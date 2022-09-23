The Pro Bowl as we know it is dead. We knew it was coming but now it is official, the game as it was will be gone and in its place, something different. It was possible that the NFL could have just done away with the whole thing. For years the game has been nothing more than a watered-down afterthought to the season or a gap filler in between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO