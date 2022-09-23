ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, SC

wccbcharlotte.com

Shooting At Kershaw Apartment Complex Leaves 15-Year-Old Dead

KERSHAW, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide at the Foxwood Apartments. Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to an apartment complex for a shooting. Witnesses heard several shots and the sounds of a car speeding away. Deputies found shooting...
KERSHAW, SC
News19 WLTX

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
County
Sumter County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Sumter County, SC
Crime & Safety
News19 WLTX

One wounded in West Columbia shooting on Friday evening

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is looking for answers regarding a shooting that happened Friday evening at an area apartment complex. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at 1035 Comanche Trail - the address of Riverbanks Retreat Apartments.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Early morning Orangeburg carjacking suspect arrested

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a suspect is facing multiple charges in a carjacking case in Orangeburg. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charged Shi Darius Ahmed Ture Ellis with armed robbery, grand larceny with a value of $10,000 or more, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Three arrested in connection to Sumter County drive-by shootings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges in Sumter County related to recent drive-by shootings. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department said Antione Kurry Price, 20, Deaontey Montrel Cover, 23, and a currently unidentified juvenile were arrested on Sept. 19. Price is charged with Possession of a Stolen...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
#Violent Crime
WIS-TV

One dead, one injured in Orangeburg single-vehicle crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - One person was killed and another injured after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 601. The crash happened on Saturday around 5:03 p.m. five miles north of Orangeburg, according to SC Highway Patrol. A car was traveling north on Highway 601 when it crossed the center line...
ORANGEBURG, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wach.com

3-year-old girl missing from Sumter County park found safe

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing 3-year-old girl has been found safe. 3-year-old Ruby Heider was found around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, in the wood line less than a mile from the campsite where she had last been seen. She was reported missing on Friday around...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Police in Sumter searching for missing teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are searching for a missing teen and are asking the public for assistance. Kenya Sole’ Davis, 16, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19 by her family. Investigators said she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area and never returned home.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office. McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence. More details will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Investigators asking public’s help in 30-year disappearance case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tomorrow marks 30 years since the disappearance of Dail Dinwiddie in Five Points. Columbia police say the 23 year-old disappeared on September 24, 1992 after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice stadium. According to investigators, she was last seen with her friends at approximately 2 am...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiapd.net

Passing of Columbia Police Department (CPD) Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley

It was with a heavy heart that Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook shares the passing of a dedicated police officer. Earlier today, Master Police Officer (MPO) Tyrell Owens Riley suffered a medical emergency while participating in a CPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. During the physical fitness training portion of the assessment, MPO Owens Riley became ill. He was transported by EMS to Providence Hospital in downtown where he suffered cardiac arrest and could not be revived.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

One person dead following accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday, September 21, in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single vehicle accident happened around 7:35 in the morning Wednesday on U.S. Highway 301 near Four Hose Road, nearly three miles north of Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo Police seize $30,000, firearm, and drugs in domestic violence investigation

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department said a domestic violence investigation led to the recovery of narcotics and $30,000 in cash. Officers were called to the Rose Oaks neighborhood on Sept. 21 on reports of a domestic dispute. Investigators said they found a victim at the residence had been hit in the face with the butt of a handgun by another resident in the home. Officers said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived.
IRMO, SC

