GMA’s Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking update about her health battle after host fought cancer twice
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shared an inspiring story about her extended health troubles as the renowned anchor reflects on her cancer battle. Roberts, who overcame two separate cancer diagnoses, fought back tears as she celebrated 10 years since her life-saving bone marrow transplant. The beloved GMA host...
Karl-Anthony Towns Gifts Girlfriend Jordyn Woods Jobs For Her Birthday: ‘Pick Two Businesses You Want To Start, And I Will Fund Them’
We're used to seeing Karl-Anthony Towns shower his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, with extravagant gifts for each and every holiday--but for her birthday this year, he went a different route.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby's Claims About Megan Thee Stallion Get A Response From 50 Cent
Things have been rocky in DaBaby's career ever since his infamous Rolling Loud appearance, where he practically set himself up to be canceled. Not only did he get accused of being homophobic following an attempt to engage with the crowd but he also brought Tory Lanez out on stage, a year after he was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Futuristic in Cutout Bodysuit, Metallic Garters & Lace-Up Boots at iHeartRadio Music Festival
Megan Thee Stallion brought a daring take to futuristic fashion at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. While performing onstage in Las Vegas on Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician danced In a bold purple bodysuit. Her violet-toned ensemble featured a short-sleeved silhouette covered in glitter, accented by a circular front cutout and metallic bra base layer. Completing the piece was a wide metallic waist belt, accented by long buckled garter straps attached to matching knee-high cutoff leg warmers. The “Body” singer finished her ensemble with matching crystal-lined rimless sunglasses. When it came to footwear, the “Hot Girl Summer” singer completed her ensemble with...
