Tino Franco's Dad Speaks Out After Son Cheated on Bachelorette Rachel Recchia: 'Nobody's Perfect'

Fans saw Tino Franco get engaged to Rachel Recchia during Tuesday's 'Bachelorette' finale — but the moment was short-lived after he confessed to kissing another woman Tino Franco's family is standing with him.  His father, Joe Franco, shared a Facebook post about making mistakes after Bachelorette co-lead Rachel Recchia ended her engagement with Tino following his infidelity.  "Nobody's perfect," the quote began. "We make mistakes. We say wrong things. We do wrong things. We fall. We get up. We learn. We grow. We move on."  Joe didn't add his own...
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
People

Sherri Shepherd Reveals Oprah Sent Her Huge Flower Arrangement, Reenacts Iconic Red Wagon Moment

"Oh my God, let me tell you all something, I may not have meat in that wagon, but I got flowers from Oprah," Shepherd said referring to Winfrey's 1988 memorable TV moment Sherri Shepherd is bringing back one of the most memorable TV moments from Oprah Winfrey.  On Friday, Shepherd, 55, revealed on her new daytime talk show Sherri that Winfrey, 68, had sent her a huge flower arrangement. During the announcement, Shepherd reenacted the iconic TV moment from Winfrey by using a red wagon to bring out the flowers for her...
People

'Don't Worry Darling' Opens to Impressive $19.2M at the U.S. Box Office

Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, earned an impressive $19.2 million at the U.S. Box office on its opening weekend, from more than 4,000 U.S. theaters, according to Variety. The film also collected another $10.8 million at the international box office, bringing its global total to $30 million. Despite...
People

Cameron Diaz Reveals How Husband Benji Madden Helped Plan Her Star-Studded 50th Birthday Celebration

Last month, the Charlie's Angels alum celebrated her 50th birthday at Nobu in Malibu, joined by family members and close friends including Madden, Adele, Nicole Richie, Leslie Mann, and Judd Apatow It appears Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden does not like to play around when it comes to organizing birthday parties.  In a preview clip from her upcoming appearance on the Rachael Ray Show on Sept. 26, the Bad Teacher actress revealed how her husband helped or at least attempted to plan her star-studded 50th birthday celebration which took place last month,...
People

Watch Joshua Henry and Gavin Creel Record 'Agony' from the Broadway Revival of Into the Woods

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look, the two actors — who originated the roles of Rapunzel's Prince and Cinderella's Prince in the Into the Woods revival — record their duet for the show's cast recording A preview fit for a prince! Ahead of the upcoming Broadway revival cast recording of Into the Woods — which will be released digitally on Friday — Joshua Henry and Gavin Creel can be seen recording their hilarious duet, "Agony," in an exclusive video shared with PEOPLE. Henry, 38, and Creel, 46, originated the roles of Rapunzel's Prince...
People

Johnny Wactor Speaks Out After General Hospital Exit: 'Had No Idea You Cared So Much About' Brando

Johnny Wactor is reflecting on what his 'General Hospital' role meant to him after his character, Brando Corbin, faced an untimely end in a recent episode It's the end for Brando Corbin … for now.  After a fateful episode of General Hospital, series alum Johnny Wactor spoke about his exit from the series.  The episode in question featured Brando's untimely death at the hand of the newest Port Charles serial killer, The Hook. While Brando appeared to be recovering from the slaying, it turns out the hook was prepped...
People

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin 'Decided to Reverse Course and Try Again' in Marriage: Source

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have reconciled. On Friday, PEOPLE confirmed that Flavin, 54, and Stallone, 76, reconciled one month after she filed for divorce on Aug. 19 after 25 years of marriage. In her filing at the time, Flavin alleged that the actor "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," which he denied.
People

King Combs Says He Has 'Always' Wanted to Be a Rapper Like Father Diddy: 'There Is No Plan B'

"It's really always been something I wanted to do," Christian Combs, who performs under the name King Combs, told PEOPLE exclusively while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday For Christian Combs, the son of Diddy, he "always" knew as a kid that he wanted to be a performer — after all, it is the family business. "It's really always been something I wanted to do," Combs, who performs under the name King Combs, 24, told PEOPLE exclusively while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday. "There have been times...
People

Rosie O'Donnell's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Rosie O'Donnell is both a mother and grandmother. The actress and comedian has welcomed five children since 1995: Parker, 27, Chelsea, 25, Blake, 22, Vivienne, 19, and Dakota, 9. But between teenage drama, public spats and custody battles, it hasn't always been an easy ride for the star. "My teenagers...
People

Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates Daughter's 13th Birthday with 'Cocktails and Caviar Spa Party'

Sarah Michelle Gellar treated 13-year-old daughter Charlotte and her friends, and their moms, to a special day of mother-daughter bonding Sarah Michelle Gellar is celebrating daughter Charlotte Grace's 13th birthday in a major way. The actress shared scenes from the "cocktails and caviar spa party" on Instagram Thursday, treating the teen and her friends to a day of glam. "My daughter told me she wanted a cocktails and caviar spa party for her 13 birthday… so we had to make that happen," Gellar wrote, noting it was "mocktails for...
