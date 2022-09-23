Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce football schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several high school football teams have made schedule changes for their Week 6 matchups due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Below are the games that have been changed. (We will continue to add to this list as we learn more) Games to be played Thursday,...
WYFF4.com
Clemson-NC State game set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference confirmed this evening that the game between Clemson and NC State on Saturday, Oct. 1 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
backingthepack.com
ESPN College GameDay to feature NC State and some other school in South Carolina
After years of waiting and speculating when it might happen, ESPN is taking College GameDay to Clemson, SC to feature a football match with NC State. People with “sauces” were throwing around rumors late last night that this was a done deal, and it seems like those were correct.
Yardbarker
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods
Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
Big news for Clemson
Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
golaurens.com
Raiders end non-region play with lopsided loss to Yellow Jackets
The Laurens Raiders tallied a paltry 89 yards of total offense in a 38-7 loss to the T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets on Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium. On the flipside, the Yellow Jackets racked up 413 yards of offense and forced the Raiders into three turnovers that accounted for two touchdowns for T.L. Hanna.
WLOS.com
Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 09-23-22
My40/WLOS — Welcome back to another week of prep football action!. This week, the 3-2 Warriors of Erwin travel to Asheville to take on the 3-1 Cougars, with both schools trying to extend a winning streak. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 pm on My40, and kick-off is set for...
The Post and Courier
Clemson fans are sending $11 donations to Louisiana Tech. Here's why.
CLEMSON — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was shocked on Sept. 17 when Louisiana Tech's Sonny Cumbie handed him a box of handwritten letters from every Bulldog player for Tigers defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. After that act of kindness toward Bresee, who had just lost his 15-year-old sister, Ella, to...
Dabo Swinney has funny take on Clemson-Wake Forest thriller
Saturday’s game between Clemson and Wake Forest was a wild overtime affair that saw the two teams put up a combined 96 points. In a game like that, no wonder it took a few years off Dabo Swinney’s life. Swinney joked after the Tigers’ 51-45 overtime victory that...
5-star QB commit calls latest Tiger Town visit one of his favorites
Christopher Vizzina’s most recent visit to Clemson is probably one of his favorite visits he’s ever taken. Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit out of Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christain (...)
FOX Carolina
Anderson community honoring life of 9th grade student
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District One is remembering the life of a beloved, freshman basketball and volleyball player at Palmetto High School who recently passed away. The Palmetto community wore purple in memory of Kierra Johnson at the football game Friday night. Pendleton High hosted Palmetto, and...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Red Devils saddle Thoroughbreds with 54-28 loss
Clinton’s Keividrick Richardson started the game by bursting up the middle for a 59-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage that proved to be more than just a score. It was a hint of things to come. The unbeaten Red Devils, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A,...
golaurens.com
Red Devils remain perfect with win over South Aiken
Clinton’s goal line stand on South Aiken’s first offensive series of the second half preserved a 54-28 non-region win for the 6-0 Red Devils Friday night at Wilder Stadium. The South Aiken return man looked like he was headed for the end zone with the second half opening...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County community wears purple in memory of Palmetto High School freshman
PENDLETON, S.C. — A community in Anderson County celebrated the life of beloved Palmetto High School student-athlete, Kiara Johnson, who suddenly died in late September. The cause of her death is still unknown. However, it was a sea of purple Friday, a color people say was Johnson’s favorite.
Look: Dabo Swinney Has Brutally Honest Message For Critics
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went to bat for his quarterback after the Tigers' 51-45 double-overtime win over Wake Forest on Saturday. D.J. Uiagalelei has taken his fair share of criticism in his young career, but yesterday, the former five-star recruit turned in a monster performance. Uiagalelei passed for 371...
WYFF4.com
Wofford loses to Kennesaw State
KENNESAW, Ga. — (Wofford Athletics) - The Wofford College football team was defeated 24-22 by Kennesaw State on Saturday night at Fifth Third Bank Field. The Terriers scored first, but the Owls had a 24-9 lead in the fourth quarter. In the final ten minutes, the Terriers scored two touchdowns and had the ball at midfield when time expired.
South Carolina man wins $200,000 in scratch off
An Upstate man won $200,000 when he made a snack run and bought a winning scratch-off.
Motorcyclist killed in Wade Hampton Blvd. crash in Greer
A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.
WYFF4.com
Upstate family uses each day to honor legacy of Martin Acevedo
PENDLETON, S.C. — The body ofMartin Acevedo was recovered back in 2018 after a days-long search in Lake Hartwell. “Since 2018, we’ve responded to 26 boat accidents, 32 water rescue calls, and for Lake Hartwell as a whole not just Anderson County, there were 16 fatalities on Lake Hartwell," said Josh Hawkins, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office's director of emergency management. "Those are recreational deaths."
WYFF4.com
Latest track in the tropics and spaghetti models
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We have our eyes on the tropics. Below you will find the latest map and models and above you will find the latest forecast and latest on the storm from the WYFF News 4 weather team. Spaghetti models:. Storm stats. Latest track. Southeast radar. Latest alerts,...
