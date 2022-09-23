Read full article on original website
Sewage discharge shuts down Southland beach
TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards.
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
Sewage discharge keeps RAT Beach near Torrance closed
A sewage discharge just down a stretch of beach just south of Torrance on Sept. 7, with public health officials keeping the area closed until bacteria levels meet health standards. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health took samples Saturday after closing the beach, which showed that bacteria did...
15 Best Restaurants in West Covina, CA
Are you looking for a place to dine out in West Covina, California with the people who mean the most to you? Below you’ll find the top 15 Best Restaurants in West Covina. Off from work and want to grab a quick bite at lunchtime? Panera bread is the perfect place for you. The Panera Bread crew offers you exceptional service throughout the day in a very welcoming atmosphere. Their Chipotle chicken and bacon flatbread pizza is the best serving for your dinner cravings.
Bicyclist killed By vehicle near Culver City
LOS ANGELES – A vehicle fatally injured a man who was riding a bicycle into oncoming traffic Sunday in the Mar Vista community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
Project Roomkey Coming to an End
The federally-funded Project Roomkey that aimed to get people living on LA streets into empty hotels and motels during COVID is ending. There are now reports on calls for the city of LA to turn one downtown hotel into permanent housing. “Ultimately? I just want a safe place to go...
Iconic L.A. hot dog stand reopens in West Hollywood
Tail O’ The Pup opened its doors in 1946 on La Cienega and Beverly Blvd in West Hollywood. This hot dog stand quickly became an iconic spot and was beloved by Angelinos, celebrities and tourists. They reopened their doors on the corner of Santa Monica and La Cienega Blvd. Co-founder of the 1933 Group, Dmitri […]
Fire destroys at least two Pasadena apartment units
Pasadena Fire Department firefighters Sunday knocked down a blaze that burned at least two units in an apartment building in Pasadena, where a resident was treated at the scene by paramedics for a minor injury.The scene of the fire was located on the 900 block of North Summit Avenue.Firefighters had the blaze out at approximately 11:20 a.m., according to Pasadena FD.The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment.
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
LA homeless crisis has created 'gangster's paradise,' small business owner says
A Los Angeles restaurant owner who was attacked by a homeless person throwing excrement has blamed lawmakers for allowing a "gangster’s paradise" to flourish that is harming businesses. Paul Scrivano told Fox 11 that he and other business owners have been ignored by the Los Angeles City Council when...
Ventura County SuperLotto Plus winner shares plan for $27M jackpot
Silvestre Zarate said he couldn't believe he had the winning ticket. He said a portion of the money will go toward what he needs and the rest will go toward his daughter's education and future.
Boyle Heights pool reopening is a big splash
Boyle Heights -- There’s more splashing happening on the Eastside after the recent dedication of a newly renovated, year-round public pool at the Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley & Eastside. The indoor pool at the Salesian Family Youth Center had been unused for many years...
Man killed in drive-by shooting near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly Street, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are slightly more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop – dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is $643,000 and […]
Avenue 26 night market settling in at Pico Rivera Sports Arena
There were plenty of food options for people visiting the Avenue 26 Night Market Saturday at its new location. The night market has been held at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena for months now after it was shut down by the City of Angeles and kicked out of its original location in Lincoln Heights. "We really did want to prove a point and show that we can come together and do it well and thankfully after a year it's looking like we got there and the next step is to keep it going," Saul Peralta told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez.The new home for the market is providing a safe haven for some vendors like Ignacio Torres. He was stabbed over a year ago for no reason during an attack in Boyle Heights. Torres told Montanez that he's happy to be working again at the market again and said he feels safe at the new location. Moreover, with the help of Peralta and his family more than 70 vendors have been able to set up shop at the market's new home. With more vendors, there is no shortage of food options for folks looking to get their taste buds on some tasty food.
Fault that runs along LA, OC coast could trigger an earthquake as strong as 7.8, study shows
According to a new study, a fault system running along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties could trigger a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.
LA Agencies Failed to Spend Nearly $150M in Federal Homeless Grants
The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report.
LA County lifts mask requirement for mass transit, airports
LOS ANGELES – With COVID-19 transmission falling, Los Angeles County has lifted its requirement that face masks be worn on buses, trains and other mass transit vehicles, as well as at airports and other transportation hubs. Los Angeles County had been the only jurisdiction in the state still requiring...
LAUSD responds to fentanyl crisis, will Inglewood Unified follow suit?
The Los Angeles Unified School District has taken steps to address the growing fentanyl crisis that resulted in nine students overdosing, including a 15-year-old who died recently in a school bathroom. We are experiencing a devastating epidemic. While we talk about fentanyl or the many variations of fentanyl, there is...
Portuguese Bend Beach Club home is a rare Pueblo design with an ocean view
The “Flintstone House” behind the Portuguese Bend Beach Club gates is owned by Fred Lee, himself, a stone mason. Lee is the founder, and past Chief Executive Officer of Ramcon Industrial Corporation, in Torrance, which is a general engineering contractor specializing in the petrochemical industry. He’s also an avid fisherman whose favorite trolling expedition is four days out to his “sweet spot,” at Hurricane Bank. When he’s lucky, it’s another four days heading back home, but with a boat brimming with Yellow Fin and Blue Fin Tuna.
