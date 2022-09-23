Read full article on original website
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
msn.com
Front Street Animal Shelter offers free adoptions to help pets find homes away from the heat
The threat of extreme heat this weekend is sparking concerns over the wellbeing of our furry friends. In fact, animals could get first degree burns on their paws just from walking on the pavement. Donna Young has been a dog owner her whole life. She's currently the proud mom of...
Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless
A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
Shelter’s reliance on rescues leaves dogs kenneled for months, even years
Beast, a 2 year-old pitbull and mastiff mix, spends most of his time confined to a small room with a concrete floor. The sand pit he uses to relieve himself is also where he sleeps, says Ariana Williams of A VIP Pet Resort in Las Vegas, where Beast is boarded.
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022
Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
Dogs are more likely to respond to two certain words over their own name – or when a particular noise is made
Half of America’s dogs come running just from the sound of a treat bag, new research suggests. According to a recent poll of 2,000 dog owners, 47 percent said that their dog reacts instinctively to the noise made when a treat container is opened. Fifty-two percent are also likely...
Katherine Heigl Launches Dog Food Brand
Katherine Heigl is known for being an animal lover. The Grey’s Anatomy star is a veganism advocate, and started Heigl’s Hounds of Hope with her mother. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals even gave her the Presidential Service Award for her work around animal welfare. She’s had a lot of pet […] The post Katherine Heigl Launches Dog Food Brand appeared first on DogTime.
Did You Know It Is Legal To Own These 5 Exotic Pets In Texas?
Have you ever wanted to own anything besides a pet dog, cat, hamster, fish, or gerbil? I once had a coworker who befriended a raccoon and raised him as a pet for many years. I never really understood how in the world that came to be or why the little sucker let himself be captured, but they were family, and she loved him. Lol Some people just like to stray from 'the norm.'
natureworldnews.com
Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua
Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Baby
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
petbusiness
PetSafe Products Honored with Pet Independent Innovation Awards
PetSafe brand was honored with two 2022 Pet Independent Innovation Awards, which recognize the innovators and leaders of the pet industry. The PetSafe Happy Ride Collapsible Travel Crate received the award for “Crate Product of the Year” and the PetSafe Audible Bark Collar was awarded “Bark Control Product of the Year.”
DVM 360
New stylish dog collar helps track dogs’ location
Dogily AirTag Leather Dog Collar includes spot for an AirTag so pet parents can keep tabs on their furry friend's whereabouts. Dogily, a pet fashion brand that creates stylish wear for pet owners and their dogs, has unveiled a functional collar, the Dogily AirTag Leather Dog Collar. The new collar is designed for comfort, style, and ensures pet parents are updated on where their dog is located by enabling an AirTag to be added to the collar.
petproductnews.com
Bright Planet Pet Partners with Central Pet Distribution
Bright Planet Pet has inked a new distribution contract with Central Pet Distribution to further meet the demand of vegan, sustainable plant based dog treats. The new distribution partnership will increase product availability to independent and regional pet specialty stores across the United States, company officials said. The brand also...
msn.com
16 friendliest cat breeds that make perfect pets
Slide 1 of 18: Our guide to the friendliest cat breeds are full of marvellous moggies who love nothing more than meeting and greeting their human companions. While cats may not be a dog’s best friend, they’re far from the unfriendly and aloof pets they have the reputation for being. Many people wonder whether cats are playful and interested in the people around them and, yes, some like their independence, but cats can be just as friendly, loveable and affectionate as dogs. Whether it's curling up on your lap or rubbing up against your legs for cuddles or trying to get your attention for a bit of playtime by leaping, climbing and running around, cats show their affection for their owners in different ways. If you're considering adopting a kitten or a full-grown cat into your household, it's important to get the right match for you, your family and your lifestyle from the outset.
Pygmy Service Goat in the Running for America’s Favorite Pet
It’s not at all unusual to see a small dog sporting a frilly outfit with a bow on top, but how many times have you seen a goat in a tutu?. Tinkerbell the pygmy service goat is no ordinary farm animal. She lives in the house with her owners, snuggles on the couch with her siblings (a dog and a cat), and enjoys sunny afternoons at the local playground. And, of course, Tinkerbell can often be spotted wearing a bow or hat and colorful dress.
gearjunkie.com
Performance Pet Food: PetSmart, Purina Want to Nourish Your Outdoorsy Dog
It takes training and proper nutrition to raise an outdoorsy dog. Follow these tips from Purina to prepare your dog for a life of camping and hiking adventures with you. Like you, dogs need proper nutrition to perform at their best. Purina Pro Plan Dog Sport is formulated to nourish dogs and help support their strength and stamina.
msn.com
The best dog-friendly restaurants in America
Slide 1 of 31: With pet ownership on the up over the last two years, America's restaurants are stepping up their offering for dog owners all over the country. From dog food menus to treats on demand, these dog-friendly restaurants promise to look after your pooch just as well as they look after you.
CNET
Save Up to 50% on Pet Accessories for Your Home and Car
Whether you're someone who travels with their dog regularly or just got one that you want to start bringing on adventures, this one-day sale has all the accessories you will need to get started. For Saturday only, Amazon is offering a bunch of accessories from the brand Active Pets with discounts of as much as 50%. There are leashes, seat covers, poop bags, collars and more included here, so you're going to want to check the deals out now.
CVAS Pets of the Week: Meet Magpie and Marvin
Meet Magpie and Marvin, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Magpie and Marvin would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
The best dog bed in 2022: 8 top dog mattresses
Here are the best dog bed mattresses for creating a cozy retreat for your canine companion.
