Appeals court rules Villanueva's reinstatement of fired deputy was unlawful
The Court of Appeal of the State of California on Thursday ruled that Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s reinstatement of a deputy fired by the previous sheriff was unlawful after years of legal process.
Los Angeles DA Gascon handed another police prosecution defeat
For the second time in six weeks, Los Angeles prosecutors have failed to convince judges that sheriff’s deputies assaulted a gang member after he fled from a gunfight with law enforcement, court records show.
'I'd be arrested': Gay man slams school district over gender identity instruction
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (TND) — A gay man wearing a "Groom Dogs Not Kids" shirt, who claimed to be the uncle of two students in the Conejo Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) in California, berated the district's school board earlier this week over accusations it teaches controversial gender identity topics to students.
Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist
A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
What is the impact of California’s new parking bill?
KCBS Radio news anchor Kris Ankarlo spoke with Muhammad Alameldin, policy associate at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, Saturday to learn about the implications of new CA parking legislation.
Column: California's top cop sends message to sheriffs statewide: Nobody is above the law
California Attn. Gen. Rob Bonta seemed like little more that a political appointee, but he's proven himself as a reformer.
California man caught on video punching American Airlines flight attendant now facing federal charges
The charge carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.
On Native American Day, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law re-naming UC Hastings
The college will officially be known as University of California, College of the Law, San Francisco, or UC Law, San Francisco for short.
Former O.C. School of the Arts student sues district
A former student of the Orange County School of the Arts has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Ana Unified School District alleging the school’s founder sexually assaulted him, according to a copy of the suit obtained today.
Mistrial declared as jurors deadlock in Huntington Beach murder trial
A mistrial was declared Thursday in the trial of a 32- year-old man charged with gunning down a bookie he worked with in a Huntington Beach parking lot when jurors deadlocked on a verdict. Dennis Tri Gia Dang was charged with murder with sentencing enhancements for discharge of a firearm...
L.A. City Council candidate's former employees accused her business of wage theft
Ex-employees have pending wage-theft cases against restaurant that was owned by Danielle Sandoval
Commentary: Why Californians are working to flip red state legislatures blue
Republicans dominate in state capitols. But with abortion access now up to states, more Democrats are realizing they need more power in statehouses.
Los Angeles agencies returned $150 million in federal funds to house homeless people
Nearly $150 million worth of grants to the three main housing agencies working to reduce homelessness in Greater L.A. went unspent between 2015 and 2020.
Alex Villanueva thought his 'Quien es más Latino?' strategy would sink his opponent. Nope
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva had a plan for the debate: He was going to set a double trap to embarrass challenger Robert Luna.
