If Kentucky plays the first quarter of a football game but 95% of its fans don’t see it, did it really happen? That’s the question we’re asking ourselves after ESPN2’s broadcast of Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois last night. The Cincinnati/Indiana game preceding the Cats vs. the Huskies ran over its allotted time slot, a common occurrence in TV scheduling these days — and an issue all its own. But if you’ve done this dance before, you knew what was coming.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO