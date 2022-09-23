NJ joins feds, Pa. in offering aid to Hurricane Fiona victims in Puerto Rico

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — New Jersey has joined in sending aid to Puerto Rico after the destruction from Hurricane Fiona.

The state’s relief efforts will join federal assistance promised by President Joe Biden.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced 74 state troopers and a doctor will join a 12-member All-Hazards Incident Management Team to go to the island and assist in recovery efforts due to Hurricane Fiona .

The category 4 storm caused at least five landslides, and is being blamed for at least five deaths after striking the island Sunday.

Officials report more than half of the territory’s energy customers did not have power return as of Thursday, and a third of customers were without water. Local officials admitted they could not say when service would be fully restored.

"We're surging federal resources to Puerto Rico and we'll do everything, everything we can to meet the urgent need you have, and we know they're real and they're significant,” said Biden.

"We'll be with Puerto Rico, the folks of Puerto Rico now and until this is done and until we recover."

The hurricane was expected to still be a strong force overnight, as it passes close to Bermuda before heading to Canada's Atlantic provinces.

"We want residents to please take this storm seriously,” said Bermuda Minister of National Security Michael Weeks.

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said two people from the state's Urban Search and Rescue Team would be heading to the island.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.