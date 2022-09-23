Corn mazes in Massachusetts and Vermont also ranked among the country's best. The most amazing corn maze in the country is in Maine, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the best corn mazes in America on Friday as part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, and Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine, ranked No. 1.

