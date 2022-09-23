ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie Times News

'Our plans didn't go past Friday night': How an Erie man has lived with HIV for 32 years

By David Bruce, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=159q8v_0i6lwEMf00

HIV/AIDS was still considered a death sentence in March 1990 when Erie native Don Stroz tested positive for the virus.

The former nurse wasn't surprised. His partner was HIV-positive and many of the couple's friends in southern California, where they lived, were dying from the disease.

"It became almost a routine," Stroz said. "You visited them in the hospital, went to their funeral, and you mourned."

Stroz, now 76, would not have predicted 32 years ago that he would be back in Erie, collecting Social Security and working part-time at a hardware store.

In fact, Stroz didn't think he would be alive more than three decades after being diagnosed with HIV.

"We had a group of people we all knew were HIV-positive. Our plans didn't go past Friday night," Stroz said.

People who were HIV positive people had good reason to live for the moment. Though new treatments were available at the time, including azidothymidine (AZT), people with HIV were still developing AIDS and more than 40,000 of them were dying every year from the virus.

Now, 40 years after the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention first used the term AIDS and published its first case definition for the disease, the prognosis for those infected has improved measurably.

"It's more of a chronic illness with multiple treatment options," said Dr. Nancy Weissbach, an infectious diseases specialist at Saint Vincent Hospital. "Patients are living normal and long lives, taking one pill a day with little to no side effects."

A special gift from a dying AIDS patient

It's far different from when Weissbach worked in an HIV/AIDS clinic at the University of Rochester in upstate New York in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Since she was a physician, she was assigned the sickest AIDS patients, those dying of rare cancers and opportunistic infections.

"I had patients in their late teens, who had acquired HIV in their early teens and were already ill with AIDS in their late teens and early 20s," Weissbach said. "They were passing away in their early to mid-20s."

She forged close relationships with many of those patients, some of whom were reluctant or scared to tell their families they were sick because of the stigmas attached to HIV/AIDS.

Weissbach grew close enough to some of her patients that they gave her presents: Christmas ornaments, a music box and a special tea set.

"I had a patient with multiple infections and was at home with IV medication," Weissbach said. "Despite that, he invited me over for English tea in his backyard with his significant other.

"He invited my entire family. We had English tea and he gave me a porcelain tea set, which I still cherish to this day. He died less than six months later."

Protease inhibitors became 'a game-changer'

Though his diagnosis was almost expected, Stroz fell into a depression after he found out he was HIV positive. What helped was moving — with his partner — from oceanside Long Beach, California, to Big Bear Lake in the San Bernardino mountains.

It not only was a change in scenery, it was where Stroz found his calling. They joined the local Lions Club and started an HIV education program.

"We felt it was important that everybody learned about HIV," Stroz said. "We shared statistics. We educated people."

Stroz and his partner also volunteered for new HIV/AIDS treatments at a local clinic, which in the mid-1990s included protease inhibitors. These drugs prevented the virus from replicating, slowing the disease's progression and decreasing symptoms.

It was a game-changer, Weissbach said.

"It could suppress the amount of the virus in the blood so significantly that it would be undetectable," she said. "It was the dawn of the new HIV era."

Opinion:20 million lives saved: How America came together to lead the fight against AIDS

Stroz considered himself fortunate that, despite being positive for years before these new treatments, he remained in relatively good health with only two mild opportunistic infections.

Though it took years, his T-cell count — a way to measure the disease's progress — climbed higher and higher, reaching levels similar to those of someone not infected with HIV.

It gradually dawned on Stroz that he might not die of HIV.

"I remember talking with my mom, and her saying that I will have to take care of her stuff when she dies," Stroz said. "I told her that I would probably die before she does. ... She died 15 years ago."

Storz reached another milestone about 10 years ago when a letter from the federal government arrived in his mailbox.

Stroz no longer would be eligible for Social Security disability, the letter stated. Instead, he would receive regular Social Security payments because he had turned 66.

"They were saying I'm no longer sick, I'm old," Stroz said with a laugh.

He isn't alone. Stroz's former partner, who tested positive for HIV about 40 years ago, is also in good health.

'These patients are dear to me'

AIDS diagnoses and deaths had already peaked in the United States when protease inhibitors were introduced, but those numbers plummeted as more and more people took them after their diagnosis. The drugs hastened their declines.

Between 1995 and 1998, just three years, the annual number of AIDS deaths dropped from more than 50,000 to about 20,000, according to the CDC. In 2019, there were 15,815 deaths among HIV-positive adults and adolescents in the United States, though these deaths may be due to any cause.

"What we see now is that as long as the patient stays on top of their medications and complies with their physician, their life expectancy is about the same as anybody else's," said Dr. Steven Do, an HIV treatment specialist with Community Health Net.

Weissbach hasn't worked in an HIV clinic for almost 20 years, but she still treats some HIV-positive patients in her infectious diseases office at Saint Vincent.

Those office visits aren't much different from any other patient.

"We are thrilled to have visits together," Weissbach said. "We talk about the old days and relish the new days. These patients are dear to me."

Stroz said his doctor visits are almost boring.

"We talk about things every 76-year-old talks about with their doctor," Stroz said. "How's my sugar? Things like that. I get bloodwork and take my medicine, but it's pretty routine."

A stigma about HIV/AIDS still exists

Living with HIV also has become a little easier emotionally, though a stigma persists, Stroz said.

Most of his friends and coworkers knew Stroz was gay and in a relationship, but he didn't share his HIV status with many of them until he agreed to be interviewed for this article.

"I'm finding out most of the stigma is in my head," Stroz said. "The one area I still see it was when I was navigating the dating scene. People on the dating apps still say things like, 'I'm clean' or 'D & D free,' for disease and drug-free.

"If you're insinuating that I'm dirty because I'm HIV-positive, the truth is that I'm safer to have sex with (because of his low viral loads) than the person who doesn't tell you anything or who lies," added Stroz, who moved back to Erie in 2014 because he "couldn't afford to move to New London, Connecticut."

Despite the availability of HIV pre-exposure pills that reduce the chance of transmission, people are still being diagnosed with the virus.

Thirteen Erie County residents have tested positive so far in 2022 and 22 tested positive in 2021, according to the Erie County Department of Health. The highest reported number of HIV diagnoses in a single year was 29 in 1996, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Opinion:HIV still exists in Erie County

"It's still out there. Anyone who is between the ages of 18 and 64 should be screened for HIV," said Leah Magagnotti, interim director of PA Thrive Partnership, formerly the Northwest Pennsylvania Rural AIDS Alliance. "We still need to educate people about HIV and how to protect themselves."

Though Stroz no longer considers himself an HIV/AIDS activist, he wants to share his message with younger people who are at risk for contracting the virus.

"It's frustrating to see the young people who don't take this seriously," Stroz said. "But then, we didn't take it seriously at first. Now I have a real appreciation for life. I'm grateful that I have lived this long."

If you think you might have HIV

Visit echiv.org to get an at-home HIV test kit or learn more about preventative medications.

Contact David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce.

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Invasive Species, Over Regulation Among Local Grape Grower Grievances

WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – From invasive species to so-called over regulations, agriculture in Chautauqua County faces several obstacles amid their fall harvest. This week, New York State lawmakers took part in an educational tour of the region’s agricultural industry to hear from farmers one-on-one. Among the...
WESTFIELD, NY
wnynewsnow.com

County Health Officials Warn Parents Of New ‘Candy Fentanyl’

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County is no stranger to drug trafficking, however, a new method of getting users addicted has local health leaders worried. Fentanyl, a common agent used to distribute drugs, is dangerous in and of itself, but now traffickers are disguising the narcotic as candy.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Signficant Lake Effect Rainfall Expected in Chautauqua County Through Midweek

Parts of Western New York, including Chautauqua County, should see some significant rainfall over the next few days. Meteorologist Jon Hitchcock with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says a low pressure system will stall Sunday night over southern Ontario and linger over the area. In addition to the rain from that system, Hitchcock says it will be cool enough to produce periods of lake effect rain through Wednesday, with as much as four inches possible...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Drugs#Aids#Community Health#Diseases#Linus Hiv#Linus Stds#General Health#Social Security#Saint Vincent Hospital
YourErie

Guest minister from Jerusalem visits Erie

The First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant welcomed a guest reverend from Jerusalem Sunday. Reverend Fursan Zu`mot is a part of the Presbyterian Church International peace-makers program that brought him to the United States for the first time to spread his message of building bridges. He has made multiple stops throughout the country, giving faith […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County

Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
MEADVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Mercer prison seeking 'dozens' of employees

Like just about any other employer, Pennsylvania is looking for people to work at the prison in Mercer County. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is bringing a job fair to the State Correctional Institution Mercer, with the goal of filling what the DOC says is dozens of positions. The fair...
MERCER, PA
YourErie

Two water rescues reported off Walnut Creek on Saturday

Fairview Fire and Rescue were called out to the foot of Walnut Creek late Saturday afternoon for two water rescues. The initial reports indicated that a boater shot off several distress flares to alert nearby boaters. Upon arrival, another boater had towed the distressed boat onto shore. According to witnesses at the scene, the boat had […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

McDowell teacher saves student from choking

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A teacher at a local high school is being hailed a hero after saving a student’s life during lunch. Brandon Edwards, a technology education teacher at McDowell High School in Millcreek Township, Erie County, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a student after he started choking in the cafeteria. Edwards said other students sprang […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Fifth victim identified a week after Mercer County farmhouse fire

A fifth victim has now been identified from a week old Mercer County farmhouse fire that took the lives of a Mercer County woman and her family members. That fire was first reported last Thursday night in Delaware Township in Mercer County. The Mercer County Coroner identified the mother as Elizabeth Seltzer and said that […]
YourErie

‘Love Your Block’ volunteers improve houses along East 6th Street in Erie

Love Your Block volunteers spent their day working to improve multiple houses along East 6th Street in Erie. Friday’s project included many small home repairs like installing a railing and fixing concrete steps. Multiple projects are coming up in October, and organizers told us they are always in need of skilled volunteers. One organizer said […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Overnight vehicle accident sends four to hospital

An overnight accident in Warren County sent 4 people to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the report came in around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for a reported car hitting a tree along Route 957 in Pine Grove Township. According to reports, the driver fell asleep at wheel and hit a tree, injuring three other […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Homegrown Harvest Fest brings vendors of all kinds to the Edinboro community

Rain or shine, the Homegrown Harvest Festival showcased multiple local vendors to the Edinboro community. Even in the rain, vendors were excited to showcase their products to everyone that came out to the festival. Vendors were setting up tents despite the wet weather at Goodell Gardens and Homestead for Edinboro’s annual Homegrown Harvest Festival. For […]
EDINBORO, PA
alleghenycampus.com

With President Cole, we can recover

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, and ahead of Blue and Gold weekend Allegheny College erupted. I don’t need to recap what happened on Tuesday afternoon. If you want the facts about President Link’s term and subsequent departure from the college, the first three pages of the paper have some excellent coverage that will suit.
MEADVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

3 Teens Among 4 Injured in Saturday Crash

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Three teens were among four people injured in a single-vehicle crash on Route 957 early Saturday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to a release from PSP-Warren, a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling east on 957 at 2:15 a.m. when the 16-year-old male driver fell asleep. The truck left the south side of the roadway, police said, struck a ditch and two trees before coming to rest.
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Ghost Lake Returns for Halloween Season

One of northwestern Pennsylvania's scariest places is getting back to business of frightening people Friday night. Ghost Lake is coming back to Crawford County's Conneaut Lake Park, but it is now being called Multiverse of Fear. The scary, Halloween-themed attraction includes 10 eerily-themed areas including the blood moon meat market...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Help Sought To Identify Movements Of Suspect In Jamestown Cold Case Homicide

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County’s cold case squad are continuing efforts to investigate the decades old homicide of a Jamestown woman, now asking for the public’s help in identifying movements of a possible suspect. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Cases unit provided an...
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy