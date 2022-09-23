4 displaced by San Jose apartment fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were displaced after a fire burned an apartment building in San Jose on Thursday, the San Jose Fire Department said. The fire took place at an apartment complex located on the 1400 block of Lexington Drive.

SJFD said the fire started in the kitchen of a two-story building and did not extend into the attic or to any other units. The fire was called in at 5:48 p.m. and placed under control at 6:24 p.m.

All four of the people displaced are adults, SJFD said, and Red Cross will be assisting them. There were no injuries.

Earlier in September, a San Jose house fire sent one person to the hospital. The fire started in the backyard of a house on the 3600 block of Ruther Place Way and spread to the garage.

