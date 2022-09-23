ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
BOSTON, MA
TMZ.com

Celtics Owner Says Team First Knew Of Ime Udoka Allegations In Summer

The Boston Celtics had known about the allegations against Ime Udoka for a couple months at the most ... team owner Wyc Grousbeck said on Friday. Grousbeck addressed the situation surrounding his team's head coach publicly for the first time with media members since banning Udoka on Thursday for one full year, and while he declined to get into any specifics of the case, he did say the Celtics were first made aware of the claims at some point this summer.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

Cassius

Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Suspended For Entire 2022-23 Season As New Details Emerge About His “Unwanted Comments”

The verdict on Ime Udoka‘s moral code-breaking is in. The Boston Celtics coach has been suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, effective immediately. Thursday night, the team announced the news that flooded the timeline all day about Udoka having an intimate relationship with a member of the franchise’s staff. pic.twitter.com/ySo5wGKrfX — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September […]
BOSTON, MA

