SpaceX Spotted Over the East Coast Saturday EveningThe Maine WriterMaine State
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25The Maine WriterMaine State
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
Do You Remember Portland’s Infamous Popeye’s Ice House Tavern?
On the corner of Bracket Street and York Street in Portland's West End, there was once a famous tavern: Popeye's Ice House. Their motto, "Where the Bridge Ends and the Good Times Begin," was so fitting. This was the classic neighborhood watering hole. In its later years, it was simply...
Maine’s 20 Least Populated Towns Stretch From the Borders to the Coast
I grew up in Gorham, Maine in the '80s and '90s. If you were to ask young Chris what kind of town Gorham was he would tell you it was tiny. Young Chris would say there was little to do, no excitement...just boring small-town living. Of course, none of this...
Popular Maine Brewery Expanding to South Portland With New Tasting Room
A popular Maine brewery will be extending its reach soon. Mast Landing Brewing has announced plans for its third tasting room. The South Portland spot will be right in the heart of South Portland's bustling food and drink neighborhood, sitting on Cottage Rd. It will be neighbors with local favorites, Otto Pizzeria, David's 388, and the iconic Red's Dairy Freeze.
Beloved Scarborough, Maine, Ice Cream Stand Is Preparing to Close for the Season
Well, it is getting to be that time of year. A time when the weather grows chilly and things that we enjoyed during the summer months are starting to close down. This includes our favorite summer treat on a hot day...ice cream. Of course, not all ice cream locations will...
Dempsy Challenge draws hundreds to weekend events in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — The 2022 Dempsey Challenge is officially underway. On Saturday, Sept. 24, hundreds of people flocked to Simard-Payne Park in Lewiston for the first "normal" weekend-long event since the pandemic began. The Dempsey Challenge raises money for the Dempsey Center during this annual event. Through its two...
Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine
The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
Tuesday, September 27: Main Streets and Back Roads: Maine’s Fryeburg Fair
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tiny Fryeburg, Maine, balloons in size each fall when more than 200,000 visitors pass through the gates of the legendary Fryeburg Fair. Tonight Erika Tarantal tries her hand at the unique sport of “skillet-tossing” and helps prep a show cow for a moment in the spotlight. From the midway, to the 4-H and baking competitions, to the mouthwatering fair food, Erika brings us the sights, sounds, tastes, and tradition of Maine’s oldest fair.
Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?
Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
Maine Man Searching For Cake Mixer Discovers Something From Medieval Times
According to Central Maine, a 24-year-old man named Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale to search for a pretty simply item, a cake mixer. This took place on Saturday on Pleasant St. in Waterville. He likes to bake and was in search of a mixer!. As the article states,...
Do You Remember Concerts at the Tree Cafe in Portland?
Portland had some classic concert venues back in the day. This was back with the Cumberland County Civic Center has 4 or 5 shows a month, and the Loft (then the Great Northeast Music Hall, then T-birds) was rocking. The Old Port Tavern and Moose Alley (under Squire Morgans) were awesome places in Portland, too.
This “Hidden” Bar Is Upstairs From A Popular Augusta Restaurant
When you think of the word "speakeasy" what comes to mind? A heavy metal door at the end of a dimly lit alley? Needing to use the secret knock before the doorman will open the peephole slot to see who's there? And, needing to say the password before he'll open the door?
A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop
Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
A Terror Filled Experience Awaits You Behind Aquaboggan in Saco, Maine
Saco, Maine, is home to Aquaboggan Water Park, a place where families and friends can cool off on a hot summer day. However, what is a fun day filled with laughs and smiles during the summer turns into a night filled with screams and horrors. During the month of October,...
Steve Roop, Founder of Roopers Beverage and Redemption Has Passed Away
In 1992, Steve Roop started a bottle redemption business on Sabattus Street in Lewiston that eventually grew to six beverage and redemption stores throughout Lewiston and Auburn with the most recent store opening a few years back in Oxford. Steve Roop passed away on Tuesday at the age of 36.
1947 Article About Shopping in Freeport Has Shocking Parenting That Would Land You in Jail Today
Shopping isn't just different from 1947, so is parenting. An article was posted in the local Facebook Group, 'You Know You're From Freeport, Pownal or Durham If...' The article was written by Mrs. Andrew Allen. That pretty much sets the tone. Heading into the '50s, this article is as sexist as it comes. The woman who wrote the article never identified herself except as Mrs. Andrew Allen. The good wife.
Watch This Driver Get Creative When Parking At A Maine Walmart
What is about Walmart that brings out the weird in Maine drivers?. Imagine pulling in to do your shopping at Walmart, and you encounter a sweet parking space, but there is one of those pesky shopping carts in your way. Sounds fairly normal right? Your first reaction would be to either get out and move it...well you’d think so anyway.
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
Fun Isn’t Just for Kids With Smitty’s GameLAB in Topsham
Ax throwing, bowling, arcade, virtual reality, AND awesome cocktails. Smitty’s Cinema up in Topsham has been in business for seven years now. But it's about to get a whole lot more fun with the expansion and opening of Smitty’s GameLAB. It will be right next to the Cinema in the Topsham Fair Mall and open Friday, September 22 at 3 pm. The Grand Opening will be on Saturday, September 24 from 11 am until midnight.
Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
