cyclists who have given up riding in U.S. cities due to “ too many close calls. ” On the next day, the national radio program 1A featured a discussion of the rising tide of death and mayhem imposed by increasingly aggressive drivers , especially since the pandemic. Vision Zero has been a failure in Washington, DC, as it has in San Francisco, where at least a dozen pedestrians and two to five cyclists are killed every year. The annual Ride of Silence in May attracts 50-100 heartbroken riders commemorating loved ones killed at various intersections around The City.

When we gather for the 30th birthday ride Sept. 30, it won’t be a somber ride soaked in nostalgia for a lost golden era. At least for a night we can once again revel in the exhilarating pleasure of a moving public space, pregnant with possibilities, only awaiting our enthusiastic participation. See you there: Embarcadero Plaza 6 p.m.! —Sept. 14, 2022

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
firefighternation.com

Runaway Fire Truck Smashes Six Cars in San Francisco (CA) Noe Valley

Sep. 24—A runaway fire truck caused significant damage to cars, trees and signs on Hoffman Street in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed Saturday. A vehicle from Firehouse 24 at the intersection of Hoffman and Alvarado streets was performing a morning check around...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Folsom, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Legendary San Francisco Sports Bar Heavily Damaged in Fire

A popular sports bar in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. The Double Play Bar and Grill, a longstanding bar located at 16th and Bryant streets steeped in baseball history with its proximity to the former site of the old Seals Stadium, burned in the fire.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

What to do in San Francisco this week

Roadworks Steamroller Printing Festival 2022 This is going to be a ton of fun. Actually, it’s going to be seven tons of fun. The San Francisco Center for the Book celebrates book artistry and the history of printing at its annual festival on Rhode Island Street. It's your chance to take part in hands-on printmaking activities and learn how classic books were made. It's also an opportunity to watch a “retired” 7-ton 1924 Buffalo Springfield steamroller transported on a flatbed down from Willits (a nearly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Rainbow Grocery On#Division#Critical Mass
Symphony Science

San Francisco Is Considered The Best Coffee City In America, According To Wallet-hub.

San Francisco Is Considered The Best Coffee City In America, According To Wallet-hub. San Francisco, not Seattle, has been named the best city in the nation for coffee lovers by WalletHubs' 2022 America's Best Coffee Cities. According to Wallethub, San Francisco is the best coffee city in America. The California city of San Diego is one of ten cities where they love coffee.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

A guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022

One of San Francisco's most notable — and loudest — civic traditions continues this year. Although many cities around the country host annual celebrations of the United States Armed Forces, San Francisco's Fleet Week is the largest in the country. San Francisco's yearly event began in 1981 at the direction of then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein, and has grown to a nine-day event. It has a somewhat divisive reputation in San Francisco, due largely to the noise disruptions and spending, but still draws thousands of visitors to enjoy air shows, ship tours and concerts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fast Company

12 mega landlords own majority of the San Francisco Bay Area

Over the past couple of decades, the San Francisco Bay Area, known as a hub of diverse, progressive, and freethinking spirits, was hit with an influx of transplants recruited to build the future of technology. The rise of Silicon Valley and its innovation came at the cost of eradicating the soul of America’s anti-capitalist capital along with affordable rent in the metro area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Why is San Francisco’s fog named Karl?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What would the City By The Bay be without its smothering companion filling the space between Victorians on a summer’s day? But while it may be the city’s oldest resident, San Francisco’s fog only got its name relatively recently, when the Twitter account @KarlTheFog started in August 2010. The account, which […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
479
Followers
269
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy