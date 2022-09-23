Read full article on original website
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian conscripts being sent straight to front, Kyiv says; UK sanctions Russians linked to ‘sham referendums’ – live
Untrained conscripts being sent directly to Ukraine frontline, Kyiv claims; UK announces new package of sanctions
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Voice of America
US Issues License to Expand Internet Access for Iranians
The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday that it was updating guidance to U.S. tech firms to expand the range of internet services available to Iranians, countering a move by Iran’s government this week to block internet access to its citizens. On Wednesday, as street protests continued in Iran, the...
Voice of America
Protests in Iran after Woman Dies in Police Hands
Protests have spread across Iran in recent days. They began after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s Islamic dress rules. What caused the protests in Iran?. Iran’s morality police arrested Amini on September 13 in Tehran. She was visiting there...
Ukraine identifies Russian colonel who ordered troops to ‘torture civilians for WEEKS & loot homes’ in occupied Kherson
UKRAINE has identified the Russian colonel who is alleged to have ordered troops to torture civilians for weeks and loot homes in occupied Kherson. Ukraine's security service, the SBU, named Oleksandr Naumenko of the Rostov Guards Department as the alleged culprit. The publication of the SBU report today uncovered that...
Former January 6 committee staffer says texts show evidence of ‘attempted coup’ – live
Denver Riggleman tells 60 Minutes that texts from Mark Meadows amounted to a ‘roadmap to an attempted coup’
Voice of America
US, Chinese Diplomats Discuss Tensions Over Taiwan
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart discussed on Friday the need to maintain open lines of communication to manage the relationship between Beijing and Washington, especially during times of tension. Following their meeting in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, a statement...
Voice of America
Journalists Arrested in Iran, Warned About Protest Coverage
Iran’s record of media repression and arrests is casting a chill over female journalists who want to report on mass protests. Journalists inside Iran are “afraid of speaking openly,” Kiran Nazish, founding director of the Coalition for Women in Journalism, or CFWIJ, told VOA on Friday. Nearly...
Voice of America
Iran's Main Reformist Party Urges End to Mandatory Dress Code
Tehran — Iran's main reformist party called Saturday for an end to the mandatory Islamic dress code for women in force since 1983, after eight straight nights of protests. The Union of Islamic Iran People's Party also called for the winding down of the morality police charged with enforcing the code following the death in their custody of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on September 16.
Voice of America
Tehran Rebukes Britain, Norway Over Commentary on Protests
Iran has rebuked Britain and Norway over what it claimed was interference and hostile news coverage of the extensive unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman held in captivity by the country’s morality police for failing to properly wear a hijab, the semi-official IRNA news agency said Sunday.
Voice of America
Senators Urge Biden to Increase Pressure on North Korea
WASHINGTON — Two Republican senators have expressed concern to the Biden administration at the growing cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang over Russia's war in Ukraine. "We are troubled by news reports that Russia and North Korea are strengthening their relationship, which will aid [Russian President] Vladimir Putin's unjust and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Hagerty said in their letter dated Thursday.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 24
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:35 a.m.: The latest Ukraine assessment from the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said Russian partial mobilization efforts are suffering from serious and systemic problems in their first days, generating popular resentment and setting conditions to produce a mobilized reserve force incapable of accomplishing the tasks Russian President Vladimir Putin has set for it. Additionally, the update said, protests, attacks against recruiting centers, and vandalism have occurred across Russia in the first 48 hours after the announcement of partial mobilization.
Voice of America
Amini Death Exposes Rival Faces of Tehran
Tehran, Iran — Two Tehrans have been on show since Mahsa Amini died in morality police custody last week — the city of black-clad women castigating "improper" dress and a rival city that resents being told what to wear. For the past week since the 22-year-old's death three...
Voice of America
Demonstrations in Solidarity With Iranian Women Held Around the Globe
Iranians took to the streets for a ninth consecutive night Sunday to protest the death earlier this month of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Tehran’s morality police. Other protests, being held in solidarity with Iranian women, have taken place around the globe, in such cities as Athens, Berlin, Brussels, Istanbul, Madrid, New York and Paris, among others.
Voice of America
US Welcomes Belarus Release of Journalist, Urges More
Washington — The United States on Sunday welcomed the release in Belarus of a journalist for a U.S.-backed outlet but urged freedom for hundreds of other prisoners rounded up in a crackdown on dissent. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty had said days earlier that one of its reporters, Aleh Hruzdzilovich,...
Voice of America
US Warns Russia of 'Horrific' Consequences of Any Nuclear Attack in Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has made it clear publicly and privately to Russia to “stop the loose talk about nuclear weapons” in the Ukraine conflict following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that he would use any means to defend Russia. “It’s...
Voice of America
Iran Protests Flare for 10th Night as Tensions With West Grow
Iran has arrested more than 1,200 protesters, officials said Monday, in its lethal crackdown on 10 nights of unrest driven by outrage over the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the notorious morality police. At least 41 people have been killed as Iran has heavily deployed...
Voice of America
Wang: China’s Reunification Key to Peace in Taiwan Strait
United Nations — China’s foreign minister told the U.N. General Assembly Saturday that only when China is “completely reunified” can there be “enduring peace” across the Taiwan Strait. “Any scheme to interfere in China’s internal affairs is bound to meet the strong opposition of...
Voice of America
CIA Unveils Model of Al-Qaida Leader Al-Zawahiri's Hideout
MCLEAN, VIRGINIA — The CIA on Saturday revealed the model of a safe house used to brief President Joe Biden about the whereabouts of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri before it killed him in a drone strike in Afghanistan. Shortly after al-Zawahiri's death, White House officials released a photo showing...
