TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera
Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post
Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
Stephen A. Smith and Malika Andrews Got Heated on 'First Take' Over Ime Udoka
VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith told Malika Andrews she would not tell him to stop on his show.
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former North Carolina Tar Heels Star
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced the signing of Garrison Brooks.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."
The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
Indiana Pacers waive three players ahead of training camp
The Pacers roster looks different with training camp approaching.
Orlando Magic Waive Former Wizards And Lakers Player
The Orlando Magic announced Saturday that they had waived former Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers guard Joel Ayayi, who went undrafted in 2021.
New Details Emerge Regarding Ime Udoka's Suspension From Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics announced on Thursday that head coach Ime Udoka would be suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to violations of team policies.
Los Angeles Lakers Waive A Player
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers waived Fabian White Jr.
ESPN owes Kentucky fans an apology for last night's broadcast
If Kentucky plays the first quarter of a football game but 95% of its fans don’t see it, did it really happen? That’s the question we’re asking ourselves after ESPN2’s broadcast of Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois last night. The Cincinnati/Indiana game preceding the Cats vs. the Huskies ran over its allotted time slot, a common occurrence in TV scheduling these days — and an issue all its own. But if you’ve done this dance before, you knew what was coming.
Twitter Calls Out Media Coverage Of Black Athletes Amid Brett Favre Scandal
Despite Brett Favre being accused of stealing $5 million from Mississippi's poorest people, many social media users believe the former NFL star is facing much less scrutiny than Black athletes have in the past.
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Reveals If Robert Sarver Hadn't Agreed To Sell The Phoenix Suns, Adam Silver Would Have Used Michael Jordan To Serve The 'Death Blow' To Sarver
After being stuck in mediocrity for a while, the Phoenix Suns are finally making some progress in the NBA. Over the last two seasons, the Suns have become one of the best teams in the league. The credit for this turnaround goes to the rise of Devin Booker. Booker took...
Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown says he seriously considered restarting baseball career with Padres earlier this year
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown says he was seriously considering an attempt at becoming a two-sport athlete earlier this
Mulkey and LSU Gain Commitment From 4-Star Guard Angelica Velez
Tigers secure their third commitment in the 2023 cycle, Mulkey not done just yet
