Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Driver lost control while racing, resulting in fatal crash in Richardson, investigators say
RICHARDSON, Texas - Authorities said a 29-year-old man died after losing control of his car while racing along President George Bush Turnpike Saturday afternoon. The wreck happened just after 4 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of President George Bush Turnpike, near Independence Parkway in Richardson. According to Department of Public...
americanmilitarynews.com
Dashcam video: Semi veers off North Texas overpass, killing truck driver in fiery crash
The driver of an tractor-trailer was killed Tuesday afternoon when his rig flew off a U.S. 75 overpass in Allen, crashed onto a street and caught fire, according to police and news reports. No other injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred at U.S. 75 and Stacy Road in...
fox4news.com
Car catches fire after high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas
DALLAS - A suspect’s stolen vehicle caught fire after having mechanical issues during a high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas late Saturday night. This started at about 11:30 p.m., when Fort Worth police officers tried to pull over what appeared to be an impaired diver along Loop 820 and Rosedale Street.
fox4news.com
Suspected drunk driver leads police in chase, in facing charges
Police arrested a suspected drunk driver who led officers on a high speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas. Speeds reached up to 100 miles-per-hour. According to police, they tried to pull over the driver along Loop 820 and Rosedale St. The driver refused to stop. The driver continued along...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man drowns in pond outside of Target in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Fire Department said a man died Sunday after he drowned in pond near the Target on Overton Ridge.At about 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, fire crews responded to a call from 5700 Overton Ridge Drive near I-20 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.Witnesses reported that a man ran into the large pond in the City View Towne Crossing development and started struggling in the water.Dive crews began searching for the person, but MedStar confirmed that they were later pulled from the water and did not survive.So far, the victim has only been identified as an adult male. No other details have been released.What led up to the drowning is still not known.
fox4news.com
Father killed in road rage shooting on Dallas freeway; police searching for shooter
DALLAS - A 59-year-old husband and father of three was shot and killed in an act road rage along the C F Hawn Freeway late Friday afternoon, according to Dallas police. "Somehow, he got into it with a guy verbally, and he shot him through the window. Shot him in the face. And my grandson was in the car, 10-year-old," the victim’s father, Frank Marshall, said.
fox4news.com
Driver charged with intoxication assault after hitting pedestrians in Dallas
DALLAS - A 30-year-old man has been charged with intoxication assault after police said he tried to flee after hitting two pedestrians, before crashing into a car early Sunday morning. The wreck happened just before 3 a.m., in the 10000 block of Composite Drive. Police said the suspect was northbound...
fox4news.com
Police searching for suspect in hit--and-run crash
Dallas police are asking the publics help to find the suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. The pedestrian died at the scene. It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning near Fort Worth Ave. and Westmoreland Rd in West Oak Cliff. According to police a car struck a vehicle and...
RELATED PEOPLE
'We're pulling through': Two adults released from hospital, two children remain following Garland house explosion
GARLAND, Texas — Sunday marked exactly six weeks since Gloria Godinez got the frantic calls that her family's home had exploded with six of her relatives inside. "I was hearing small explosions in the background," Godinez said. Her mother, 54-year-old Paula Reyes, died hours later. He brother, 15-year-old, Angel...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fatal Hit-And-Run in Dallas, Man Struck by Two Vehicles
A man is dead following a hit-and-run in Dallas early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m., authorities say. According to Dallas Police, an unknown make or model suspect vehicle was westbound 3000 Fort Worth Avenue in the right lane of three lanes when a man who was in the roadway, was struck by the suspect vehicle and thrown into the middle lane.
fox4news.com
2-year-old killed in Bedford crash
BEDFORD, Texas - Bedford police confirmed that a two-year-old is dead after a crash on Highway 121 Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, two vehicles, a Dodge truck and silver sedan, collided on Hwy 121, near the Cheek Sparger Road exit. The 2-year-old, identified as Avyanna Caro, was in a car...
fox4news.com
Fiery 18-wheeler crash: Transportation company asks for help finding video of crash that killed driver
COLLIN COUNTY - The transportation company that owned the 18-wheeler that flipped over a concrete barrier on US-75 on Tuesday, killing the driver is looking for dashcam footage of the crash that might have sent the tractor-trailer careening onto the road below. The driver, 71-year-old Gusatvo Gomez, had been an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
14-year-old dies in South Dallas shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m., when officers found the teen in a vacant lot with several gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way in South Dallas. He later died at...
Man dies after being struck by two vehicles, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A man was pronounced dead at a hit-and-run scene involving two vehicles in Dallas, police say. The police department said it happened at 1:39 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Fort Worth Avenue. The man was allegedly not in a crosswalk when he was struck by...
1 person dead after road rage shooting on North Texas freeway, police say
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is investigating an incident where they say a person died after they were shot by another driver on a local freeway. The victim has since been identified as 59-year-old Rudy Marshall. Police said the incident happened just after 5:15 p.m. on Friday...
fox4news.com
14-year-old critically injured in shooting on Dallas freeway
DALLAS - A 14-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition after police were told he was shot while sitting in a vehicle that was driving on a Dallas freeway early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m., when officers were called to the 9600 block...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man caught in East Texas after police chief jumps onto car, pursues him during foot chase
POINT, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Rains County Thursday evening after dispatch received a call from someone who knew him to have multiple felony warrants saw him walking around the area, according to Point Police. Officials said Brandon Rich was seen walking around the area of CR 1402 when the call came […]
KXII.com
Man dead after hit-and-run in Sherman, police say
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police said a man died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening. The Sherman Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of East Taylor Street at approximately 7 p.m. Police said based on the evidence and injuries, investigators concluded that 54-year-old Johnny Ray...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Separate Road Rage Shootings on Dallas Highway Raises Concern
Dallas Police are investigating two separate road rage shootings on the same stretch of freeway. Two people were shot along U.S. 175 in southeast Dallas in a span of eight hours on Friday and early Saturday. DPD said a 14-year-old was critically injured early Saturday morning and a husband and...
14-year-old dies after being found shot near Fair Park, police say
DALLAS — A 14-year-old boy has died after he was found shot near the Fair Park area of Dallas early Sunday, police said. Police said they responded to a shooting around 1:25 a.m. in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way, less than a mile from Fair Park. According...
Comments / 0