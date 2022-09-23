Read full article on original website
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Ballston Spa hosts come drive a bus day
Several times this past week, the Ballston Spa school district had to cancel certain bus routes as they deal with bus driver shortages. In an effort to hire more drivers, it’s hosting a come drive a bus day. It’s next Saturday, October 1st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Adirondack hot air balloon festival concludes in Glens Falls
It’s the last day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival. This morning, we’re getting a new look at what’s going up in the air this weekend in Warren County. Our Rachel Tiede sent us these photos and videos from last night’s festivities. Weather scrapped Thursday’s launch but...
Clifton Park hosts meat cutting challenge on ice
15 professional meat cutters from across the state will compete in the first round of the “Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge”. Participants will get up to 40 pounds of beef and will be judged on quality and speed. The competition kicks off at 1pm at the Clifton Park Capital...
Nonprofit to revitalize old urban lots
A new nonprofit that’s dedicated to revitalizing old urban lots into pollinator-friendly spaces will be transforming a prominent lot in Saratoga Springs. Sobro Conservancy of Saratoga will be transforming this triangular space found where South Broadway, Ballston Avenue and Circular Street meet. The official project plan will be announced...
Overnight blaze threatens Lo Porto’s in Troy
After Troy Police noticed a haze in the neighborhood Sunday night, they called fire crews to the area of 83 4th Street—next door to the beloved Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe.
Upstate New York Begins With Albany? No Way That’s Correct! Or Is It?
Albany, New York! The Capital City! Home of The Egg, the Northway and the Twin Bridges! It is the heart of the Capital Region but is Albany considered 'Upstate New York'? The debate rages on and on and on. Everyone feels confident that their definition of Upstate New York is...
Saratoga County to host vaccine clinic for seniors
Saratoga County will be hosting vaccine clinics for seniors in Clifton Park. There will be a Moderna bivalent booster clinic at the Clifton Park Senior Community Center on September 29 with a second one being held on October 6th. Appointments are required. To make an appointment, seniors can call 518-693-1075...
Haunted Tours Have Started In Saratoga
I can't believe it is late August, and I am looking into things to do this Halloween season! I do not want to rush the summer away, but it seems like you need to make reservations for many events, so now would be the time to open up the calendar and start planning.
Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
Driver crashes into AT&T store
The Niskayuna Police Department responded to a report on September 25 of a car crashing into an At&T store around 11:21 a.m. The driver also allegedly damaged property within the store with a baseball bat.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Oktoberfest is back in Glenville
This year's Glenville Oktoberfest returned to Maalwyck Park to celebrate its 13th year. After some COVID-19 restrictions last year, the event is back in full force this year, bringing this annual celebration of German ancestry to the Capital Region once again. Music, bratwurst, sauerkraut and the infamous German Biergarten made...
Albany International Airport honors Gold Star Mothers
The Albany International Airport has a new display, honoring Capital Region Gold Star Mothers. The American Gold Star Mothers is a national organization of women who have lost their son or daughter in military service. Attending the ceremonial event was Cindy Roberts, a gold star mother from the area. “I...
6th annual Saratoga motorcar auction returns
You have a chance to bid on some rare and classic cars being auctioned off in Saratoga Springs this weekend. The sixth annual Saratoga Motorcar Auction is Saturday and Sunday, at the Saratoga Casino and Hotel. Organizers say past auctions were so popular, the event has outgrown the Saratoga Automobile...
Summer gun violence in Albany, Schenectady, Troy
The summer of 2022 was rattled with gun violence in the Capital Region's cities, especially Albany, Schenectady, and Troy. Overall, gun violence in these cities has increased in 2022 when compared to 2021.
newyorkalmanack.com
Saratoga’s Feast of St. Michael Program Tuesday
As the statue of Saint Michael was paraded down Beekman Street, people pinned money to him, which benefited the Principessa Elena Society, a community resource for newly arrived Americans that still exists today in the neighborhood. The “Festa” grew into a widely beloved celebration that embraced live music, plentiful cuisine...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Week 3 HSFB: La Salle wins in OT, Shaker retains Colonie Cup, Niskayuna dominates
Matt Carlberg knocked through the extra point in overtime to give La Salle the 28-27 win over Troy in the battle for the Collar City Cup. Shaker retained the Colonie Town Cup in a 63-12 victory over Colonie. A fast start from Niskayuna propelled the Silver Warriors to a 49-7...
Ballston Spa blasts Albany to stay unbeaten
Ballston Spa finished just 2-6 last season. But in head coach Greg O'Connor's second season at the helm, the Scotties have already surpassed that win total at 3-0, finding themselves ranked 24th in Class A in the first state rankings. They aimed to stay unbeaten Friday night at home against Albany.
Latham Mobil worker allegedly sells alcohol to minor
A clerk at the Latham Mobil Mart was recently arrested, for allegedly selling alcohol to a minor at the shop. State Police checked 22 businesses across Albany County for compliance and found that nearly all of them followed proper procedures for alcohol sales.
Oversize propane truck gets stuck under Twin Bridges
The Twin Bridges were deemed structurally safe after an oversized propane truck struck the overhead truss Wednesday evening.
Saratoga Springs host 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest
The first weekend of fall welcomed in the kick-off to a hugely popular annual event in Saratoga. Huge gourds were brought in for the 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest. Organizers say it’s a kickoff to the fall season, and a way to celebrate local and regional growers. Andy Wolf,...
