College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
2022 Heisman Watch: C.J. Stroud Makes Statement in Ohio State Win vs. Wisconsin
After stumbling through their first test of the season, Ohio State looked the part of a National Championship contender in a 52-21 win against Wisconsin at home. Heisman Trophy favorite C.J. Stroud led the way for the Buckeyes as he continued to separate from the likes of Caleb Williams and Bryce Young, tossing five touchdown passes in the blowout victory over a projected Big Ten Championship foe.
Zachariah Branch recruits four-star OT to USC football on Twitter
Zachariah Branch recently took to Twitter to recruit USC Football OT recruiting target Elijah Paige, after he de-committed from Notre Dame. Branch is of course USC's five-star wide receiver for the 2023 class (all recruiting ratings and rankings in article are as of 247Sports). Paige, a four-star recruit, is predicted...
Joel Klatt releases new college football top 10 following Week 4
College football is the greatest game on earth (fact not opinion) but it’s biggest issue is that by the time you blink you’re seemingly a third of the way through it. That’s at least how it feels after the first four weeks of the season have already come and gone and most teams are already 1/3 of the way done with their schedules.
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 3
The NFL season isn’t even a month old yet and these three quarterbacks are playing like they deserve to be benched going forward. Nothing can kill an NFL team more than bad quarterback play. The modern era of the NFL has seen it become a passing league and failing to get competent quarterback play can sentence rosters with potential to football purgatory.
Broncos assistant talked Nathaniel Hackett out of another disastrous decision
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett almost made another awful decision against the San Francisco 49ers. Hackett and the Broncos hired a time management coach of sorts in Jerry Rosburg this week, as the first-time head man had a tough time dealing with the ins and outs of in-game strategy. In due time, he will learn, but for now Hackett has an extra hand to help out when the situation calls for it.
Texas football may never recover from the most aggressive Horns Down in history (Video)
Texas football had to suffer the indignity of being beaten by Texas Tech, then players on the field faced the wrath of field-rushing Red Raiders fans. All those good feelings around Texas football have dissipated now that the Longhorns have dropped a second game to fall to 2-2 this season.
Look: Tennessee football fan’s beard is beyond legendary
Tennessee football fans are always ready to go all-out at Neyland Stadium but one man took it to a new level with his beard for the matchup with Florida. Whenever Neyland Stadium is packed and exciting, there are few better environments in college football. And that was certainly the case on Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers preparing for their matchup against an SEC East rival in the Florida Gators.
Did Bucs get screwed on 2-point conversion delay of game penalty?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have a beef with the NFL for a penalty on their 2-point conversion attempt against the Packers. While it’s relatively impossible to prove without the official game tape and comments from the referees and NFL itself, a number of fans on Buccaneers reddit may have found an issue with a delay of game call on the team’s 2-point conversion attempt which would’ve tied the game.
College football rankings 2022: Projected Week 5 AP Top 25 after Oklahoma upset, USC survives, Ohio State cruises
Projecting the Week 5 AP Top 25 college football rankings after a wild Saturday with Oklahoma, Texas and Miami all being upset while Ohio State rolled. It feels like the college football universe is on a see-saw right now. One week, we have a ho-hum Saturday in which everything goes as expected. Then the next week, everyone gets smacked in the face with a heavy dose of chaos. Saturday in Week 4 fell into the latter category.
Pro Bowl no more: League to replace game with flag and skills
The Pro Bowl as we know it is dead. We knew it was coming but now it is official, the game as it was will be gone and in its place, something different. It was possible that the NFL could have just done away with the whole thing. For years the game has been nothing more than a watered-down afterthought to the season or a gap filler in between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.
NFLPA investigating Tua Tagovailoa’s injury, why he was allowed back into Dolphins-Bills
The NFL Player’s Association is launching an investigation into the Miami Dolphins over the handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check. The Miami Dolphins remain undefeated through Week 3, as they held on to defeat the Buffalo Bills 21-19 by way of time expiring to prevent a game-winning field goal try by their rivals. But in the game, one of the big stories to follow was the status of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left in the first half with a head injury. Tagovailoa was shown on camera trying to get up, but stumbling. The thing was, Tagovailoa returned for the second half.
Jalen Hurts gets beer thrown at him leaving FedEx Field (Video)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had beer thrown at him by a fan as he walked off FedEx Field. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ strong start to the 2022 season has continued, as they picked up their first divisional matchup of the year. The Eagles faced off against the rival Washington Commanders, where the defense pummeled quarterback Carson Wentz and quarterback Jalen Hurts torched the secondary to pick up the 24-8 victory.
