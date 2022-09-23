ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How Many Legal Marijuana Shops Will Be In Each New York State Region

Each region in New York State will have a limited number of legal adult-use marijuana dispensaries. It certainly won't be a free-for-all with dispensaries on every corner. Based on the population, each region will receive a certain number of licenses. Here's a look at how many licenses for recreational cannabis shops will be issued for each region in New York. Keep in mind the number listed is the maximum, but there is no guarantee that amount of licenses will be granted, so there could be fewer dispensaries.
What Hudson Valley Towns are the Rudest? Top 5 Suggestions

What Hudson Valley town needs an attitude adjustment?. It could be said that just about every town in the Hudson Valley could be considered rude at one time or another, right? Everyone has a bad day every once in and while, but is there a town in the Hudson Valley that you think is just "flat-out rude"?
Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State

The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
Have You Tried the Best Apple Cider Donuts in the Hudson Valley?

Fall is here, and the best way to celebrate is by eating the greatest edible invention to come out of the Empire State: the apple cider donut. We should also use this time to appreciate just how lucky we are in the Hudson Valley to have so many amazing options (did you know most people on the West Coast haven't even heard of an apple cider donut?!?). But where's the best place to enjoy autumn's favorite dessert?
Tasty Fall Cocktails Full of Spirit in the Hudson Valley

The days and evenings are officially getting colder so it is time to introduce you to the newest additions to the Hudson Valley Cold Weather Cocktail List for 2022. We reached out to area bars and restaurants and we want to share with you the refreshingly warm results that we have added to our ongoing list of soul-warming spirits. New to the list this year is the Orange Spiced Toddy, The Pumpkin Martini, and the Coconut Mojito.
NY State Troopers head to Puerto Rico

50 New York State Troopers are on their way to Puerto Rico on the morning of September 24. The Troopers are going to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
Salary, Tenure & More Have Made New York the Best State for Teachers!

Do New York teachers make more money a year than teachers in any other state?. New York is home to hundreds if not thousands of schools and at the head of each classroom at every school is the backbone of education...teachers. In Hudson Valley schools we have some of the best educators anywhere and according to a new survey by Wallet Hub, New York teachers rank number one out of every other state.
DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
Watch Pumpkins Get Chucked Out of Planes in Rhinebeck, NY

Look out below! The old Rhinebeck Aerodome will be hosting a fun fall event for the whole family. There's no argument here, the Hudson Valley is one of the top destinations for fall activities. Leaf peepers travel from near and far just to get a taste of the valley in the fall and take in the foliage and cool crisp air.
NewsChannel 13 honored by New York State Broadcasters Association

NewsChannel 13 was recognized by the New York State Broadcasters Association Friday afternoon. The competition included stations from across the state. NewsChannel 13 took home the top spot in several categories – including outstanding hard news story, promotional announcement or series, commercial, podcast and outstanding evening newscast.
New York State Man Allegedly Crashes Through AT&T Store, Smashes Store up With Bat

It was quite a scene late Sunday morning, as police say a New York state man crashed his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store. But they say he wasn't done there. Officials say the same man was seen inside the store causing damage to property with a baseball bat. We are not sure if the suspect was upset with the company's service or monthly rates, but police say he is now facing multiple charges.
Full List of Spirit Halloween Locations Across The Hudson Valley

Trick-or-Treat! Before you know it kids (and let's face it, some adults) will be dressing up and getting ready to celebrate spooky season. It's never too early to start planning out your Halloween costume, right? Personally, I already have about 6 costumes picked out for my puppy. He's going to love it!
