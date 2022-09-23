Read full article on original website
Donn Griffith
3d ago
if y'all are not citizens of the US, then y'all do NOT get to vote for ANYBODY....
14
HGee
2d ago
There is nothing wrong to show proof that you are LEGAL US CITIZEN to vote, only the party trying to use the illegals are worried about the law.
2
Jesse Grant
3d ago
o get real all it requires is an ID and proof that your a us resident
12
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Cheers Pima County Judge Ruling Which Reinstates Territorial-Era Law
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) applauded the ruling from a Pima County judge Friday, which reinstated Arizona’s law prohibiting abortions. “A Pima County judge lifted an injunction that was placed on Arizona’s abortion statute,” said Brnovich. “We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue. I have and will continue to protect the most vulnerable Arizonans.”
Red flags for Arizona Republicans
Arizona Republicans are spiraling toward a series of major missed opportunities after nominating MAGA-aligned candidates in key races. Driving the news: A super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell withdrew over $9 million in ads from the state, leaving Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters at a significant financial disadvantage against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).
arizonasuntimes.com
Group Sounds Alarm on Arizona Voting Machine Readers Lacking Accreditation
For the last year and a half, a group of individuals in Arizona have been investigating the lack of accreditation of the laboratories that certify voting machine readers used in Arizona. Concerned that the machines are susceptible to manipulation — not just fully electronic voting machines but also electronic voting machine readers that are used with paper ballots here in Arizona — the group has made several unsuccessful attempts to get the courts to acknowledge the discrepancy, as well as calling upon elected officials in the state’s executive and legislative branches for assistance.
arizonasuntimes.com
Accusations Fly Between Finchem, Fontes During Arizona Secretary of State Debate Focused on Voter Fraud
Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley) faced off against Democratic former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes in a debate Thursday evening hosted by the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission on KAET PBS. Most of the lively exchange focused on the candidates’ stark differences regarding voter fraud, with Fontes more dismissive and Finchem stating election integrity is a priority.
KTAR.com
Planned Parenthood launches $1.5M electoral campaign in Arizona
PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Votes launched a $1.5 million statewide electoral program in Arizona for the upcoming midterms on Friday, the same day a judge ruled Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions. The funds will be invested into the campaigns of Sen. Mark Kelly, Democratic nominee for...
Washington Examiner
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
MSNBC
Mark Finchem admits the 'big lie' is a fraud during Arizona debate
Thanks are in order for Arizona’s right-wing conspiracy-theorist-turned-secretary-of-state-candidate Mark Finchem. Finchem — a member of the extremist Oath Keepers militia who was seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — has backed former President Donald Trump’s baseless allegations that fraudulent Arizona votes cost Trump the 2020 election. That shameful hackery earned Finchem — a member of Arizona’s House of Representatives — Trump’s endorsement in his campaign to become the state’s top elections official.
KTAR.com
Watch: Arizona Secretary of State candidates Fontes, Finchem face off in debate
PHOENIX — The public’s only scheduled chance to see the two Arizona candidates for secretary of state side-by-side will happen Thursday evening. A 30-minute debate between Democrat Adrian Fontes and Republican Mark Finchem is sponsored by the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. The debate will be broadcast at...
Arizona's 15-week abortion was set to take effect Saturday
ARIZONA, USA — UPDATE: Arizona judge rules the state can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years. ----------------------------------------- A new Arizona law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy takes effect Saturday as a judge weighs a request to allow a pre-statehood law that outlaws nearly all abortions to be enforced.
Arizona Republicans trailing in key Senate, gubernatorial races: New AARP poll
A new poll released Thursday shows Arizona Republicans trailing their Democratic opponents in the state's key Senate and gubernatorial races less than 7 weeks before the November general election. According to an AARP poll of likely Arizona voters, incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads Republican nominee Blake Masters 50%-42% in...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Arizona: Pima County Superior Court Judge rules to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban.
Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: An Pima County Superior Court Judge has ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed...
State of unease: Colorado basin tribes without water rights
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a collaborative series on the Colorado River as the 100th anniversary of the historic Colorado River Compact approaches. The Associated Press, The Colorado Sun, The Albuquerque Journal, The Salt Lake Tribune, The Arizona Daily Star and The Nevada Independent are working together to explore the pressures on the river in 2022.
KTAR.com
Prop 309 to add new requirements for voting by mail and in person in Arizona
An initiative on the November ballot would make changes to the way Arizonans vote by mail and in person. Proposition 309 would require voters to include either their state-issued ID number, such as a driver’s license or the last four digits of their social security number and their birthday on their mail-in ballot to prove their identity. Right now, only a signature is required.
nypressnews.com
Arizona woman smuggled hundreds of illegal immigrants across border for 15K each: police
An Arizona woman is accused of smuggling hundreds of illegal immigrants into the US after they coughed up as much as $15,000 a pop to get across the border, authorities say. Tania Estudillo Hernandez allegedly smuggled between 80 and 100 migrants a month into the country for six months before she was arrested Friday.
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
KTAR.com
Republican Mark Finchem leads Adrian Fontes in Arizona secretary of state poll
PHOENIX – Republican Mark Finchem, who doesn’t believe that President Joe Biden won in Arizona in 2020, leads Democratic opponent Adrian Fontes in the first notable poll for the secretary of state race. The OH Predictive Insights poll of likely Arizona voters released Wednesday shows Finchem leading 40%-35%,...
KOLD-TV
New Arizona education laws range from moment of silence to parental oversight
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new school year is well underway for students across the state, but there will be some changes when kids show up for class next week. Arizona lawmakers passed an assortment of new education laws that will take effect on Saturday. Some are fairly minor, others...
AZFamily
New Arizona education laws go into effect on Saturday
Video shows police surrounding a 7-Eleven near and escorting people out. Man once dubbed "Pregnant Man" living quiet life in Arizona. Aside from Thomas Beatie’s finance career, he also dabbles in the world of acting. City of Phoenix files to dismiss homeless encampment suit. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |
KTAR.com
Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's governor race: Kari Lake still wants a debate, Hobbs is unwavering
PHOENIX - In the race to become Arizona's next governor, Katie Hobbs was out talking to voters in Tempe on Sept. 20, and on the same day, Kari Lake held a Q&A event in Chandler. Hobbs, the current Arizona Secretary of State, was talking to young voters at Arizona State...
