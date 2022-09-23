Syracuse, NY — It is a good time to be a Syracuse football fan! The Orange improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2018 after picking up a nail-biting win Friday night. On the heels of the team's 22-20 win over the Virginia Cavaliers, Syracuse football has cracked the top 25 in the latest coaches poll of college football. This is the first time the team has been ranked in the coaches poll since the beginning of the 2019 season.

