Esfeld goes top-10, Lady Panthers finish 11th at Rim Rock
More than 3,000 runners competed in 12 races Saturday at Rim Rock Farm outside of Lawrence. Great Bend went against the best of the best. Senior Kaiden Esfeld finished 10th overall in the boys' gold race, and sophomore Marissa Boone led the Lady Panthers to an 11th-place finish in the gold race.
Lady Panthers take 4th at Tonganoxie
The Great Bend Lady Panther Volleyball team finished 4th at the Tonganoxie Volleyball Tournament Saturday. Great Bend finished 2-2 in pool play to advance to the championship bracket of the 10-team tournament. The Lady Panthers lost to Eudora in the semi-finals and Tonganoxie in the 3rd place match. The Lady...
derbyathletics.com
Derby Falls in Second Round
A dismal performance by the Panthers this afternoon as they never seemed to be in the game. Garden City outworked Derby throughout the entire game forcing the Panthers to have to chase any chance at scoring. The best chance for Derby came late in the second frame but it was touched just enough by the Garden City keeper to push it off the crossbar.
Missouri Southern upends Fort Hays State
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State fell to Missouri Southern by a score of 25-24 on Saturday evening (Sept. 24) at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. The Lions snapped an eight-game losing skid to the Tigers, using a drive that went the length of the field late to take a one-point lead. Fumbles on a pair of fourth-quarter scoring opportunities doomed the Tigers as they saw the Lions squeak past late. FHSU is now 1-3 overall, while MSSU is 3-1. The Tigers shook off a sluggish start and came from behind to take a 24-19 lead by halftime. A safety on a bad snap and then a touchdown after getting the ball on a short field allowed Missouri Southern to take a 9-0 lead early. The Tigers cashed in their first touchdown on an Ethan Forrester 2-yard touchdown run with 1:28 to go in the first quarter, cutting the Lion lead back to two.
Friday Football Fever: Week 4 scores and highlights
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 4 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast. GAMES COVERED: Wichita West 0vs. Wichita Heights 55 Hutchinson 21vs. Derby 28 Haysville Campus 20vs. Valley […]
Top stat performers, box scores from Week 4 of Wichita-area high school football
Find box scores from last Friday’s high school football action and see the list of top performers from the Wichita area from Week 4.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Lamyah Shaffer
A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her 13-year-old daughter. There is concern for her mental health. Lamyah Shaffer was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20., near Central and Ridge in Wichita, her mother, Whitney Davis shares. Lamyah suffers with mental health issues,...
NWS: Much of September abnormally hot in Kansas
September 2022 has been abnormally hot, especially with regards to high temperatures. Several high temperature records were set and a few locations saw the latest 100 degree temp they have seen in quite some time. In fact, Chanute, saw the latest 100 degree temp in their history! Salina had the eighth latest 100 degree temperature.
KAKE TV
As Thunderbirds get ready for Wichita airshow, we take you through our archives to show the team's incredible history
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's a sound just about anyone in the Air Capital will recognize – the piercing roar of the Thunderbirds' F-16 fighter jets ripping through the skies. Taking a look through the KAKE News archives, Thunderbird pilots have all felt the same way about being on this elite team.
Central Kansas Christian Academy to host chili feed
Central Kansas Christian Academy is serving homemade chili, served drive-through style for a convenient and socially-distanced family dinner. Join school staff and families Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. for a curbside chili feed, raising money for educational enrichment activities and facility improvements at Central Kansas Christian Academy. For $7...
Overnight storms give much of area a good soaking
Rainfall was plentiful throughout the area as storms rolled through overnight. At the Salina Regional Airport, 1.50 inches of rain was reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday. That same amount was reported in southeastern Salina, near the Eagle Radio studios. Following are 24-hour rainfall totals as of 7 a.m. Thursday...
Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
hutchcollegian.com
Bringing home to Hutchinson: how dorm students try to keep a piece of their hometown with them
Every fall, around 6,000 people arrive at Hutchinson Community College for new opportunities and a new school year. Move-in day comes, and students are excited. After the newness wears off, the homesickness sets in, and people miss home. Students can still find ways for their Hutch home to feel like...
Zuniga accepts executive-director position at Sunflower Diversified
Since Shelby Zuniga realizes her professional and personal lives are meshing well with one another. She has accepted the position of Sunflower Diversified Services executive director. Zuniga, a Great Bend native, had served as the interim executive director for the past few months while maintaining her chief financial officer duties.
PHOTOS: Kansas castle for sale at $3.5M
The Campbell Castle in Wichita, Kansas, is up for sale at $3.5 million, featuring 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet.
Rosewood Rodeo returns to provide free entertainment in Great Bend
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. The wise and illustrious founding father Benjamin Franklin penned the quote, “Energy and persistence conquer all things.” Organizers of Rosewood Rodeo are getting ready to put those words to the test, in preparation for the annual therapeutic Rodeo. After a two-year hiatus, Rosewood Rodeo will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Great Bend Expo III Arena, located at Barton County Fairground, two miles west on 10th and Patton Road.
Motorcycle chase leads to crash at Sedgwick County Park
It started around 11 p.m. Saturday near 17th and Tyler. A driver called 911 to report several motorcyclists kicking and surrounding his car. When Police arrived and located the motorcyclists, the chase began.
One hurt in south Wichita duplex fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was hurt in a duplex fire late Friday morning in south Wichita. It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Clark, near Mt. Vernon and Southeast Blvd. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from a duplex. A man in his 30s was treated for […]
tsnews.com
Grover to step down as head of Cheney schools
CHENEY – At this month’s USD 268 Cheney Board of Education meeting, superintendent David Grover officially submitted his intent to retire at the end of the current school year.Grover has been eligible to retire for six years, and he said there was not any individual reason that led to the decision.“There’s a lot that went into it,” he said this week.One major factor, however, was a stroke that he suffered at the end of last year. His wife, Jodi, left her job to care ...
