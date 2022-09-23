There were plenty of food options for people visiting the Avenue 26 Night Market Saturday at its new location. The night market has been held at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena for months now after it was shut down by the City of Angeles and kicked out of its original location in Lincoln Heights. "We really did want to prove a point and show that we can come together and do it well and thankfully after a year it's looking like we got there and the next step is to keep it going," Saul Peralta told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez.The new home for the market is providing a safe haven for some vendors like Ignacio Torres. He was stabbed over a year ago for no reason during an attack in Boyle Heights. Torres told Montanez that he's happy to be working again at the market again and said he feels safe at the new location. Moreover, with the help of Peralta and his family more than 70 vendors have been able to set up shop at the market's new home. With more vendors, there is no shortage of food options for folks looking to get their taste buds on some tasty food.

PICO RIVERA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO