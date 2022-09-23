ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

4 displaced by San Jose apartment fire

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qa5yW_0i6lzGjo00

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were displaced after a fire burned an apartment building in San Jose on Thursday, the San Jose Fire Department said. The fire took place at an apartment complex located on the 1400 block of Lexington Drive.

SJFD said the fire started in the kitchen of a two-story building and did not extend into the attic or to any other units. The fire was called in at 5:48 p.m. and placed under control at 6:24 p.m.

San Jose police use decoy in crosswalk after student’s death

All four of the people displaced are adults, SJFD said, and Red Cross will be assisting them. There were no injuries.

Earlier in September, a San Jose house fire sent one person to the hospital. The fire started in the backyard of a house on the 3600 block of Ruther Place Way and spread to the garage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

3-alarm fire breaks out overnight in Oakland warehouse

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire late Saturday night, according to a tweet from OFD. The fire occurred near 98th Avenue and Pearmain Street at the Evergreen Pallets Warehouse. Wood pallets were the main items burning with the fire spreading to other warehouses, according to OFD. KRON On […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SF man dies from shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a man from San Francisco. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 6200 block of Camden Street. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim ultimately succumbed to his […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Thief Steals Vallejo Family's Moving Truck, Crashes It Into Apartment

A Vallejo family, hoping to start a new chapter in their lives, are now digging through their damaged belongings after someone stole their full moving truck and crashed it into an apartment. After loading up a rental truck with most of their belongings Thursday morning, the Boykins family went back...
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Missing at-risk woman reported in San Jose

UPDATE: The woman has been found, police announced on Twitter at 9:12 p.m. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk woman is reported missing, the San Jose Police Department announced Saturday evening on Twitter. Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 87-year-old Suchun Sun. Sun is described to be 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds. She […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thieves target San Francisco Marina District garage three times in one night

SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of thieves appear to hit one residential garage three times in a matter of hours last week in San Francisco's Marina District. Home surveillance video shows two men walking along Divisadero Street just before 3 a.m. on September 20. After noticing a slightly open side door, they turn around and make their way in. They wander into a garage. One man in a red hat grabs power tools, while the other takes a tripod light. All of it was captured on multiple cameras. While the men seem to notice the cameras, it doesn't deter them.About an hour...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
benitolink.com

Two men steal French bulldog from Hollister home

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Two armed men entered a Hollister home Sept. 15 and stole $10,000 worth of items, including a French bulldog. Amanda Hightower recently moved from Watsonville and said she said didn’t have any negative relationships with anyone. “Someone in the area...
HOLLISTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#3600#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

SF’s Portola Music Festival causes noise complaints in Alameda

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Portola Music Festival is happening on Pier 80 in San Francisco, but people in Alameda say they can hear the music as well. The Alameda Police Department issued a community alert after getting several calls about the noise Saturday. That’s what people in Alameda were hearing Saturday night. “I kept […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose pellet gun shooting near airport

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are on the scene of a pellet gun shooting in central San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. The shooting reportedly took place near Ruff Drive and the Guadalupe River Trail. Police say one man was shot and suffered an injury that was not life-threatening. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to roof fire in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews are responding to a roof fire Friday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located near the 1100 block of Cole Street. As of 2:45 p.m., the fire is at one alarm. Firefighters are responding to a residence near the intersection of Cole and Grattan […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
KSBW.com

One person injured following shooting at house in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. — An early morning shooting in Hollister has left one person injured. According to Hollister police, there was a shooting at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 100 block of Peartree Lane. Investigators say a home was shot at several times and one person inside the house...
HOLLISTER, CA
NBC Bay Area

Homeless Encampment Clearing Continues in San Jose

The FAA deadline to clear a San Jose homeless encampment is now just one week away, as tensions were growing Friday. Shaun, described as a local artist, was one of the final holdouts on Asbury Street in the encampment near San Jose International Airport. Earlier Friday, work crews began removing his belongings. It was little consolation to him that much of it was being tagged and stored, not dumped.
SAN JOSE, CA
firefighternation.com

Runaway Fire Truck Smashes Six Cars in San Francisco (CA) Noe Valley

Sep. 24—A runaway fire truck caused significant damage to cars, trees and signs on Hoffman Street in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed Saturday. A vehicle from Firehouse 24 at the intersection of Hoffman and Alvarado streets was performing a morning check around...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Schools ask San Jose mayor for traffic safety help

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – The Campbell Union School District is hoping to turn a tragedy into saving lives. Exactly one week ago, an 8-year-old boy was killed in Campbell while walking to school. He and his baby sitter were in a marked crosswalk when a car slammed into them. The Campbell Union School District, which […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

33 cited, one arrested during Berkeley pedestrian safety operation

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department issued 33 citations and made one arrest during a pedestrian safety operation on Thursday. The 33 drivers were cited for violations such as driver failure to yield to pedestrian, failure to use hands free, and seatbelt violation. Other violations included failing to stop at a stop sign, […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Father, son die after early morning stabbing in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people are dead after a double stabbing early Sunday morning, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The victims were a father and son who both suffered from stab wounds. The stabbing, which police are calling a homicide, happened around 4:25 a.m. near the 100 block of Lund […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy