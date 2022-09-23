ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Migrants claiming they ‘just want to get to NY’ broke into elderly Texas farmer’s house: grandson

By Katherine Donlevy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A Texas farmer claims he witnessed eight migrants on the run from border agents break into his 95-year-old grandfather’s home — as one declared “we just want to get to New York.”

The man, who can see the border wall from his front door, said in a video posted to TikTok Wednesday that the men “bull-rushed” his home first, but couldn’t get past the locked door.

The migrants then went to grandpa’s house next door, where they sprinted inside, barricaded the doors behind them and hid behind the kitchen island and in the pantry.

He even allegedly heard one of the men saying, “We just want to get to New York.”

The farmer, who chose not to disclose his identity, told Fox News that dealing with migrants has become a “daily occurrence.”

“These guys just bull-rushed our houses. I mean trying to open doors, trying to get in,” he said. “Not everyone is that and I’m in agreement with that, but these guys were trying to get away and get into our houses. That was pretty bad.”

The video, which included alleged security footage of the incident and was posted with the tag #letsgobrandon, garnered widespread attention and over 136,000 likes. The comments are littered with sympathizers applauding the farmer for showing the realities of living in a border town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i05qB_0i6m014r00
A Texas rancher said he witnessed eight migrants break into his grandfather’s home to evade border agents.
tiktok-dbar2099
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7474_0i6m014r00
Watching migrants cross the border is a “daily occurrence,” the farmer said.
tiktok-dbar2099

The ranch, which the man said has been in the family for over a century, has property that extends over the border wall and runs alongside the Rio Grande. In a subsequent video, the unnamed farmer said he doesn’t fault US Customs and Border Protection for not having enough manpower to cover the vast swath of land along the border.

The farmer has posted several other videos of migrants casually crossing his land after making it across the border.

“Gotta love the Obamacare, or what the hell is that, Biden’s f–cking plan?” he says.

@dbar2099

Replying to @brucemeinders

♬ original sound – dbar2099

The man, who identifies as Hispanic, told Fox that he sees the migrant crisis as a “humanitarian issue,” and placed blame on the Biden administration as well as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for exacerbating the problem.

The farmer did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Post.

On Tuesday, border officials revealed they arrested a record-smashing 2 million illegal immigrants ​in the past 11 months at the southern border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IS6lv_0i6m014r00
The farmer can see the border wall from his home.
tiktok-dbar2099

Nearly 8,000 migrants are crossing the southern border each day, with about 2,000 finding refuge in El Paso, Texas daily.

Abbott has been transporting migrants to progressive cities since April, inspiring other border states to follow suit.

Comments / 37

MrsB1111
3d ago

that would be so scary, they must feel threatened nonstop. one day they're going to get shot then if they don't die, they will sue the farmer and a liberal judge will give the illegal his farm.

Reply
34
Barbara j Quinn
3d ago

What happened to the " Stand your ground?"I don't think that the number leaving my house (that was illegally broken into, terrifying my elderly parents) would equal the number that went in.

Reply
22
Silver Chief
3d ago

Biden listening to Obama and Soros is now threatening and destroying so many American families and democrats just don’t seem to care as long as they don’t get dropped off at Martha Vineyard or at Cowmala’s home residence. Double standards folks is what democrats represent, come this November vote straight RED ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Reply
6
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
State
New York State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'

A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Migrant Crisis#Border States#U S Customs#Border Wall#Ny#Tiktok#Fox News
The Independent

Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish

A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
Narcity USA

A Person Swam In Texas’ Famous San Antonio River Walk & Locals Are Super Grossed Out (VIDEO)

Most Texans have probably taken a trip to San Antonio's iconic River Walk for a pleasant experience of walking, eating, and shopping along the stream through downtown. The river is not like Texas' many crystal clear blue water locations where you can lazily float down in a tube; it's rather a scenic, Mexican colonial-style area set on the San Antonio River with water that regularly appears quite dark.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy