Read full article on original website
Related
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking update about her health battle after host fought cancer twice
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shared an inspiring story about her extended health troubles as the renowned anchor reflects on her cancer battle. Roberts, who overcame two separate cancer diagnoses, fought back tears as she celebrated 10 years since her life-saving bone marrow transplant. The beloved GMA host...
Tino Franco's Dad Speaks Out After Son Cheated on Bachelorette Rachel Recchia: 'Nobody's Perfect'
Fans saw Tino Franco get engaged to Rachel Recchia during Tuesday's 'Bachelorette' finale — but the moment was short-lived after he confessed to kissing another woman Tino Franco's family is standing with him. His father, Joe Franco, shared a Facebook post about making mistakes after Bachelorette co-lead Rachel Recchia ended her engagement with Tino following his infidelity. "Nobody's perfect," the quote began. "We make mistakes. We say wrong things. We do wrong things. We fall. We get up. We learn. We grow. We move on." Joe didn't add his own...
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Reconcile 1 Month After She Filed for Divorce
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin are calling off their divorce, PEOPLE confirms. A source tells PEOPLE the pair are back together. Additionally, the Rocky actor's rep told Page Six Friday, "They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy."
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
RELATED PEOPLE
'90 Day Fiancé's' Angela Plans Revenge Outfits Before Seeing Michael After He Disses Her 112-Lb. Weight Loss
Angela Deem is planning a sneaky surprise. The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star is preparing for an impromptu trip to visit her husband Michael Ilesanmi in Nigeria after he spoke against her 112-pound weight loss after surgery. The most important part? Michael has no idea Angela is...
Sherri Shepherd Reveals Oprah Sent Her Huge Flower Arrangement, Reenacts Iconic Red Wagon Moment
"Oh my God, let me tell you all something, I may not have meat in that wagon, but I got flowers from Oprah," Shepherd said referring to Winfrey's 1988 memorable TV moment Sherri Shepherd is bringing back one of the most memorable TV moments from Oprah Winfrey. On Friday, Shepherd, 55, revealed on her new daytime talk show Sherri that Winfrey, 68, had sent her a huge flower arrangement. During the announcement, Shepherd reenacted the iconic TV moment from Winfrey by using a red wagon to bring out the flowers for her...
Todd Bridges Is Married! Inside the 'Diff'rent Strokes' Star's Beverly Hills Wedding
The Diff'rent Strokes alum, 57, tied the knot to designer Bettijo B. Hirschi in front of 70 guests on Wednesday evening at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, California. Bridges tells PEOPLE exclusively that the pair wanted to get married in a small ceremony with "just our closest friends...
'Don't Worry Darling' Opens to Impressive $19.2M at the U.S. Box Office
Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, earned an impressive $19.2 million at the U.S. Box office on its opening weekend, from more than 4,000 U.S. theaters, according to Variety. The film also collected another $10.8 million at the international box office, bringing its global total to $30 million. Despite...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style!. The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress. The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House,...
Cameron Diaz Reveals How Husband Benji Madden Helped Plan Her Star-Studded 50th Birthday Celebration
Last month, the Charlie's Angels alum celebrated her 50th birthday at Nobu in Malibu, joined by family members and close friends including Madden, Adele, Nicole Richie, Leslie Mann, and Judd Apatow It appears Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden does not like to play around when it comes to organizing birthday parties. In a preview clip from her upcoming appearance on the Rachael Ray Show on Sept. 26, the Bad Teacher actress revealed how her husband helped or at least attempted to plan her star-studded 50th birthday celebration which took place last month,...
People
Watch Joshua Henry and Gavin Creel Record 'Agony' from the Broadway Revival of Into the Woods
In PEOPLE's exclusive first look, the two actors — who originated the roles of Rapunzel's Prince and Cinderella's Prince in the Into the Woods revival — record their duet for the show's cast recording A preview fit for a prince! Ahead of the upcoming Broadway revival cast recording of Into the Woods — which will be released digitally on Friday — Joshua Henry and Gavin Creel can be seen recording their hilarious duet, "Agony," in an exclusive video shared with PEOPLE. Henry, 38, and Creel, 46, originated the roles of Rapunzel's Prince...
Johnny Wactor Speaks Out After General Hospital Exit: 'Had No Idea You Cared So Much About' Brando
Johnny Wactor is reflecting on what his 'General Hospital' role meant to him after his character, Brando Corbin, faced an untimely end in a recent episode It's the end for Brando Corbin … for now. After a fateful episode of General Hospital, series alum Johnny Wactor spoke about his exit from the series. The episode in question featured Brando's untimely death at the hand of the newest Port Charles serial killer, The Hook. While Brando appeared to be recovering from the slaying, it turns out the hook was prepped...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals She Finally Felt Her Baby Kick: 'It Was Surreal'
Heather Rae El Moussa is embracing her latest pregnancy milestone!. The proud mom-to-be, 35, shared on Instagram Sunday that she and husband Tarek El Moussa felt their baby kick for the first time. "We felt our baby boy move this week!! This was the very first time we felt him...
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Spotted Kissing Ahead of 'Don't Worry Darling' Theater Debut
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are feeling loved up!. A day prior to the theater premiere for Don't Worry Darling on Thursday, the director and singer were seen sharing a kiss during an evening outing in New York City. In the sighting the two were kissing, and at one point...
Kanye West Reacts To The Queen’s Death & Hints He Misses Kim K: ‘I Lost My Queen Too’
Kanye West took to his Instagram Story to share his emotions on the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sunday, September 25. The rapper, 45, shared an all-caps referencing Her Majesty’s passing at 96, and he seemed to draw a comparison between her death and his divorce from Kim Kardashian, 41.
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin 'Decided to Reverse Course and Try Again' in Marriage: Source
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have reconciled. On Friday, PEOPLE confirmed that Flavin, 54, and Stallone, 76, reconciled one month after she filed for divorce on Aug. 19 after 25 years of marriage. In her filing at the time, Flavin alleged that the actor "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," which he denied.
Post Malone Postpones Boston Tour Stop After Being Hospitalized: 'I Feel Horrible'
Post Malone fans in Boston got some bad news on Saturday when the performer announced he was postponing the night's show at the TD Garden after being hospitalized. Malone, 27, shared on his Instagram Story and Twitter that he woke up with a "stabbing pain" and was having a difficult time breathing.
King Combs Says He Has 'Always' Wanted to Be a Rapper Like Father Diddy: 'There Is No Plan B'
"It's really always been something I wanted to do," Christian Combs, who performs under the name King Combs, told PEOPLE exclusively while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday For Christian Combs, the son of Diddy, he "always" knew as a kid that he wanted to be a performer — after all, it is the family business. "It's really always been something I wanted to do," Combs, who performs under the name King Combs, 24, told PEOPLE exclusively while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday. "There have been times...
Rosie O'Donnell's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Rosie O'Donnell is both a mother and grandmother. The actress and comedian has welcomed five children since 1995: Parker, 27, Chelsea, 25, Blake, 22, Vivienne, 19, and Dakota, 9. But between teenage drama, public spats and custody battles, it hasn't always been an easy ride for the star. "My teenagers...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates Daughter's 13th Birthday with 'Cocktails and Caviar Spa Party'
Sarah Michelle Gellar treated 13-year-old daughter Charlotte and her friends, and their moms, to a special day of mother-daughter bonding Sarah Michelle Gellar is celebrating daughter Charlotte Grace's 13th birthday in a major way. The actress shared scenes from the "cocktails and caviar spa party" on Instagram Thursday, treating the teen and her friends to a day of glam. "My daughter told me she wanted a cocktails and caviar spa party for her 13 birthday… so we had to make that happen," Gellar wrote, noting it was "mocktails for...
People
329K+
Followers
53K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0