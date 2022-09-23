ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

valleynewslive.com

Car seriously damaged following fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and firefighters are investigating the cause of a car fire in an apartment parking lot. Authorities were called to the 3100 block of 32nd St. S. around midnight on Monday, Sept. 26. The car has serious damage from the flames. No other...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

18-year-old seriously hurt in Sunday morning crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An 18-year-old Fargo man was seriously hurt during a crash on 32nd Street S. Sunday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Miguel Rendon was speeding before running off the road and hitting two trees. The 18-year-old was not wearing his seatbelt at the time...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in S. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an apartment in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Firefighters got the call just after 3 p.m. According to a reporter on scene, at least 6 apartment units were heavily damaged. Residents have been evacuated and...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Driver strikes two trees in Fargo DUI crash

Fargo, ND (KXNET) — An 18-year-old driver from Fargo was rushed to the hospital after striking two separate trees during a DUI incident. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:02 a.m on Sunday, September 25, Miguel David Rendon was traveling northbound on 32nd street South in the 1900 block in Fargo at […]
FARGO, ND
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
Fargo, ND
Accidents
valleynewslive.com

Damaged car left sideways on Moorhead street, blocking traffic

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are looking into a bizarre situation where a damaged car was left sideways along a street. Around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 officers were on scene at the I-94 and 8th St. S. interchange for an abandoned vehicle. The car has...
MOORHEAD, MN
Bring Me The News

School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo

Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in downtown Fargo

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A man was struck and killed by a train in downtown Fargo Friday morning. Police responded to the train crossing in the 400 block of Broadway at around 12:30 am after BNSF train operators notified authorities that a person was hit on the tracks by the eastbound train.
FARGO, ND
KROC News

One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota

(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man killed in Downtown Fargo after being hit by BNSF train

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says it is investigating a deadly train vs. pedestrian crash Downtown. At around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Department tells WDAY Radio officers were called to the 400 block of Broadway North from BNSF after someone was struck by the train. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

A new mural in downtown Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new mural has been painted in downtown Grand Forks, ND, by the Three Brushketeers. With references to the city’s connection to the military and diverse population, the art is now on display for all to see next to the town square. ”I’ve...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

18K lost in recent grandparent scam

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A couple is out $18,000 following a grandparent scam involving a fake car accident. Moorhead Police say on Sept. 13 a couple got a call from a woman who sounded like their granddaughter, saying they were in a car crash with another woman and a baby.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is under arrest following a reported stabbing in south Fargo. Police were called to the 5400 block of 28th Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a stabbing. Authorities say there was a fight between two people that left...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Waubun man arrested in Wadena County drug case

WADENA, Minn. (KFGO) – A Waubun man is facing drug charges after his arrest during a traffic stop near Verndale. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over the driver for speeding. K9 Nitro was sent to the stop and suspected fentanyl was discovered. 32-year-old John...
WADENA COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Get Lost in the Valley this fall season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair Association is throwing their second annual Lost in the Valley event. There is a corn maze and pumpkin patch, along with activities for all ages. The corn maze opens Friday, September 23 and the pumpkin patch opens October 1.
FARGO, ND

