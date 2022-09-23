Read full article on original website
Syracuse football cracks the top 25 coaches poll
Syracuse, NY — It is a good time to be a Syracuse football fan! The Orange improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2018 after picking up a nail-biting win Friday night. On the heels of the team's 22-20 win over the Virginia Cavaliers, Syracuse football has cracked the top 25 in the latest coaches poll of college football. This is the first time the team has been ranked in the coaches poll since the beginning of the 2019 season.
Nothing ugly about 4-0: Syracuse wins messy game, beats Virginia 22-20
JMA WIRELESS DOME — A win is a win. As the old saying goes (x4). Syracuse football took down Virginia 22-20 in a sloppy ACC battle at the JMA Wireless Dome Friday night. Andre Szmyt would nail a 31-yard FG to retake the lead with a little over a minute to play in the game. Szmyt tallied an MVP performance going a perfect 5-for-5 on FG attempts. A defensive bat-down by Eric Coley on 4th and 4 sealed the victory.
PHOTOS: Show your Orange Pride ahead of Friday's game against Virginia
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse is set to battle Virginia on Friday at the JMA Dome in their fourth game of the season. Take a look at some of the Orange spirit in our "Syracuse Orange Pride" gallery below. Click "Submit Your Content" to share your own photos, or CLICK HERE.
Pumpkins and Pooches returns Saturday to Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in Syracuse is hosting its biggest event of the year on Saturday. The "Pumpkins and Pooches" event is taking place at 7268 Caswell Street in Syracuse. It will run from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event is meant for fall-themed fun,...
Sign-up for annual walk to end Alzheimer's
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Sunday, CNY Central’s Michael Benny will host the annual walk to end Alzheimer's. The event starts at 11am at the Onondaga Community College campus. All the money raised will go to the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer's association. For more details...
Syracuse Police, school district investigating after child returned home with bruises
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A mother is seeking answers after she says her daughter returned home from school with bruises on Tuesday, September 20. Deborah Cruz says her 4-year-old daughter has autism and is non-verbal. She has not been her usual self and has not been to school since the incident.
Glass at Syracuse Police Headquarters shattered by man "harassing the front desk"
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The front of the Public Safety Building in downtown Syracuse is boarded up after police say a man shattered the glass Friday morning. In a tweet, Syracuse police say Justin Matthews, 34, began "harassing the front desk." The message from police goes on to say when he couldn't gain access to the lobby, the man punched and kicked the glass until it shattered.
New recycling bins available for Syracuse residents
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New recycling bins are available for Syracuse residents at eight locations across the city, the Syracuse Department of Public Works announced Friday. Proof of residence is required at pickup. Residents can pick up two recycling bins at the following locations:. Northeast Community Center on 716 Hawley...
Harriet Tubman mural to be painted in Auburn, N.Y.
Auburn, N.Y. — The Harriet Tubman Boosters hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Auburn N.Y. to commemorate the start of a mural in honor of Harriet Tubman. Since 2019, the Harriet Tubman Boosters had been raising money to finish the mural on the Nolan Black Building. On August 19,...
Man killed in train accident near Destiny USA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A person is dead following a train collision in Syracuse on Saturday, September 24th. According to Syracuse Police it happened around 5 p.m. within a restricted portion of the tracks on Harborside Drive near Park Street. Upon arrival officers say they found an adult who had...
2022 Walk to end Alzheimer's event dedicated to care, support and research
Syracuse, NY — More than 6 million people in Americans are living with Alzheimer's. It's a degenerative brain disease which impacts a person's memory, thinking, and behavior. Symptoms from disease can be so severe they can interfere with daily tasks and make difficult for a person to communicate and in the most severe cases some may have to completely depend on other for care.
Police investigating school threat, ES-M High School remote Monday
Manlius, NY — The Town of Manlius Police Department is investigating a social media post threatening violence at ES-M High School. Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday September 9th, police became aware of the post. According to police, the threat came after Saturday nights homecoming semi-formal dance, however it is...
UPDATE: Police identify victim in deadly Solvay shooting
Solvay, NY — Detectives from the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office have identified the victim in the deadly shooting which took place in Solvay on Saturday September 24th. 34-year-old Richard L. Anderson of Syracuse, was shot and killed at a home on the 300 block of Charles Avenue. Multiple law...
NY-22 nominees Conole, Williams to debate on NBC3 ahead of November election
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The two nominees seeking to represent Central New York’s 22nd Congressional District are now agreeing to a debate with our CNY Central news team. In August, Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams both won their party’s primaries. On November 2, on NBC3, the...
AAA: National average gas price jump 5 cents as state, CNY prices drop again
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse is $3.74, a drop of 12 cents compared to last Monday. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.73, up 5 cents from one week ago, AAA said. The New York State average is $3.68, down 10 cents since last Monday.
Lake effect rain impacting parts of CNY and NNY over the next few days
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The end of the weekend ended with lots of clouds and occasional rain on Sunday. Monday will feature similar weather due to an area of low pressure still nearby here in the Northeastern U.S. In the wake of this latest area of low pressure will be some colder...
The tropics continue to be active
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The tropics are staying busy during this statistically most active time of any given hurricane season in the Atlantic basin. Our latest named tropical system is Tropical Storm Ian. Here are the latest numbers on Ian as of 11 PM EST Sunday evening:. -Located about 390 miles southeast...
Multiple law enforcement agencies on scene after reported shooting in Solvay
Solvay, N.Y. — Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputies, along with members of the Solvay Police Department, are investigating a shooting the reportedly occurred this morning in the Village of Solvay. According to Sheriff deputies, several law enforcement members responded to reports of a shooting on the 300 block of Charles...
First official weekend of fall will feel like it!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's the first official weekend of fall! Fall officially began at 9:04pm on Thursday, September 22nd. After a cool past couple days, the weather will still feel like fall through the weekend. This cooler air stays over us because of a coastal system to our east, drawing...
