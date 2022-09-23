ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 31

Donn Griffith
3d ago

if y'all are not citizens of the US, then y'all do NOT get to vote for ANYBODY....

Reply
14
HGee
2d ago

There is nothing wrong to show proof that you are LEGAL US CITIZEN to vote, only the party trying to use the illegals are worried about the law.

Reply
2
Jesse Grant
3d ago

o get real all it requires is an ID and proof that your a us resident

Reply
12
Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Cheers Pima County Judge Ruling Which Reinstates Territorial-Era Law

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) applauded the ruling from a Pima County judge Friday, which reinstated Arizona’s law prohibiting abortions. “A Pima County judge lifted an injunction that was placed on Arizona’s abortion statute,” said Brnovich. “We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue. I have and will continue to protect the most vulnerable Arizonans.”
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Red flags for Arizona Republicans

Arizona Republicans are spiraling toward a series of major missed opportunities after nominating MAGA-aligned candidates in key races. Driving the news: A super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell withdrew over $9 million in ads from the state, leaving Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters at a significant financial disadvantage against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Group Sounds Alarm on Arizona Voting Machine Readers Lacking Accreditation

For the last year and a half, a group of individuals in Arizona have been investigating the lack of accreditation of the laboratories that certify voting machine readers used in Arizona. Concerned that the machines are susceptible to manipulation — not just fully electronic voting machines but also electronic voting machine readers that are used with paper ballots here in Arizona — the group has made several unsuccessful attempts to get the courts to acknowledge the discrepancy, as well as calling upon elected officials in the state’s executive and legislative branches for assistance.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Accusations Fly Between Finchem, Fontes During Arizona Secretary of State Debate Focused on Voter Fraud

Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley) faced off against Democratic former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes in a debate Thursday evening hosted by the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission on KAET PBS. Most of the lively exchange focused on the candidates’ stark differences regarding voter fraud, with Fontes more dismissive and Finchem stating election integrity is a priority.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Congress, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KTAR.com

Planned Parenthood launches $1.5M electoral campaign in Arizona

PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Votes launched a $1.5 million statewide electoral program in Arizona for the upcoming midterms on Friday, the same day a judge ruled Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions. The funds will be invested into the campaigns of Sen. Mark Kelly, Democratic nominee for...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday

(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
MSNBC

Mark Finchem admits the 'big lie' is a fraud during Arizona debate

Thanks are in order for Arizona’s right-wing conspiracy-theorist-turned-secretary-of-state-candidate Mark Finchem. Finchem — a member of the extremist Oath Keepers militia who was seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — has backed former President Donald Trump’s baseless allegations that fraudulent Arizona votes cost Trump the 2020 election. That shameful hackery earned Finchem — a member of Arizona’s House of Representatives — Trump’s endorsement in his campaign to become the state’s top elections official.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Elections#Election State#Legislature#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Federal Court#Election Fraud#American#Native Hawaiian#Pacific Islander#District Court
12 News

Arizona's 15-week abortion was set to take effect Saturday

ARIZONA, USA — UPDATE: Arizona judge rules the state can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years. ----------------------------------------- A new Arizona law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy takes effect Saturday as a judge weighs a request to allow a pre-statehood law that outlaws nearly all abortions to be enforced.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KTAR.com

Prop 309 to add new requirements for voting by mail and in person in Arizona

An initiative on the November ballot would make changes to the way Arizonans vote by mail and in person. Proposition 309 would require voters to include either their state-issued ID number, such as a driver’s license or the last four digits of their social security number and their birthday on their mail-in ballot to prove their identity. Right now, only a signature is required.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New Arizona education laws go into effect on Saturday

Video shows police surrounding a 7-Eleven near and escorting people out. Man once dubbed "Pregnant Man" living quiet life in Arizona. Aside from Thomas Beatie’s finance career, he also dabbles in the world of acting. City of Phoenix files to dismiss homeless encampment suit. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy