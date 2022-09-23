ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Q97.9

Do You Remember Portland’s Infamous Popeye’s Ice House Tavern?

On the corner of Bracket Street and York Street in Portland's West End, there was once a famous tavern: Popeye's Ice House. Their motto, "Where the Bridge Ends and the Good Times Begin," was so fitting. This was the classic neighborhood watering hole. In its later years, it was simply...
Q97.9

Popular Maine Brewery Expanding to South Portland With New Tasting Room

A popular Maine brewery will be extending its reach soon. Mast Landing Brewing has announced plans for its third tasting room. The South Portland spot will be right in the heart of South Portland's bustling food and drink neighborhood, sitting on Cottage Rd. It will be neighbors with local favorites, Otto Pizzeria, David's 388, and the iconic Red's Dairy Freeze.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine

The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
GORHAM, ME
Q97.9

Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good

According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
TOPSHAM, ME
WCVB

Tuesday, September 27: Main Streets and Back Roads: Maine’s Fryeburg Fair

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tiny Fryeburg, Maine, balloons in size each fall when more than 200,000 visitors pass through the gates of the legendary Fryeburg Fair. Tonight Erika Tarantal tries her hand at the unique sport of “skillet-tossing” and helps prep a show cow for a moment in the spotlight. From the midway, to the 4-H and baking competitions, to the mouthwatering fair food, Erika brings us the sights, sounds, tastes, and tradition of Maine’s oldest fair.
FRYEBURG, ME
Q97.9

Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?

Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

Do You Remember Concerts at the Tree Cafe in Portland?

Portland had some classic concert venues back in the day. This was back with the Cumberland County Civic Center has 4 or 5 shows a month, and the Loft (then the Great Northeast Music Hall, then T-birds) was rocking. The Old Port Tavern and Moose Alley (under Squire Morgans) were awesome places in Portland, too.
PORTLAND, ME
Z107.3

A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop

Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
Q97.9

1947 Article About Shopping in Freeport Has Shocking Parenting That Would Land You in Jail Today

Shopping isn't just different from 1947, so is parenting. An article was posted in the local Facebook Group, 'You Know You're From Freeport, Pownal or Durham If...' The article was written by Mrs. Andrew Allen. That pretty much sets the tone. Heading into the '50s, this article is as sexist as it comes. The woman who wrote the article never identified herself except as Mrs. Andrew Allen. The good wife.
FREEPORT, ME
92 Moose

Watch This Driver Get Creative When Parking At A Maine Walmart

What is about Walmart that brings out the weird in Maine drivers?. Imagine pulling in to do your shopping at Walmart, and you encounter a sweet parking space, but there is one of those pesky shopping carts in your way. Sounds fairly normal right? Your first reaction would be to either get out and move it...well you’d think so anyway.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Fun Isn’t Just for Kids With Smitty’s GameLAB in Topsham

Ax throwing, bowling, arcade, virtual reality, AND awesome cocktails. Smitty’s Cinema up in Topsham has been in business for seven years now. But it's about to get a whole lot more fun with the expansion and opening of Smitty’s GameLAB. It will be right next to the Cinema in the Topsham Fair Mall and open Friday, September 22 at 3 pm. The Grand Opening will be on Saturday, September 24 from 11 am until midnight.
TOPSHAM, ME
wabi.tv

Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
HALLOWELL, ME
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

