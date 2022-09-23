Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Jarvis Christian University Soccer Field Dedicated
A dedication was held Saturday at Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins in honor of a former student who was murdered. The university renamed and dedicated its soccer field to alumnus Wendon Blair, the 2018 Valedictorian of the university. Blair a student leader and soccer star, was murdered in Desoto in 2021.
easttexasradio.com
Volunteers Needed For Hopkins County Stew Championship
If a person or group would like to volunteer to work in one of the service tents at the Hopkins County Stew Festival, please contact Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or by calling 903-885-6515. Volunteers can help from 9 a.m. to about 12:15 p.m.
easttexasradio.com
Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs
Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup this Saturday on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
easttexasradio.com
Maxey House Hosts Photography And Archeology Events
PARIS, Texas – Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site is hosting two community events in early October: East Texas Photography on Friday the 7th and Archeology Day on Saturday the 8th. The East Texas Photography event will exhibit the photography of Paris locals Donna Spurgin of Angel Girl Photography and Troy Phoenix. Rarely seen, Maxey Collection photographs will also be on display, and staff will be available to discuss how historians and museums use photography to interpret history. The East Texas Photography event is from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday, October 7. Tickets are $5, cash preferred, and includes a self-guided tour of the house.
Hopkins County Records — Sept. 23, 2022
The following land deed records were filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Paul J. Lyons and Sherry Ann Lyons to Donald Edwin Brewer, Paul J. Lyons and Sherry Ann Lyons; tract in the William B. Jordan survey. BP America Production Company to VR4-Moria LP. David Petty and...
East Texas State Fair returns this year
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair opens their doors on Friday. This event can be fun, but if you’re not prepared it can also be stressful. That’s why it’s important to know key details like parking before you go. Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department says they are preparing for a […]
eparisextra.com
JUST IN:J Skinner Baking Closes Paris, Texas Facility
“The decision to close the Paris plant came after a strategic review of the competitive and economic environment,” said Audie Keaton, President and CEO, of J. Skinner Baking. “The decision to close the Paris plant came after a strategic review of the competitive and economic environment, including raw material...
KLTV
Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
hotelnewsresource.com
SureStay Hotel by Best Western Mt. Pleasant Opens in Mt. Pleasant, Texas
The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Mt. Pleasant has opened its doors in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Located at 102 East Burton Rd. in Mt. Pleasant, the hotel features 52 well-appointed guest rooms, 12 of which are suites, complete with flat-screen televisions, microwaves and mini fridges. The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Mt. Pleasant also offers an outdoor pool; 24-hour fitness center; business center with complimentary printing, scanning and faxing; complimentary breakfast and free wireless internet – providing guests with the superior comfort and utmost value they want out of their stay.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
Methodist church split leaves East Texas churches to make decision to leave or stay in UMC
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This spring, some congregations started questioning if they should disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church after the Global Methodist Church denomination was created. Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church made its decision in August. “We will be disaffiliating from the United Methodist Church at the end of the year,” said Senior Pastor […]
KLTV
Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
Police say the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first before the vehicle can be removed. The truck was apparently carrying cases of bottled water. Which organization controls the naming for tropical storms and hurricanes?. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 15...
Commissioners approve budget and lower tax rate
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TEXAS — Kaufman County Commissioner’s met and approved a new budget and lower tax rate for the coming fiscal year. With a 3-2 vote, Commissioners voted to adopt the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-23 County Budget and tax rate at its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
Texas Water Utilities issues boil water notice for some Henderson County customers
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas Water Utilities issued a boil water notice for some Henderson County customers on Saturday. Officials said a water line was hit by a customer who was doing some yard work. The people who are being impacted are those who use the Westwood Beach 1 water system in Chandler. This […]
easttexasradio.com
Weekly Roadwork Report
ATLANTA – Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has scheduled a portion of US 80 in Upshur County to be resurfaced soon, according to plans approved in September. “The project will extend from the Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155, an area covering almost three miles,” said Mount Pleasant Area Engineer Wendy Starkes.
Texas Supreme Court: Texas law supersedes Islamic law
The Texas Supreme Court has sent a divorce case back to a Collin County court after ruling that a judge, not an Islamic Fiqh panel, should decide matters.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Twenty-six-year-old Carlos Daniel Diaz of Mt Pleasant was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. His bond was set at $25,000 and he remains in the Titus County Jail. Thirty-year-old Luis Ramirez, Jr of Mt Vernon was arrested on warrants for Criminal Mischief...
KLTV
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
Trailer of semi breaks in half, blocks portion of Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are working an incident that's blocking a major roadway. According to the TPD, a semi towing a trailer is blocking the northbound lanes of Old Jacksonville Hwy. at the Rice Rd. intersection. "Apparently the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first...
healthcaredive.com
Texas Medical Association files another lawsuit over surprise billing ban
The Texas Medical Association is suing the HHS over the final rule implementing a federal surprise billing ban, alleging the mechanisms for arbitrating payments unfairly favor insurers. It's the second lawsuit in less than a year that the TMA has filed regarding the No Surprises Act. In February, a judge...
