Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte’s Canteen sunk deep into Keith County’s soul
Whether they took part as individuals or communities, volunteers at North Platte’s World War II Canteen typically needed just one visit to be hooked for the war’s duration and beyond. Passion in and pride for the 1941-46 enterprise pour out of Canteen accounts in wartime newspapers in Keith...
North Platte Telegraph
Canteen caravans came from across west central Nebraska
As one might expect, the bulk of the 125 communities on North Platte’s World War II Canteen Honor Roll came from the 22 west central Nebraska counties in The Telegraph’s traditional coverage area. Several of them are represented in the following Canteen stories excerpted from the area’s wartime...
North Platte Telegraph
In NP's local governments, to budget isn’t necessarily to spend
The eight local governments serving North Platte continued to fall well short in 2020-21 of spending every dollar each budgeted during that fiscal year. As Nebraska’s 2022-23 local “budget season” nears its close, The Telegraph has updated its September 2021 report on the percentages of approved budgets each government has spent since 2010.
North Platte Telegraph
Despite inflation, Lincoln County will seek less in property taxes
Inflation is making itself felt in Lincoln County’s proposed 2022-23 budget, but not enough so to prevent a $205,000 cut in its property tax request. County commissioners Monday will hold public hearings at 11 a.m. during their regular weekly meeting, then take a series of votes to adopt the nearly $63 million budget and tax request.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Telegraph area honors and awards: Sept. 25
OMAHA — Clarkson College has announced that Kayla Dotson of North Platte has been named to the summer 2022 Dean’s List. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree. She is the daughter of Jim and Stacy Dotson and currently works at Great Plains Health.
North Platte Telegraph
814 E 9TH, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
© 2016 Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS. All rights reserved. All information herein relating to real estate for sale on this website comes from the Internet Data Exchange of the Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS, and is provided by third party brokerage firms who are members of the MLS. All brokers providing this data deem it generally reliable, but not guaranteed and advise interested parties to independently verify it. All measurements and other detailed data are assumed approximate only. The Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS shall not be liable in any way to any party for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions in the data provided herein, or any resulting claims for any reason. This information provided courtesy of Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® and the Lincoln County MLS.
North Platte Telegraph
Overton defeats Southwest to win Sutherland Invite
SUTHERLAND — Overton’s Jolee Ryan recorded an unofficial 18 kills, and Natalie Wood added 12 more as the Eagles defeated Southwest 25-22, 22-25, 25-22 to win the Sutherland Invite on Saturday in Sutherland. “I thought we did a nice job,” Overton coach Hayley Ryan said. “We maybe had...
North Platte Telegraph
Judy D. Steele: A very ornate and bejeweled vintage perfume bottle
I presume this little cutie was carried in a young ladies’ hand purse many years ago. The bejeweled perfume bottle with a glass stopper or dropper inside is still in perfect condition. The gorgeous cobalt blue glass is mint and the brass “bejeweled” casing is mint also.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Annexation, TIF status for land near Indian Meadows on planning agenda
North Platte Planning Commission members Monday will take up a quartet of proposed actions intended to open up more space for housing on the city’s far southwest edge. Public hearings will be held on each before the panel votes whether to recommend that the City Council rezone city-owned land, annex that land and two adjoining parcels and declare those parcels and others to their north and east eligible for tax increment financing.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for September 26
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (2) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Hershey QB Cooper Hill breaks collarbone in shutout loss to Mitchell
HERSHEY — Hershey junior quarterback and defensive back Cooper Hill broke his left collarbone on the third play of the game Friday night and things didn’t get any better for the Panthers from there. Mitchell (5-0) remained undefeated with a punishing ground game that accounted for all seven...
Comments / 0