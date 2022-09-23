ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

NJ joins feds, Pa. in offering aid to Hurricane Fiona victims in Puerto Rico

By Nina Baratti
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPuSE_0i6lwG8700

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) New Jersey has joined in sending aid to Puerto Rico after the destruction from Hurricane Fiona.

The state’s relief efforts will join federal assistance promised by President Joe Biden.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced 74 state troopers and a doctor will join a 12-member All-Hazards Incident Management Team to go to the island and assist in recovery efforts due to Hurricane Fiona .

The category 4 storm caused at least five landslides, and is being blamed for at least five deaths after striking the island Sunday.

Officials report more than half of the territory’s energy customers did not have power return as of Thursday, and a third of customers were without water. Local officials admitted they could not say when service would be fully restored.

"We're surging federal resources to Puerto Rico and we'll do everything, everything we can to meet the urgent need you have, and we know they're real and they're significant,” said Biden.

"We'll be with Puerto Rico, the folks of Puerto Rico now and until this is done and until we recover."

The hurricane was expected to still be a strong force overnight, as it passes close to Bermuda before heading to Canada's Atlantic provinces.

"We want residents to please take this storm seriously,” said Bermuda Minister of National Security Michael Weeks.

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said two people from the state's Urban Search and Rescue Team would be heading to the island.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
whcuradio.com

State Police deploys 50 troopers to Puerto Rico

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — 50 New York State Troopers are in Puerto Rico helping with traffic control after Hurricane Fiona severely damaged their electric grid. Over 780-thousand people still have no power. In addition to traffic control the 50 troopers will assist in other law enforcement missions as needed. They’re joined by 69 troopers from New Jersey, and another 50 New York troopers will head to Puerto Rico in the next few weeks.
TRAFFIC
CBS New York

Local state police head to Puerto Rico for Fiona recovery

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The former Hurricane Fiona has now been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. It made landfall in Canada overnight. Saturday morning, a group of New York and New Jersey state police headed to Puerto Rico to assist local authorities in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. As CBS2's Christina Fan reports, the first wave of 75 New Jersey state police officers boarded buses and then a plane for hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. They were joined in the mission by 50 members of the New York state police. The flew out of John F. Kennedy International Airport around 10 a.m. on a flight donated by...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Minnesota

University of Minnesota doctor provides help to Puerto Rico in wake of Hurricane Fiona

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dr. Miguel Fiol says that anger is one of his biggest concerns a week after Hurricane Fiona caused record rainfall and flooding across Puerto Rico.Fiol is a doctor at the University of Minnesota and a native of Puerto Rico."My hometown Ponce, like Ponce de Leon, got hit the hardest with over thirty inches of rain, and they got big problems with flooding," Fiol said.Fiol is concerned that flooding could turn into more illness "I, as a doctor, am very concerned with water-born disease developing as time goes by, and the water is just stagnant there," Fiol said.More than half of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Wolf
WSB Radio

Post-Fiona fuel disruptions spark fear in Puerto Rico

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A growing number of businesses, including grocery stores and gas stations, are temporarily closing across Puerto Rico as power outages caused by Hurricane Fiona drag on in the U.S. territory, sparking concern about the availability of fuel and basic goods. Hand-written signs...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FireRescue1

Rapid Response: Firefighters detail conditions in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico

Paid and volunteer firefighters worked together to answer hundreds of calls for rescues — Following Hurricane Fiona’s thrashing of Puerto Rico, FEMA dispatched search and rescue task force teams to the area. Amid the rescue and recovery efforts, I had the opportunity to speak to a few individuals from Puerto Rico who are not only U.S. citizens but also volunteer firefighters. They both have personal connections to one of the cities inundated by rain.
WORLD
cityandstateny.com

Hurricane Fiona pummels Puerto Rico and AG James targets Trump

Nearly five years since Hurricane Maria unleashed havoc in Puerto Rico, New Yorkers are once again responding after a new storm thundered furiously down upon the island and the Dominican Republic. Home to about 660,000 people of Puerto Rican origin and 708,000 people of Dominican roots, New York is a state strongly connected to both places. Hurricane Fiona, the first major hurricane of this year’s Atlantic season, left over a million people in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic without power and running water for days. Hundreds of homes were also destroyed and at least several people have been declared dead. New York’s response has been both swift and intensive. Many local organizations sprung into action by collecting donations and delivering important supplies, as have the state's top officials. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed state troopers and emergency management specialists to aid the religion – many of whom speak Spanish. Read on for more important news.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Canada#Politics Governor#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Whitehouse#Nj
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Task Force 1 returns from Puerto Rico

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Task Force 1 returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. The team of 45 firefighters from Omaha, Lincoln, and other departments went to Puerto Rico to conduct rapid search operations, looking for survivors and anyone affected by the storm. Hurricane Fiona...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
WFXR

God’s Pit Crew sending supplies to hurricane survivors in Puerto Rico

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — God’s Pit Crew is partnering with Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical of Alta Vista, and Faith Christian Academy to pack blessing buckets to help the survivors of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. God’s Pit Crew says the blessing buckets will be filled with non-perishable food, first aid supplies, hygiene items, a Bible […]
CHARITIES
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy