PARIS, Texas – Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site is hosting two community events in early October: East Texas Photography on Friday the 7th and Archeology Day on Saturday the 8th. The East Texas Photography event will exhibit the photography of Paris locals Donna Spurgin of Angel Girl Photography and Troy Phoenix. Rarely seen, Maxey Collection photographs will also be on display, and staff will be available to discuss how historians and museums use photography to interpret history. The East Texas Photography event is from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday, October 7. Tickets are $5, cash preferred, and includes a self-guided tour of the house.

PARIS, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO