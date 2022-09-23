ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parke County, IN

Covered Bridge Festival to bring economic boost

By Terry Craig
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUfwZ_0i6lzej800

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Covered Bridge Festival is set to start in just three weeks time.

Officials close to the event say that they’re expecting about 1 million people to attend the event. With that many people in the county of only 17,000 people, that could mean big profits for vendors and local businesses.

Parke County Commissioner Jim Meece said that they’re hoping to see more guests than last year.

“We expect this one to be even bigger than it was last year,” Meece said.

This would be first year where COVID-19 restrictions and fears are gone amongst the community which would mean good things as far as turnout goes.

“We’ve always heard that it’s over a million people in the 10 day period which is pretty remarkable for a county of 17,000 people,” Meece said.

The potential of millions of people to the county means big business for stores on the square in Rockville. Aaron’s on the Square is one of those that can benefit. Server Mark Clark said the festival is like a financial boom for business.

“We make a lot more money here during the covered bridge,” Clark said.

The range of this festival spans far beyond the 10 days that it’ll take place. The ability to attract and retain new customers to the business is something that Clark said is vital.

“More people can hear about us and that gives more people the idea that we’re here,” Clark said. “They can come anytime throughout the year.”

Beyond just vendors and business, Meece mentioned the nonprofits that raise funds during the festival.

“This is a great opportunity to raise funds and then turn around to give right back to the community and help that who need help,” Meece said.

The Covered Bridge festival will begin on October 14.

NEXT: Local food pantry usage skyrockets amid inflation Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Thousands flock to Cory for annual apple festival

CORY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As car after car made its way into Cory over the weekend, Shane Wiram had one word to describe the experience. “Overwhelming,” he said. “In the town of Cory we probably only half 150 people, and I would probably venture to say yesterday we have four or five thousand people running around […]
CORY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Collett Park hosts 34th annual “Old Fashioned Day”

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds made their way to Collett Park on Sunday, as the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation department hosted numerous activities for those of all ages to enjoy. Festivities at the park included a live music, around 30 vendors and multiple arts and crafts stations. There was also a car show. Local […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Four local individuals honored at “Wabashiki Wildlife” area

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens gathered at Dewey Point early on Saturday morning, as local officials honored four people who made key contributions to the development of the Wabashiki Wildlife area. Max Miller, John McNichols, Arby Montgomery and Judy Anderson all had different parts of the park named after them, a place they played […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Rockville, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Parke County, IN
Society
Parke County, IN
Government
County
Parke County, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WLFI.com

Feast of the Hunter's Moon taking place next weekend

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Next weekend is your a chance to step back in time at the Feast of the Hunter's Moon. The re-enactment takes place at Fort Ouiatenon, the Feast is held every year in early fall on the banks of the Wabash River. It re-enacts what the fall gathering between the French and Native Americans was like during the 1700s. The event features authentic food from the past, military drills, native dances, and fashion shows.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Odon Couple using Halloween decorations for a good cause

ODON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As the weather cools and September comes to a close, more and more houses in the community are getting… spooky. As Halloween decorations begin appearing at neighbors’ homes, some of them may be doing more than simply decorating. A number of homes are actually using their decorations to make a difference […]
ODON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VCPL celebrates nearly three decades of “Family Learning Day”

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of people filled the Vigo County Public Library parking lot on Saturday, as a part of the annual “family learning day” event. Elizabeth Scamihorn, the strategic communications manager for VCPL, said over 40 local organizations were in attendance. “With this being our 28th year of hosting family learning day, it’s […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local food pantry usage skyrockets amid inflation

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Many families are wondering how they’re going to put food on the table amid some of the highest inflation that the country has ever seen. In Clay County, many people are turning to food pantries as an option for food. St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry President Patrick Hardman said […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Covered Bridge#Linus Business
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Balloon festival readies for lift off

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This weekend you’ll see hot air balloons over Terre Haute, and you can even take a ride in one, should you choose. The first Terre Haute Balloon Festival will get underway Friday and continue into Saturday at Terre Haute Regional Airport. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. each day, with the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Hundreds help Hoosiers fight Alzheimer’s

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Natalie Sutton looked around, the sea of purple was unmistakable. The crowd at Memorial Stadium on Saturday was filled with people whose lives have been affected by Alzheimer’s and similar diseases. She said each person showed how widespread the impact of the disease is. “It’s incredible to see the community […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

A Happy ending for an abandoned potbelly pig

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a happy ending for a potbelly pig that was abandoned at a Vigo County property. Tuesday, MyWabashValley.com told you about a man who’d found an unexpected visitor on his property in southern Vigo County. As of Friday morning, John Holcomb said the pig is on its way to a […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Thousands attend Circle City Classic in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — This year's Circle City Classic was a little different. There was no football game, but people said that didn't stop them from having a good time. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Indianapolis to support some of their favorite HBCUs and see the marching bands from those schools compete for the top spot in a contest at Lucas Oil Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fire disrupts school day at local elementary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire briefly disrupted classes this morning at a local elementary school, but the Vigo County School Corporation says all students were safe throughout and have since returned to learning. According to the VCSC, Ouabache Elementary had a small fire break out Thursday morning. Communication Specialist Teresa Stuckey said that […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
readthereporter.com

Sheridan breaks record at Denim & Lace fundraiser

Sheridan Youth Assistance Program (SYAP) held its annual Denim and Lace fundraiser on Sept. 16 at Lindley Farmstead at Chatham Hills, and it was a packed house. The love and support from all guests were felt throughout the night, and SYAP was able to raise a record amount of money to support the youth of the Sheridan community.
SHERIDAN, IN
WLFI.com

Train derails over Wabash near downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A train derailed on a bridge Wednesday afternoon near downtown Lafayette. The train that derailed is a Norfolk Southern train, although it is not their tracks. 4 train cars appear to have fallen off the tracks from the train bridge next to the South Street...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State aims to ‘Be So Bold’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University’s president says the school’s new “Be So Bold” fundraising campaign goes beyond raising money. In her fall address Wednesday afternoon, President Dr. Deborah Curtis says the campaign also reflects ISU’s approach going into the next few years. President Curtis’ address discussed the Indiana State Advantage, which helps […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy