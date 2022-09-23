Read full article on original website
WJOL Tours the new CenterPoint Toll Bridge
The privately financed project by Houbolt Road Extension JV, LLC, a joint venture between United Bridge Partners and CenterPoint Properties, involves constructing a new 1.5 mile-long highway extension including a 0.4-mile bridge over the Des Plaines River to connect Interstate 80 with the CenterPoint Intermodal Center and its Union Pacific and.
Good News! Catalpa Avenue in Andersonville will be Chicago’s next permanently car-free street
In early August, alders Andre Vasquez (40th) and Harry Osterman (48th) hosted an outdoor community meeting on a proposal to partially or completely pedestrianize the block of Catalpa Avenue (5500 N.) between Ashland Avenue (1600 W.) and Clark Street (1530 W.), creating a new community gathering space. Of the 150...
Chicago man caught stealing catalytic converter in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights police caught one member of a crew stealing catalytic converters Saturday. Terrell Davidson, 29 is charged with theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a police officer.
Sparks fly during Palos Heights parking lot debate
The City of Palos Heights is one step away from voting on a controversial new parking lot and the issue drew some fireworks Tuesday night. Nine people spoke on the topic during a 45-minute public comment session, but it was resident Dan Nicholson who pushed the buttons of Aldermen Jack Clifford and Jerry McGovern and there was a heated exchange.
Need to get rid of an old TV? Aurora hosting electronics recycling drive-thru
AURORA, Illinois - Registration for Aurora's fall electronics recycling drive-thru opens on Monday. The first 1,500 residents who register will get a spot in the October 8 event, to which they can bring up to 2 televisions and an unlimited number of other electronics. Aurora's spring electronics recycling event collected...
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail
CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Shooting at Grundy County bar leaves 2 Joliet men dead, police say
Two men from Joliet were killed after what police are calling a targeted shooting at a bar in Grundy County Saturday.
2 Men Killed at Coal City Bar, Grundy County Deputies Say
Two men were found shot to death outside of a sports bar in unincorporated Coal City early Saturday morning, according to authorities. Officials with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office say that deputies were called to the Gippers Sports Club and Eatery, located in the 8400 block of East Pine Bluff Road, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday after a report of gunfire.
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
McCarthy named permanent police chief in Willow Springs
Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy was sworn in last week as the new permanent police chief in Willow Springs. McCarthy, who has been serving as acting police chief since April, was sworn in by Bob Sprinkle, longtime resident and chairman of the Willow Springs Police Commission. He served as...
Semi Driver Dies After I-55 Collision
A semi driver is dead after crashing into another big rig in the construction zone on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Thursday. Illinois State Police say traffic was slowing down because of the road work, but one of the trucks failed to slow down in time and rear-ended the other semi. The driver of the truck that collided with the other semi was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Coroner Jim Allmon identifies him as 67-year-old Frank Amendola of Somonauk.
One person hurt in motorized bicycle crash in Oswego
The Oswego Police Department says one person was hurt in a motorized bicycle crash with a Toyota Camry early Saturday morning. Police say it happened at Route 30 and Route 34. The rider of the bicycle, 35-year-old Earl C. Thomas of Aurora, was taken to Rush Copley Hospital for treatment. The bike sustained heavy damage. The Toyota only had minor damage.
2 killed after car crashes into building on SW Side
CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s Southwest Side. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park. A witness told police a vehicle was traveling southbound on Archer, lost control and slammed into a building. […]
No Arrest Made in Gippers Double Homicide
Two men from Joliet were shot and killed in an outside pavilion area at Gippers Sports Club and Eatery in the 8400 block of East Pine Bluff Road around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24th. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said 33-year-old Darius Travis and 25-year-old Dameonta Terry-Travis were pronounced...
Elgin Police offers explanation about man making threats with knife
Elgin Police are explaining why only a few residents were warned about a man outdoors threatening people with a knife. Elgin Police shut down a section of Willard Road on Wednesday, in response to the incident.
Argument between brothers leaves 1 dead, another on the run
CHICAGO - An argument between two brothers escalated to murder Saturday afternoon after one killed the other in the North Park neighborhood, authorities said. The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the 5600 block of N. St Louis Avenue in the North Park neighborhood on the city's north side.
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
