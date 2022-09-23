Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Shooting At Kershaw Apartment Complex Leaves 15-Year-Old Dead
KERSHAW, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide at the Foxwood Apartments. Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to an apartment complex for a shooting. Witnesses heard several shots and the sounds of a car speeding away. Deputies found shooting...
Sumter County deputy seriously injured, suspect dead in Sunday morning shooting
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has released new details related to a shooting they now say has left a Sumter County deputy wounded and a suspect dead. According to a statement released on Sunday afternoon, the shooting occurred around 8 a.m. when a deputy was...
wach.com
Citizens asked to avoid area where officer-involved shooting happened in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid an area of Sumter County due to an officer-involved shooting. Officials say the incident was near Cains Mill Road. Citizens are asked to avoid the area of Cains Mill near Kolb Road. Authorities...
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
abccolumbia.com
Suspect arrested in connection to drive-by shooting involving 1 year old
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– On Thursday the US Marshals Service and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a recent drive-by shooting. Investigators say Common Nelson was arrested in the Lexington area. According to deputies, on August 14th Nelson fired several shots into a car occupied by a...
One wounded in West Columbia shooting on Friday evening
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is looking for answers regarding a shooting that happened Friday evening at an area apartment complex. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at 1035 Comanche Trail - the address of Riverbanks Retreat Apartments.
WIS-TV
Early morning Orangeburg carjacking suspect arrested
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a suspect is facing multiple charges in a carjacking case in Orangeburg. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charged Shi Darius Ahmed Ture Ellis with armed robbery, grand larceny with a value of $10,000 or more, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
WIS-TV
Three arrested in connection to Sumter County drive-by shootings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges in Sumter County related to recent drive-by shootings. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department said Antione Kurry Price, 20, Deaontey Montrel Cover, 23, and a currently unidentified juvenile were arrested on Sept. 19. Price is charged with Possession of a Stolen...
UPDATE: Child who went missing in Poinsett State Park in Sumter County found safe
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: Ruby Heider has been found and is OK according to a spokesperson for the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. News19 is working to gather additional information. Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 3-year-old girl who went missing from a state...
wpde.com
Man arrested following domestic incident in Florence County: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested following a domestic incident in Florence County Saturday morning. Deputies and the SWAT team responded to the situation on Poston Corner in the Johnsonville community of lower Florence County, according to Florence County sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said it...
One under arrest, another on the run after suspicious person call uncovers guns
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What started as a midday suspicious person report on Friday soon became a foot chase with one arrest, another still unaccounted for, and two guns recovered. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the 800 block of Killian Station Drive off of Clemson Road to reports of a suspicious person.
WIS-TV
One dead, one injured in Orangeburg single-vehicle crash
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - One person was killed and another injured after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 601. The crash happened on Saturday around 5:03 p.m. five miles north of Orangeburg, according to SC Highway Patrol. A car was traveling north on Highway 601 when it crossed the center line...
wach.com
3-year-old girl missing from Sumter County park found safe
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing 3-year-old girl has been found safe. 3-year-old Ruby Heider was found around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, in the wood line less than a mile from the campsite where she had last been seen. She was reported missing on Friday around...
WIS-TV
Police in Sumter searching for missing teen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are searching for a missing teen and are asking the public for assistance. Kenya Sole’ Davis, 16, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19 by her family. Investigators said she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area and never returned home.
wach.com
Three students under investigation after alleged drug distribution at Lakewood High School
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 5 p.m.: Three students at Lakewood High School are under investigation and are facing potential charges following alleged drug use and distribution on campus. ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Sumter County investigators and the Sumter School District are investigating alleged drug use and distribution at...
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office. McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence. More details will be...
abccolumbia.com
Investigators asking public’s help in 30-year disappearance case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tomorrow marks 30 years since the disappearance of Dail Dinwiddie in Five Points. Columbia police say the 23 year-old disappeared on September 24, 1992 after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice stadium. According to investigators, she was last seen with her friends at approximately 2 am...
columbiapd.net
Passing of Columbia Police Department (CPD) Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley
It was with a heavy heart that Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook shares the passing of a dedicated police officer. Earlier today, Master Police Officer (MPO) Tyrell Owens Riley suffered a medical emergency while participating in a CPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. During the physical fitness training portion of the assessment, MPO Owens Riley became ill. He was transported by EMS to Providence Hospital in downtown where he suffered cardiac arrest and could not be revived.
WRDW-TV
One person dead following accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday, September 21, in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single vehicle accident happened around 7:35 in the morning Wednesday on U.S. Highway 301 near Four Hose Road, nearly three miles north of Orangeburg.
WIS-TV
Irmo Police seize $30,000, firearm, and drugs in domestic violence investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department said a domestic violence investigation led to the recovery of narcotics and $30,000 in cash. Officers were called to the Rose Oaks neighborhood on Sept. 21 on reports of a domestic dispute. Investigators said they found a victim at the residence had been hit in the face with the butt of a handgun by another resident in the home. Officers said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived.
