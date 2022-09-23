ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

WNYT

Ballston Spa hosts come drive a bus day

Several times this past week, the Ballston Spa school district had to cancel certain bus routes as they deal with bus driver shortages. In an effort to hire more drivers, it’s hosting a come drive a bus day. It’s next Saturday, October 1st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

Adirondack hot air balloon festival concludes in Glens Falls

It’s the last day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival. This morning, we’re getting a new look at what’s going up in the air this weekend in Warren County. Our Rachel Tiede sent us these photos and videos from last night’s festivities. Weather scrapped Thursday’s launch but...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Clifton Park hosts meat cutting challenge on ice

15 professional meat cutters from across the state will compete in the first round of the “Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge”. Participants will get up to 40 pounds of beef and will be judged on quality and speed. The competition kicks off at 1pm at the Clifton Park Capital...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Nonprofit to revitalize old urban lots

A new nonprofit that’s dedicated to revitalizing old urban lots into pollinator-friendly spaces will be transforming a prominent lot in Saratoga Springs. Sobro Conservancy of Saratoga will be transforming this triangular space found where South Broadway, Ballston Avenue and Circular Street meet. The official project plan will be announced...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Clifton Park, NY
WNYT

Saratoga County to host vaccine clinic for seniors

Saratoga County will be hosting vaccine clinics for seniors in Clifton Park. There will be a Moderna bivalent booster clinic at the Clifton Park Senior Community Center on September 29 with a second one being held on October 6th. Appointments are required. To make an appointment, seniors can call 518-693-1075...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Haunted Tours Have Started In Saratoga

I can't believe it is late August, and I am looking into things to do this Halloween season! I do not want to rush the summer away, but it seems like you need to make reservations for many events, so now would be the time to open up the calendar and start planning.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Driver crashes into AT&T store

The Niskayuna Police Department responded to a report on September 25 of a car crashing into an At&T store around 11:21 a.m. The driver also allegedly damaged property within the store with a baseball bat.
NISKAYUNA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oktoberfest is back in Glenville

This year's Glenville Oktoberfest returned to Maalwyck Park to celebrate its 13th year. After some COVID-19 restrictions last year, the event is back in full force this year, bringing this annual celebration of German ancestry to the Capital Region once again. Music, bratwurst, sauerkraut and the infamous German Biergarten made...
GLENVILLE, NY
WNYT

Albany International Airport honors Gold Star Mothers

The Albany International Airport has a new display, honoring Capital Region Gold Star Mothers. The American Gold Star Mothers is a national organization of women who have lost their son or daughter in military service. Attending the ceremonial event was Cindy Roberts, a gold star mother from the area. “I...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

6th annual Saratoga motorcar auction returns

You have a chance to bid on some rare and classic cars being auctioned off in Saratoga Springs this weekend. The sixth annual Saratoga Motorcar Auction is Saturday and Sunday, at the Saratoga Casino and Hotel. Organizers say past auctions were so popular, the event has outgrown the Saratoga Automobile...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Saratoga’s Feast of St. Michael Program Tuesday

As the statue of Saint Michael was paraded down Beekman Street, people pinned money to him, which benefited the Principessa Elena Society, a community resource for newly arrived Americans that still exists today in the neighborhood. The “Festa” grew into a widely beloved celebration that embraced live music, plentiful cuisine...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ballston Spa blasts Albany to stay unbeaten

Ballston Spa finished just 2-6 last season. But in head coach Greg O'Connor's second season at the helm, the Scotties have already surpassed that win total at 3-0, finding themselves ranked 24th in Class A in the first state rankings. They aimed to stay unbeaten Friday night at home against Albany.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs host 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest

The first weekend of fall welcomed in the kick-off to a hugely popular annual event in Saratoga. Huge gourds were brought in for the 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest. Organizers say it’s a kickoff to the fall season, and a way to celebrate local and regional growers. Andy Wolf,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

